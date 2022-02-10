Moody's assigns provisional rating to NYC-sponsored tax lien collateralized bonds

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating of (P)Aaa (sf) to the Class A tax lien asset backed bonds to be issued by NYCTL 2021-A Trust, sponsored by The City of New York (NYC, Aa2 stable). The transaction is collateralized by a static pool of unpaid tax liens levied on commercial and residential properties, including unpaid real property taxes, assessments, and other city infrastructure and service charges.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: NYCTL 2021-A Trust, Tax Lien Collateralized Bonds, Series 2021-A

$88,864,000 Fixed Rate Class A Tax Lien Collateralized Bonds, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional rating of (P)Aaa (sf) assigned to the notes is based primarily on the following factors:

(1) the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool, which has a weighted average initial lien-to-value (LTV) ratio of 15.4%, higher than the 2019-A pool weighted average LTV ratio of 9.7%, and around 69% of liens carrying an initial LTV ratio of less than 20%. The initial LTV ratio is defined as the sum of the initial principal balance of the securitized tax liens and any pari passu liens, divided by the full value of the property as estimated by and reflected in the records of the Department of Finance of the City of New York;

(2) the strong historical performance of prior securitized NYC tax lien collateral pools with high redemption rates and low severity of loss on tax liens attached to properties that have been liquidated in a foreclosure sale;

(3) the level of credit enhancement available to support the bonds, which will consist of over-collateralization equal to 20.0% of the initial principal balance of the securitized liens, and excess spread in the form of penalty interest that accrues on delinquent tax liens and is realized upon lien redemption or through foreclosure sale proceeds, if available;

(4) the full turbo amortization structure in which all excess spread, after the payment of transaction expenses and bond interest, is used to amortize principal of the bonds;

(5) the ability of NYC (Aa2 stable) as the seller of the collateral to honor its representations and warranties, including the obligation to repurchase defective liens;

(6) the level of available liquidity support, which will be provided by an interest reserve account and a working capital reserve account, as supplemented by limited advancing by The Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1/P-1 stable) as the indenture trustee;

(7) the experience of MTAG Services, LLC (unrated) and Tower Capital Management, LLC (unrated) as servicers, to collect on the unpaid tax liens and foreclose upon, manage and liquidate the underlying real estate properties including distressed and bankrupt properties, as well as the responsibility of the indenture trustee to act as the successor servicer; and

(8) the legal and structural aspects of the transaction.

METHODOLOGICAL APPROACH

The principal methodology used in this rating was "US Tax Lien-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1223471. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the real estate values in the five boroughs of the City of New York or extreme weather fluctuations and natural disasters affecting the real estate values of the City of New York. Additionally, if longer term foreclosure moratoriums are instituted , similar to those put in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have since expired, the resulting slowdown in redemptions and reduced cashflows could impact ratings

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

