Moody's assigns provisional rating to SuMi Trust Core3 RMBS

JPY132.2 billion of debt securities rated

Tokyo, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a provisional rating to the following transaction.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction name: SuMi Trust Core3 RMBS

Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend Rate, Rating

Senior Trust Certificates, JPY132.2 billion, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Expected Closing Date: March 17, 2023

Final Maturity Date: July 31, 2063

Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loan receivables

Originator/Settlor/Servicer/Asset Trustee: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Arranger: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Credit Enhancement: The Senior/Subordinate structure and the excess spreads available

Subordination: Approximately 18.0%

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Originator as both Settlor and Asset Trustee, entrusts a pool of its residential mortgage loan receivables and all related rights (excluding the Guarantors mortgage right on collateralized properties, the rights on the Group Life Insurance and the rights on the Group Temporary Disability Insurance) and cash under Item 3 of Article 3 of Japan's Trust Law (Declaration of trust). In turn, the Settlor receives the Senior Trust Certificates, the Subordinated Trust Certificates and the Reserve Trust Certificates.

The Settlor transfers the Senior Trust Certificates to the outside and retains the Subordinated Trust Certificates and the Reserve Trust Certificates.

The Asset Trustee as Servicer collects a pool of its residential mortgage loan receivables. A back-up servicer is not appointed at closing. However, if a back-up servicer appointment preparation event occurs, the Asset Trustee can appoint a back-up servicer.

The mortgage loan receivables are guaranteed by either of the guarantors, which are affiliated with the originator. The relevant Guarantor subrogates defaulted loans for the benefit of the Asset Trustee.

Principal redemption is made in a sequential manner. After the Senior Trust Certificates are fully redeemed, the Subordinated Trust Certificates are then redeemed.

Interest collections are transferred to the principal collection account up to the aggregate amount of the outstanding balance of defaulted receivables -- excluding the aggregate amount of these receivables which are subrogated by the Guarantors and these receivables which are repurchased by the Settlor (defaulted trapping mechanism).

If any Subordinated dividend suspension events occur, the dividends waterfall to the Subordinated Trust Certificates are suspended, and the excess spread is used to redeem the Senior Trust Certificates. Key Subordinated dividend suspension events include a servicer credit deterioration event occurring, a guarantor credit deterioration event occurring and the accumulated default amount exceeding the trigger.

At closing, a liquidity reserve is funded to cover one-month of dividends on Senior Trust Certificates, trust fees and group life insurance premium, costs necessary to obtain perfection against the obligors if the asset trustee is replaced and registration expenses for mortgage-on-mortgage right. In addition, upon the occurrence of a certain event, an additional cash reserve is established to cover back-up servicing cost and set-off risk.

The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure and the Servicer's experience.

Having analyzed both the attributes of residential mortgages and the Settlor's historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 3.0%. Moody's also determined a portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.3% and a MILAN Credit Enhancement (MILAN CE) of 7.8%. In addition, Moody's used the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE to determine a probability loss distribution and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the originator's or the Asset Trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.

Moody's considers the servicer sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, after having taken into account the settlor and asset trustees' business experience, servicing operations and segregation management.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework (Japanese)" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392658. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed from 3.0%/7.8% to 4.5%/11.7% and 6.0%/15.6% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the rated class would change by 1 and 3 notches respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shinichiro Kan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100