Moody's assigns provisional ratings on one class of the Commercial Mortgage Trust CSMC 2020-NET

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a provisional rating
on one class of CMBS securities, issued by CSMC 2020-NET,
Commercial Mortgage Pass- Through Certificates, Series CSMC
2020-NET as follows:
Cl. X*, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
*Moody's previously assigned a provisional rating to Class X of (P)
Aa1 (sf) as described in the press release dated July 27, 2020.
Subsequent to the July 27, 2020 release of provisional ratings for
this transaction, the structure of Class X was modified.
As a result, Moody's has withdrawn the July 27, 2020
Class X rating of (P) Aa1 (sf) and issued the rating described herein.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Class X certificate references the Class A, Class B, and
Class C principal and interest classes of the Commercial Mortgage Trust
CSMC 2020-NET.
The Commercial Mortgage Trust CSMC 2020-NET certificates are collateralized
by a single loan secured by fee and leasehold interests in a 7.1
million SF portfolio of 368 single-tenant, net leased properties
located in 41 states and the District of Columbia. Our ratings
are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization
structure.
The loan is secured by the fee interests and leasehold interests in 368
properties across three asset types including retail (54.3%
of base rent), industrial (29.3% of base rent),
and office (16.5% of base rent).
NNN leases are in place for 294 tenants representing 80.9%
of base rent, requiring tenants to pay all operating expenses,
including real estate taxes, insurance, routine maintenance,
and repairs.
NN leases are in place for 72 tenants representing 18.7%
of base rent, requiring tenants to pay real estate taxes,
insurance, routine maintenance, and the landlord to pay repairs.
Modified gross leases are in place for 2 tenants representing 0.4%
of base rent, requiring tenants to pay operating expenses over a
base year stop. Modified gross lease tenants include Caliber Collision
I -- Fayetteville, NC (retail) and Dialysis II -- Fresenius
-- Roanoke, VA (office).
The properties are located across 41 states and the District of Columbia
with no state accounting for more than 22.8% of SF and 18.5%
of base rent. The largest state concentrations include Georgia
(38 assets, 18.5% of base rent), South Carolina
(10 assets, 7.8% of base rent), Illinois (31
assets, 6.9% of base rent), North Carolina (16
assets, 6.3% of base rent), and (Alabama 8 assets,
5.2% of base rent).
The portfolio is leased to 38 tenants across a broad range of industries.
No single tenant comprises more than approximately 1.4 million
SF (19.8% of total), or 15.2% of base
rent.
The properties are leased to tenants operating across 15 different industries
with no single industry representing more than 15.6% of
base rent.
The loan benefits from granular lease roll with 16.3% of
NRA and 14.3% of base rent expiring during the loan term.
No more than 6.1% of NRA and 6.5% of base
rent expires in any single year of the loan term. In addition,
the weighted average remaining lease term for the portfolio is 7.4
years.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application
of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology
and our IO Rating methodology . The rating approach for securities
backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying
collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure.
The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration
in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various
stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for
various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings,
we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's
structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily
by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) the severity of loss in the event of
default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying loan.
The Moody's first mortgage DSCR is 2.62X based on in-place
loan terms and the Moody's first mortgage stressed DSCR is 1.06X
based on a 9.25% constant. The Moody's LTV ratio
for the first mortgage balance is 97.8%.
With respect to loan level diversity, the pool's property level
Herfindahl score is 106.3.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: Credit tenancy,
granular tenant roster, limited lease roll over, and recession
resistant industry profile.
Notable concerns of the transaction include: Potentially limited
alternative property uses, average property age, certain industry
specific challenges, interest only loan profile, and credit
negative legal conisderations.
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in U.S.
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240307.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David Fine
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Blair Coulson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653