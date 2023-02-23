Moody's assigns provisional rating to one CMBS class of SCOTT Trust 2023-SFS

$440.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional rating to one class of CMBS securities, issued by SCOTT Trust 2023-SFS, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2023-SFS.

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The trust loan certificates are collateralized by a $500.0 million portion (the trust loan) of a single fixed-rate, first-lien mortgage loan with an outstanding cutoff date principal balance of $700.0 million (the whole loan). The collateral for the loan consists of a 1,555,459 SF component of Scottsdale Fashion Square (the "Property"). Inclusive of non-collateral anchor Dillard's area, Scottsdale Fashion Square is a 1,904,749 SF, two- and three-level, super-regional shopping center located in Scottsdale, AZ. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitization methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

Originally developed in 1961 as an open-air center, Scottsdale Fashion Square was enclosed and expanded multiple times in the proceeding years to meet the growing population of the Phoenix metro. Today, the Property is home to more than 200 shops and restaurants and entertainment experiences. Scottsdale Fashion Square contains five anchor tenants, collateral anchors consists of Macy's (235,899 SF), Nordstrom (225,000 SF), Neiman Marcus (100,071 SF), and Dick's Sporting Goods (50,646 SF). The sole non-collateral anchor is Dillard's (349,290 SF), which owns its own store and the underlying land. Other noteworthy large tenants include a movie theater called Harkins Theatres, Life Time Fitness (anticipated opening March 2023), and Caesars Republic (non-collateral, opening in early 2024).

Collateral in-line area at the property (excluding collateral and non-collateral anchors) is 96.0% leased as of year-end 2022, and has achieved a strong historical 5-year occupancy average of 93.8%. Of note, the Property is the exclusive location for 63 retailers in the state of Arizona, including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, and is home to 15 flagship stores with another seven flagships expected to open in 2023 and 2024.

The mall is highly productive - in 2022, the Property reported $849.1 million in total gross collateral-sales excluding department stores, and over $1.1 billion including department stores, inclusive of estimated and anecdotal sales for non-reporting and non-collateral tenants. In terms of store performance, as of YE 2022, comparable in-line sales and occupancy cost ratios were $1,684 PSF and 9.3%, respectively. The sales are broad based, as over 78 retailers at the property had sales exceeding $1,000 PSF as of YE 2022 including high-volume tenants LOUIS VUITTON ($15,052 PSF ), TESLA ($12,765 PSF), Cartier ($8,141 PSF), Apple Store ($6,359 PSF ), Dior ($5,128 PSF), Omega ($4,709 PSF), and GUCCI ($4,691 PSF). Also of note, Harkins Theatres grossed $694,366 per screen across 14 screens, which is very strong. The associated lender underwritten occupancy cost ratio for the theater's sales volume was 23.9%.

The strong tenant performance is broad based as 78 retailers at the property reported sales exceeding $1,000 PSF in 2022. These included high-volume tenants Louis Vuitton ($15,052 PSF), Tesla ($12,765 PSF), Cartier ($8,141 PSF), Apple ($6,359 PSF), Dior ($5,128 PSF), Omega ($4,709 PSF), and GUCCI ($4,691 PSF). Annual traffic surpassed 11.0 million people in 2022, which exceeds 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 6%.

The $700,000,000 first mortgage is part of a split loan structure comprising $500,000,000 of pari passu notes that are being contributed to the SCOTT Trust 2023-SFS securitization (collectively the trust loan) and $200,000,000 of pari passu notes (collectively the companion loans) that will not be assets of the trust.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's trust loan and first mortgage actual DSCR is 1.86X based on the expected interest rate, the Moody's trust loan and first mortgage stressed DSCR is 1.19X. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

Moody's LTV ratio for the trust loan and first mortgage is 67.9% based on our Moody's Value. We did not adjust Moody's value to reflect the current interest rate environment as part of our analysis for this transaction.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The property's quality grade is 0.75.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: a low-leverage loan profile, the Property's location and favorable demand driver mix, strong tenant sales, consistently high occupancy rate and NOI margins, dominant position in the market, continued capital investment, and institutional sponsorship with retail experience.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: cash out, significant overage rent component of revenue, lack of collateral diversification, interest-only mortgage loan profile, and certain credit negative legal features.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

