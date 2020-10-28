Moody's assigns provisional rating to new Note to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited transaction

Frankfurt am Main, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional long-term credit rating to the note to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited as detailed below:

....ZAR []M Class A9 Secured Floating Rate Notes due November 2052, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za (sf)

This securitisation was initially rated by Moody's in 2017 and the newly issued Class A9 notes will refinance the existing Class A1, Class A4 and Class A7 notes that will reach their coupon step-up date in November 2020. The loan portfolio that supports the outstanding notes amounts to around ZAR 3,104 M as of September 21st, 2020 and comprises of South African prime residential home loans extended by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated) to individuals. The loans are secured by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South Africa.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the notes is based on an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

The expected portfolio loss of 2.45% of the original balance of the portfolio at closing and the MILAN required Credit Enhancement "MILAN CE" of 10.0% served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at 2.45% is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are: (i) 21 years of vintage data from the originator's book covering the period 1999 to 2020 for the low-LTV loans which show a cumulative default rate of around 6%; (ii) 20 years of dynamic delinquency data from the originator's book, which shows 180+ delinquencies for low-LTV loans at approx. 4.0% in 2020; (iii) the high concentration of the pool in 2017 and 2018 vintages, respectively 44.2% and 41.5% of the pool; (iv) the current weighted average (WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of 64.24% in the portfolio; (v) the current and future macroeconomic environment in South Africa; and (vi) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at 10.0% is in line with an average South African RMBS transaction, are: (i) the current WA LTV of around 64.24%; (ii) the possibility for redraws and further advances subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) the 2.8 years seasoning of the pool; (iv) non-owner occupied, self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for 16.56%, 18.55% and 2.5% of the provisional portfolio respectively; and (v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak South African economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day as the 3-month JIBAR payable under the notes. Therefore, there is no basis risk between the interest rate on the loans and the interest rate on the floating rate notes. An interest rate swap hedges the fixed-floating rate risk on outstanding fixed rate notes. Moody's applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression due to the earlier amortization of loans with higher interest rates.

The transaction has reached the end of the revolving period for the addition of completely new loans. However, the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions, and, at its discretion, can fund further advances up until the payment date falling in November 2022. There are global portfolio limits, which, to some extent, constrain changes in the portfolio composition due to redraws, further advances and further loans.

Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from a fully funded reserve fund equal to 4.82% of the notes balance on the refinancing issuance date, an equivalent of around ZAR 150 million. The reserve fund can be used to pay interest on the Class A to Class C notes. After November 2022 the reserve fund will amortize to the greater of: (i) the reserve fund required amount on the preceding interest payment date less PDL on the preceding interest payment date; (ii) 4.25% of the pool balance, and (iii) 0.15% of the aggregate outstanding balance of the notes at the most recent issuance date. The reserve fund can act as credit support and cover PDL at final legal maturity of the notes.

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Ba1/NP, Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr)) has provided a liquidity facility sized at 3.0% of the aggregate outstanding notes balance from time to time. The liquidity facility is available: (i) to cover shortfalls on senior fees and interest payments on A to C Notes; (ii) to fund redraws, further loans and further advances.

The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager. SBSA was appointed as the back-up servicer and administrator at transaction close. SBSA is contractually bound to step in as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL. In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment date, SBSA will be paying interest on the notes and items senior thereto based on estimates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase in the credit enhancement of the Notes. However, upgrades for the global scale ratings are limited by the local currency country ceiling for South Africa.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the notes include significantly higher portfolio losses compared with our expectations at the last rating date due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors. An increase in South Africa's sovereign risk reflected in a lower local currency country ceiling can also result in a downgrade of the notes.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

