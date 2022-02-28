Moody's assigns provisional rating to Handset Receivables ABS

JPY84.0 billion in debt securities affected
Tokyo, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a provisional rating
to the following transaction.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Handset Installment Sales Receivables Securitization
2022-03
Class: Senior Trust Certificates
Rating: (P)Aaa (sf)
Issue Amount: JPY84.0 billion
Scheduled Dividend Rate: Fixed
Closing Date: March 30, 2022
Final Maturity Date: February 16, 2026
Underlying Asset: Handset installment sales receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY100,114,926,951
(JPY98,897,438,354 in principal, as of January
31, 2022)
Trust Certificates Trustee/Trust Administrator/Private Placement Dealer:
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Arranger: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Originator as both the Settlor and Asset Trustee entrusts a pool of
handset installment sales receivables under Item 3 of Article 3 of Japan's
Trust Law (Declaration of trust). In turn, the Settlor receives
the Securitization Trust Certificates and Settlor Trust Certificates.
The Originator, as the Seller, entrusts the Securitization
Trust Certificates and cash to the Trust Certificates Trust. In
turn, the Seller receives the Senior Trust Certificates, Mezzanine
Trust Certificates, Subordinated Trust Certificates and Seller Trust
Certificates. The Originator holds the Settlor Trust Certificates.
The self-settled trust deed is attested by a notary public.
The Seller transfers the Senior Trust Certificates and Subordinated Trust
Certificates to investors through the Private Placement Dealer and holds
the Mezzanine Trust Certificates and Seller Trust Certificates.
The transfers of the Senior Trust Certificates and Subordinated Trust
Certificates are perfected against the Trust Certificates Trustee and
third parties by obtaining the Trust Certificate Trustee's approval
in writing with a certified date under Article 94 of Japan's Trust
Law.
Credit enhancement is mainly provided by the senior/subordinated structure.
Subordination for the Senior Trust Certificates comprises approximately
10.4% of the total principal balance of the Senior,
Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates at the closing date.
The interest and principal collection of underlying assets are allocated
to the dividends and principal redemption on the Securitization Trust
Certificates and Settlor Trust Certificates on a pari passu basis,
in accordance with the ratio of initial outstanding amounts in each of
the Trust Certificates.
The dividend and principal of the Securitization Trust Certificates are
allocated to the dividends and principal redemption on the Senior,
Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates.
The Senior, Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates are redeemed
in a monthly amortization manner. The principal redemption of the
Mezzanine Trust Certificates is suspended until the full redemption of
the Senior Trust Certificates. The Subordinated Trust Certificates
are redeemed to the extent that certain conditions are met.
If any of the underlying assets defaults, interest collections up
to the defaulted amount is transferred to the principal account (default
trapping mechanism). If the interest collections are insufficient
in covering the defaulted amount, the outstanding amounts of the
Subordinated and Mezzanine Trust Certificates are written off by the insufficient
amount in a certain manner.
The Asset Trustee as the Initial Servicer collects a pool of the underlying
assets. The Asset Trustee delegates a part of the trust operations
to the Trust Administrator. A special servicer and back-up
servicer are not appointed at closing.
If any trustee replacement preparation event occurs, the Beneficiaries
of the Asset Trust are required to prepare for the appointment of a new
asset trustee, special servicer and back-up servicer.
Key trustee replacement preparation events include the downgrade of the
rating of Asset Trustee or its parent company to a certain level.
If any trustee replacement events occur, the Beneficiaries of the
Asset Trust can dismiss the Asset Trustee and appoint a new asset trustee,
special servicer and back-up servicer. In preparation for
asset trustee replacement, liquidity is provided in the form of
a cash reserve at closing. If any trustee replacement preparation
events occur, additional liquidity is provided.
Commingling risk is mitigated by the required advance payments,
which is conducted if any trustee replacement preparation trigger event
occurs.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure and the Originator/Initial Servicer's
experience and credit quality.
The underlying assets are handset installment sales receivables originated
by the Settlor. The portfolio is highly granular with a large number
of consumer obligors.
Moody's estimates the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.8%, taking into consideration
the receivables' attributes, historical data on the Settlor's
entire pool, and industry trends. The expected default rate
is based on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and
may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned rating on parameters,
such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
and other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from
the assets -- in the event of the Settlor's bankruptcy
-- is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the Settlor is sufficiently capable of servicing
the underlying pool, as the Settlor has substantial experience as
a servicer in the mobile telecommunications carrier industry.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS (Japanese)" published in September
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264339.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The primary factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are the
worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's had expected and
the deterioration of the Settlor's creditworthiness.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the transaction's annualized expected default rate was changed
from 0.8% to 1.6% and 2.4%,
and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated
output of the rated class would change by 0 and 1 notch.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yusuke Minaki
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
