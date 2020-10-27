Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS Notes to be issued by Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC

Madrid, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to the Notes to be issued by Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC (the "Issuer"):

....EUR []M Class A Notes due December 2029, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR []M Class B Notes due December 2029, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....EUR []M Class C Notes due December 2029, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....EUR []M Class D Notes due December 2029, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR []M Class E Notes due December 2029.

The transaction is a thirteen month revolving cash securitisation of Hire Purchase ("HP") contracts and leases extended to obligors in Ireland by First Citizen Finance DAC ("First Citizen", Not Rated). This is the third public securitisation by First Citizen. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of HP contracts and leases with mostly individuals resident in Ireland collateralised by new and used vehicles. The HP and lease contracts are forms of secured financing that make generally equal payments over the life of the contract.

As of August 2020, the provisional portfolio consists of 12,670 contracts originated between 2018 and 2020, with a weighted average seasoning of 11 months and a weighted average remaining term of 43 months. The transaction benefits from a closing yield of 6.3% and the weighted average LTV is 76.5%. Each day during the revolving period, the issuer will be able to purchase additional leases in line with certain eligibility and concentration criteria.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction's main credit strengths are: (i) the granular portfolio, with the largest and twenty largest borrowers representing 0.35% and 2.30%; (ii) the relatively simple waterfall; (iii) the significant excess spread, which can be trapped to cover defaults and losses through the individual tranche PDLs; (iv) the counterparty support through the back-up servicer, hedge provider and independent cash manager; and (v) the 1.0% reserve fund available to cover liquidity shortfalls on Class A and B Notes throughout the life of the transaction as well as Class C and D Notes when they become the senior Class. The reserve will also be available to cover any principal shortfalls at the end of the transaction. Moody's has taken into account in its quantitative analysis the fact that the Class C and D Notes do not benefit from the cash reserve until each respectively becomes the senior Note following repayments of senior tranches.

However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses, such as: (i) the high reliance on First Citizen in its role as servicer, which is mitigated by the presence of a back-up servicer, Cabot Financial (Ireland) Limited, part of the Cabot Financial Ltd; (ii) the exposure to voluntary termination (VT) risk. Consumer obligors have the option to return the vehicle to the originator as long as payments equal to at least one half of the total amount which would have been payable under the contract have been made. The potential for additional loss due to this risk has been incorporated into Moody's quantitative analysis; (iii) the partial exposure to interest rate risk resulting from a partial hedging arrangement involving an interest rate cap to cure any potential interest rate mismatch between the fixed-rate assets and the floating-rate liabilities; and (iv) the higher fraud risk arising from the possibility of adding leases that have not made the first payment during the revolving period. Moody's has considered an additional loss in its quantitative analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio during the revolving period; (ii) historical performance information; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and by excess spread; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of the reserve fund (and principal to pay senior fees and senior interest once the revolving period finishes); (v) the back-up servicing arrangement of the transaction; (vi) the independent cash manager; and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Irish economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.0%, expected recoveries of 40.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 15.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto and Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 3.0% are slightly higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) similar pool characteristics to be expected from replenished portfolios; (iii) other similar transactions used as a benchmark; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.0% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; (iii) the concentration limits during the revolving period; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 15.0% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account: (i) a degree of uncertainty considering the depth of data Moody's received from the originator to determine the expected performance of the portfolio; (ii) the concentration limits during the revolving period; and (iii) the relative ranking to the originators peers in the EMEA auto ABS market. The PCE level of 15.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 59.76%.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low risk as most of the vehicles have been manufactured in recent years. Pool has a 79.4% exposure to diesel engines and 4.9% AFVs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the mezzanine and junior Note ratings include significantly better than expected performance of the pool and an increase in credit enhancement of Notes due to deleveraging.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings of the Notes include: (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; and (ii) failure of one of the parties involved in the transaction.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

