Moody's assigns provisional rating to Toyota Motor Finance (China) Co., Ltd. auto loan ABS in China: Toyota Glory 2021 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities

RMB [4,490] million of securities to be rated
Hong Kong, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional (P)Aaa (sf) rating
to the Senior Notes to be issued by Toyota Glory 2021 Phase II Retail
Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities, a domestic transaction
backed by a pool of auto loans originated by Toyota Motor Finance (China)
Company Limited (TMF) in China.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Toyota Glory 2021 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed
Securities
....RMB[4,490,000,000]
Senior Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
The RMB[509,999,927.42] Subordinated Notes are
not rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rated notes will be supported by the subordination provided by the
subordinated notes. There is no liquidity reserve in this transaction
at closing. Due to the lack of upfront liquidity reserve,
the ratings of the senior notes are linked to the credit quality of TMF.
When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among
other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool;
(2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the lack of historical performance
data during the economically distressed period; (4) the parental
support available to the servicer; (5) the financial disruption risk
in the transaction, which refer to the risk of issuer's cash flow
disruption in case of a servicer termination event, and the effectiveness
of other structural mechanisms to support timely payments on the rated
notes; (6) the protection provided by the credit enhancement against
defaults and arrears in the securitized pool; and (7) legal and structural
integrity of the transaction.
Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's
following key strengths:
(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off
portfolio consists of 63,015 loans across 31 regions in China,
although more than 29% of the pool is concentrated in Guangdong
region.
(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans
to purchase new passenger vehicles. The loans have fully amortizing
terms, and payments are made by direct debit from the borrowers'
bank accounts. All loans have a minimum 20% down-payment
at origination. The pool has a weighted average down-payment
rate of 35.52%. The weighted average initial loan-to-value
ratio of the mortgage loans involved in the underlying assets of the notes
is 64.48%.
(3) Static structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal
with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is
only exposed to the default risk of the loans in the cut-off pool,
which have a weighted average remaining tenor of 28.29 months.
Furthermore, the issuer will apply loan repayments to repay the
rated notes from the first monthly payment date until they are repaid
in full.
(4) Experienced originator: The originator, TMF, was
established in 2005 and has previous experience of sponsoring Auto ABS
transactions since 2014.
(5) Strong credit enhancement: The transaction benefits from several
sources of credit enhancement, including (a) the subordination available
to the rated notes; and (b) accelerated repayment of rated notes
from excess spread if the cumulative default rate exceeds predefined thresholds.
Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:
(1) Economic uncertainty: The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant
impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown
a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth,
the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions
will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's
economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus
fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy
will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy
responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result,
there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts.
Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer
assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in Chinese economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
(2) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up
servicing arrangement will be set up at closing. Servicing of the
transaction may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails
to perform when needed. Any disruption can result in a material
impact because the transaction has 63,000 obligors located in various
parts of China. There is no precedent in China of actual servicing
transfers to date, although potential replacement servicers exist
because there are several captive finance originators with obligors across
the country. Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental
support for the servicer and the short weighted average life of the rated
notes as key mitigants to this weakness.
(3) Limited liquidity buffer: The transaction has no liquidity reserve
fully funded upfront. Moody's considered the following mitigants
in determining the operational risk in this transaction: (a) the
strong parental support available to the servicer; (b) the short
tenor of this transaction; and (c) perfection of the trust's right
over the assigned loans through notification to the underlying borrowers
after a servicer termination event.
(4) Commingling risk with servicer's fund: The servicer will auto-debit
the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loans' monthly installment
dates, and commingle such collections with its own funds.
This amount will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers
such collections to the issuer's trust account on the eighth business
day before the payment date. Moody's has considered the credit
quality of the servicer and the payment mechanism in this transaction
and has modeled for a commingling exposure equal to 1.5 months
of collections and a 45% recovery rate on such exposure.
(5) Historical performance data does not cover economically stressed period:
The historical data provided covers the period from May 2011 to April
2021, a period that coincides with strong economic growth in China
except the year of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak. Accordingly,
Moody's has increased the mean default rate over those calculated with
the historical pool performance data in the base-case analysis.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.5% and a portfolio
credit enhancement of 8.0% for the securitized pool.
A recovery rate of 10% is used as the other main input for Moody's
cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to
Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical
performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic
conditions and risks as reflected in its country ceiling of Aaa.
RATINGS METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1202515.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include: (1) an
increase in non-diversifiable country risk in China; (2) an
increase in financial disruption risk, (3) a decline in the overall
performance of the pool; (4) a deterioration in the credit profile
of the servicer or its parent companies and the absence of the implementation
of any mitigating actions for the transaction, and (5) a deterioration
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously
anticipated.
The Company
TMF is 100% owned by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (A1,
stable), which is in turn 100% owned by Toyota Motor Corporation
(A1/P-1, stable). It is an auto finance company established
in January 2005 in China and is licensed under the supervision of the
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).
TMF has both a retail business and wholesaler floor plan financial services
business. The retail business provides auto loans to consumers
who purchase the vehicles produced or imported by Toyota Motor Corporation
and the loans are originated through its dealership network across China.
The vehicles include brands such as Toyota and Lexus. The issuer
is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more
third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying
assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)")
in this credit rating action.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates
is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating
assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates:
(1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws
or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement,
offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to
the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the
PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted
under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this
paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the
People's Republic of China, excluding (i) Hong Kong SAR,
China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cecilia Chen
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Jerome Cheng
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
