Moody's assigns provisional rating to new Notes to be issued by Amber House Fund 6 (RF) Limited - 2022 Refinance

ZAR [ ] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of South African residential mortgage loans

London, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional long-term credit rating to the Notes to be issued by Amber House Fund 6 (RF) Limited as detailed below:

....ZAR [ ]M Class A3 Secured Floating Rate Notes due November 2055, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za (sf)

This transaction represents the 19th securitisation transaction rated by Moody's backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting the Notes, which amount to around ZAR [972.5] million, consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South Africa. [41.0]% of borrowers have their instalments directly deducted from the employees' payrolls, thereby decreasing the probability of borrower default. A significant portion of the pool comprises home loans granted to employees of various national and provincial government departments.

The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Ba2 / NP, Ba1(cr) / NP(cr)) has been appointed as the back-up servicer and administrator at transaction close. SBSA is contractually bound to step in as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL. In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment date, SBSA will be paying interest on the Notes and items senior thereto based on estimates.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the Notes is based on an analysis of: (i) the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans; (ii) sector wide and originator specific performance data; (iii) protection provided by credit enhancement; (iv) the roles of external counterparties; and (v) the structural integrity of the transaction.

The expected portfolio loss of [2.0%] of the current portfolio outstanding and the MILAN Required Credit Enhancement "MILAN CE" of [10.0%] served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at [2.0]% is slightly lower than the average South African RMBS transactions, are: (i) up to 22 years of vintage data from the originator's book; (ii) 10 years of dynamic delinquency data from the originator's book, which show an increasing trend of 180+ delinquency rate during 2020 and a slight reduction in 2021; (iii) the current weighted-average (WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of [65.0]%; (iv) the current and future macroeconomic environment in South Africa; and (v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at [10.0]% is in line with the average South African RMBS transactions, are: (i) the end of the transaction's 3 year revolving period; (ii) the weighted average loan to value ratio of around [65.0]%; (iii) the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans subject to tight portfolio covenants; (iv) a relatively low seasoning of the pool; (v) non-owner occupied, self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for [9.3]%, [8.2]% and [4.6]% of the provisional portfolio respectively; (vi) [41.0]% of the pool representing loans disbursed to the borrowers who are civil servants that have their scheduled instalments collected by way of payroll deduction (historical performance data suggests that these borrowers are less likely to experience default); and (vii) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day as the 3-month JIBAR payable under all the Notes. As a result, there is no residual basis risk between the interest rate on the loans and the interest rate on the Notes. Moody's applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression due to the earlier amortization of loans with higher interest rate.

The original Amber House Fund 6 (RF) Limited transaction had a revolving period up until August 2022. Upon this refinancing of the Class A1 note, this revolving period will come to an end, reducing a key potential credit risk through asset-quality deterioration in a stress scenario. In addition, the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions, and, at its discretion, can fund further advances and further loans until the payment date falling in August 2024. There are portfolio covenants constraining the changes in portfolio composition due to redraws, further advances and further loans.

Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from an amortising reserve fund equal to [4.25]% of the Notes original balance, an equivalent of around ZAR [42.5] million. The reserve fund is fully funded at closing by a subordinated loan from SAHL Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited and a portion of the proceeds of the Notes issuance. The reserve fund can be used to pay senior fees and interest on the Class A3 to Class C Notes. After August 2024 the reserve fund will start to amortise to an amount that is the greater of i) [4.25]% of the principal amount of outstanding notes, ii) [0.15]% of the Notes balance at the most recent issue date; or the reserve fund required amount less any outstanding principal deficiency. The reserve fund can act as credit support and cover PDL both after the coupon step-up date and at final legal maturity of the Notes. The coupon rates on the Class A3 Notes, Class A2 and B Notes will step-up in August 2024.

The redraw reserve sized at [1.0]% of the Notes balance at closing. The redraw reserve is available to fund redraws, further loans and further advances prior to August 2024. The unutilized balance of the redraw reserve will be used to repay outstanding Notes on August 2024 interest payment date.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the rating include significantly better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase in the credit enhancement of the Notes.

However, the upgrade potential is limited as there is a degree of linkage between the rating of the Notes and that of the sovereign. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the rating due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Additionally, an increase in South Africa sovereign risk or unforeseen regulatory and legal changes may also result in the downgrade of the rating.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

