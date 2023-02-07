Moody's assigns provisional rating to Koromo Italy S.r.l., Auto ABS

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian auto loans originated by Toyota Financial Services Italia S.p.A.

Milan, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Koromo Italy S.r.l.:

....EUR [ ]M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2035, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR [ ]M Class J Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Variable Return Notes due February 2035.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a pool of Italian auto loans originated by Toyota Financial Services Italia S.p.A. ("TFSI", not rated), a subsidiary of Toyota Financial Services (UK) plc (TFSUK) and ultimately owned by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC, A1/P-1). This represents the first issuance in Italy out of the Koromo program.

The portfolio of underlying assets amount to approximately EUR 412,4 million as of 25 January 2023 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 1.25% of the Class A Note balance at closing and the total credit enhancement, including the cash reserve, for the Class A Note will be 12.11%.

The portfolio comprises loans to private individuals to finance the purchase of new cars. As of 25 January 2023 the portfolio consists of 22,344 auto finance contracts to 22,298 borrowers with a weighted average seasoning of 18.76 months, all financed cars are Alternative Fuel Vehicles (Hybrids). All contracts have equal instalments during the life of the contract and a larger balloon payment at maturity. On average, the balloon instalment portion accounts for 50.5% of the purchase price and 70.45% of the total current outstanding balance of total pool. The day to day servicing activity of the portfolio is performed by TFSI, Zenith Service S.p.A. ("Zenith", not rated) acts as master servicer

The rating are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as: (i) a granular portfolio of individual borrowers, with the first top 10 borrowers only accounting for 0.12% of the underlying pool; (ii) the positive selection of the portfolio which only include loans for the acquisition of new cars: similar loans originated by TFSI in the past 8 years shows a strong historical performance; (iii) a turbo feature whereby all available excess spread is used to fasten the amortizization of the Class A Notes should, among the other conditions, defaults be higher than certain trigger levels; and (iv) financial strength of the originator's ultimate parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (A1/P-1). However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as: (i) 100.0% of the total portfolio is comprised of balloon loans with an average final payment of 50.5% of the purchase price and 70.4% of the outstanding balloon loan principal; (ii) lower level of recoveries versus other EMEA Auto ABS transactions due to the lack of security over the vehicle in the Italian market; (iii) a limited liquidity: the amortizing cash reserve is sized at 1.25% of the Class A Notes covering less than 3 months, assuming Moody's standard stressed fees; and (iv) an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a combined waterfall and a back-up servicer facilitator.

This transaction has high exposure to Alternative Fuel vehicle models (AFV) and in particular to Hybrid fuel ones (HEVs, 98.5%). In general AFV have a higher likelihood of technological obsolescence and their recovery values is more sensitive to any shifts in technological advance and consumer demand. HEVs though are no longer first-generation models and a meaningful secondary market already exist, this limits the uncertainty on their future market prices. HEVs generate substantially lower CO2 compared with conventional Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) vehicles and are better placed to be compliant with stricter carbon emission regulations. The pool has also a high concentration to a limited number of models (61.5% of the pool is backed by the top 3) this increase the idiosyncratic risk related to specific model issues. From a transaction perspective, as in Italy the Issuer has no recourse to the vehicles, we considered the volatility of future market prices to be less relevant to determine the recovery rate of the pool.

Hedging: Loans in the portfolio pay interests linked to a fixed rate while Class A Notes are floating. The interest rate mismatch in the transaction is hedged through an interest rate swap entered with BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) as swap counterparty: at each IPD the issuer will pay a fixed swap rate and will receive one-month EURIBOR on a notional linked to the outstanding balance of the Class A Note.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 1.5%, expected recoveries of 15% and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 11.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 1.5% is below the Italian Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 15% is in line with the Italian Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) the lack of security over the vehicle, (ii) historic performance of the originator's book, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 11.5% is in line with the Italian Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the exposure to balloon payments combined with the strength of the originator; (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market; and (iii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 72.28% which is in line with the sector average. The PCE level of 11.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 110.73%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

