Moody's assigns provisional rating to Honda Finance's 7th auto credit ABS

JPY20 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a provisional rating
to Honda Finance Auto Credit Securitization Series 7 backed by auto credit
receivables originated by Honda Finance Co., Ltd.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Honda Finance Auto Credit Securitization Series
7
Class: Investor Beneficial Interests
Rating: (P)Aaa (sf)
Issue Amount: JPY20 billion
Dividend Rate: Fixed
Closing Date: March 30, 2020
Final Maturity Date: July 30, 2027
Underlying Asset: Auto credit receivables
Total Amount of Receivables (principal): JPY21,054,143,775
Originator/Seller/Servicer: Honda Finance Co., Ltd.
Asset Trustee/ABL Trustee: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
ABL Lender: Nomura Capital Investment Co., Ltd.
Arranger: Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller entrusts a pool of its auto credit receivables and cash to
the Asset Trustee, which then issues the Senior Beneficial Interests,
Subordinated Beneficial Interests and Reserve Beneficial Interests.
Entrustment of the auto credit receivables is perfected against third
parties under the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is
not made unless certain events occur.
The Asset Trustee receives the limited recourse loans (ABL) from ABL Lender.
The proceeds are used to redeem the Senior Beneficial Interests in full.
The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and the Reserve
Beneficial Interests.
The ABL Lender entrusts the ABL to the ABL Trustee and receives the Investor
Beneficial Interests. Entrustment of the ABL is perfected against
relevant obligors and third parties pursuant to the rules under Article
467 of the Civil Law.
ABL lender, through the arranger, transfers the Investor Beneficial
Interests to investors. The transfer is perfected against relevant
obligors and third parties pursuant Article 94 of Japan's Trust
Law.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination comprises approximately
5.0% of the initial principal balance of the receivables.
The Investor Beneficial Interests are redeemed on a monthly pass-through
basis, and the redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests
is suspended until the full payment of the Investor Beneficial Interests
(sequential payment mechanism).
Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as payment in kind
to redeem the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, while cash in an
amount, equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables,
is transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection
account (default trapping mechanism).
If any accelerated amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall
to the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and the excess
spread is used to redeem the Investor Beneficial Interests. Key
accelerated amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring,
or an asset performance trigger being reached.
If any back-up servicer appointment events occur, the Asset
Trustee appoints a back-up servicer. If any servicer replacement
events occur, the Asset Trustee can then dismiss the servicer and
have a back-up servicer take over the servicing operation.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve partly covers
interest payments on the ABL, and trust fees.
Commingling risk is covered by the servicer's advance payment of
collections from the underlying assets when a commingling risk preparation
event occurs.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.44% (Cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 0.78%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 5.1%), after taking into consideration
receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's entire
pool, and industry trends. The expected default rate is based
on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be
comparable to other rates.
To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned rating on parameters
such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the seller's or the trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the
pool, after having taken into account the seller's business
experience and servicing operations.
Honda Finance Co., Ltd., headquartered in Musashino
City, Tokyo, is a financial service company established in
1999. The company is a consolidated subsidiary of Honda Motor Co.,
Ltd. (Honda), and 100% of its capital is owned by
Honda.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
(Japanese) published in April 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected default rate was changed from 0.44% to 1.10%
and 2.20% and other assumptions remained unchanged,
the model-indicated output of Investor Beneficial Interests would
change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Atsushi Karikomi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210