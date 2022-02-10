Moody's assigns provisional rating to NYC-sponsored tax lien collateralized bonds

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a provisional rating of (P)Aaa (sf) to the Class A tax lien asset backed
bonds to be issued by NYCTL 2021-A Trust, sponsored by The
City of New York (NYC, Aa2 stable). The transaction is collateralized
by a static pool of unpaid tax liens levied on commercial and residential
properties, including unpaid real property taxes, assessments,
and other city infrastructure and service charges.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: NYCTL 2021-A Trust, Tax Lien Collateralized
Bonds, Series 2021-A
$88,864,000 Fixed Rate Class A Tax Lien Collateralized
Bonds, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional rating of (P)Aaa (sf) assigned to the notes is based primarily
on the following factors:
(1) the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool, which
has a weighted average initial lien-to-value (LTV) ratio
of 15.4%, higher than the 2019-A pool weighted
average LTV ratio of 9.7%, and around 69% of
liens carrying an initial LTV ratio of less than 20%. The
initial LTV ratio is defined as the sum of the initial principal balance
of the securitized tax liens and any pari passu liens, divided by
the full value of the property as estimated by and reflected in the records
of the Department of Finance of the City of New York;
(2) the strong historical performance of prior securitized NYC tax lien
collateral pools with high redemption rates and low severity of loss on
tax liens attached to properties that have been liquidated in a foreclosure
sale;
(3) the level of credit enhancement available to support the bonds,
which will consist of over-collateralization equal to 20.0%
of the initial principal balance of the securitized liens, and excess
spread in the form of penalty interest that accrues on delinquent tax
liens and is realized upon lien redemption or through foreclosure sale
proceeds, if available;
(4) the full turbo amortization structure in which all excess spread,
after the payment of transaction expenses and bond interest, is
used to amortize principal of the bonds;
(5) the ability of NYC (Aa2 stable) as the seller of the collateral to
honor its representations and warranties, including the obligation
to repurchase defective liens;
(6) the level of available liquidity support, which will be provided
by an interest reserve account and a working capital reserve account,
as supplemented by limited advancing by The Bank of New York Mellon (Aa1/P-1
stable) as the indenture trustee;
(7) the experience of MTAG Services, LLC (unrated) and Tower Capital
Management, LLC (unrated) as servicers, to collect on the
unpaid tax liens and foreclose upon, manage and liquidate the underlying
real estate properties including distressed and bankrupt properties,
as well as the responsibility of the indenture trustee to act as the successor
servicer; and
(8) the legal and structural aspects of the transaction.
METHODOLOGICAL APPROACH
The principal methodology used in this rating was "US Tax Lien-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1223471.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant
decline in the real estate values in the five boroughs of the City of
New York or extreme weather fluctuations and natural disasters affecting
the real estate values of the City of New York. Additionally,
if longer term foreclosure moratoriums are instituted , similar
to those put in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, that
have since expired, the resulting slowdown in redemptions and reduced
cashflows could impact ratings
