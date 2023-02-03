Moody's assigns provisional rating to The Class A Notes to be issued by Capital Four CLO V Designated Activity Company

Paris, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned the following provisional rating to the Class A Notes to be issued by Capital Four CLO V Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 211,800,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2036, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rationale for the ratings is based on a consideration of the risks associated with the CLO's portfolio and structure as described in our methodology.

The Issuer is a managed cash flow CLO. At least 90% of the portfolio must consist of senior secured obligations and up to 10% of the portfolio may consist of senior unsecured obligations, second-lien loans, mezzanine obligations and high yield bonds. The portfolio is expected to be 90% ramped as of the closing date and to comprise of predominantly corporate loans to obligors domiciled in Western Europe. The remainder of the portfolio will be acquired during the eight months ramp-up period in compliance with the portfolio guidelines.

Capital Four CLO Management II K/S ("Capital Four Management") will manage the CLO. It will direct the selection, acquisition and disposition of collateral on behalf of the Issuer and may engage in trading activity, including discretionary trading, during the transaction's approximately 4.5-years reinvestment period. Thereafter, subject to certain restrictions, purchases are permitted using principal proceeds from unscheduled principal payments and proceeds from sales of credit risk obligations or credit improved obligations.

In addition to the Class A Notes, the Issuer will issue EUR 27,800,000 of Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2036, EUR 9,000,000 of Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2036, EUR 17,500,000 of Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2036, EUR 22,800,000 of Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2036, EUR 15,400,000 of Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2036, EUR 12,000,000 of Class F Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2036 and EUR 34,700,000 of Subordinated Notes due 2036 which are not rated by Moody's.

Class F is a delayed draw tranche. On the issue date, the Issuer will subscribe for Class F Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes (the "Class F Notes") with a notional of up to EUR 12,000,000 for a zero net cash flow. During the reinvestment period only, the holders of the Subordinated Notes may direct the Issuer to sell the Class F Notes. Any sale proceeds will may be deposited in either, or in any combination of (i) the Principal Account and immediately applied in mandatory redemption in part of the Subordinated Notes and/or (ii) the Interest Account and for application in accordance with the Priorities of Payment.

The transaction incorporates interest and par coverage tests which, if triggered, divert interest and principal proceeds to pay down the notes in order of seniority.

Methodology underlying the rating action:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74832. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The rated notes' performance is subject to uncertainty. The notes' performance is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The Manager's investment decisions and management of the transaction will also affect the debt's performance.

Moody's modeled the transaction using a cash flow model based on the Binomial Expansion Technique, as described in Section 2.3 of the "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" rating methodology published in December 2021.

Moody's used the following base-case modeling assumptions:

Par Amount: EUR 350,000,000

Diversity Score: 48

Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF): 2900

Weighted Average Spread (WAS): 3.90%

Weighted Average Coupon (WAC): 3.90%

Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR): 42.00%

Weighted Average Life (WAL): 7.5 years

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1356952.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tanguy Hespel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Volker Gulde

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

