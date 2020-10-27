Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS Notes to be issued by Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2020 DAC

Madrid, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional
ratings to the Notes to be issued by Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust
2020 DAC (the "Issuer"):
....EUR []M Class A Notes due December
2029, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....EUR []M Class B Notes due December
2029, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
....EUR []M Class C Notes due December
2029, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
....EUR []M Class D Notes due December
2029, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR []M Class
E Notes due December 2029.
The transaction is a thirteen month revolving cash securitisation of Hire
Purchase ("HP") contracts and leases extended to obligors in Ireland by
First Citizen Finance DAC ("First Citizen", Not Rated). This
is the third public securitisation by First Citizen. The originator
will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the
transaction.
The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of HP contracts
and leases with mostly individuals resident in Ireland collateralised
by new and used vehicles. The HP and lease contracts are forms
of secured financing that make generally equal payments over the life
of the contract.
As of August 2020, the provisional portfolio consists of 12,670
contracts originated between 2018 and 2020, with a weighted average
seasoning of 11 months and a weighted average remaining term of 43 months.
The transaction benefits from a closing yield of 6.3% and
the weighted average LTV is 76.5%. Each day during
the revolving period, the issuer will be able to purchase additional
leases in line with certain eligibility and concentration criteria.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction's main credit strengths are: (i) the granular portfolio,
with the largest and twenty largest borrowers representing 0.35%
and 2.30%; (ii) the relatively simple waterfall;
(iii) the significant excess spread, which can be trapped to cover
defaults and losses through the individual tranche PDLs; (iv) the
counterparty support through the back-up servicer, hedge
provider and independent cash manager; and (v) the 1.0%
reserve fund available to cover liquidity shortfalls on Class A and B
Notes throughout the life of the transaction as well as Class C and D
Notes when they become the senior Class. The reserve will also
be available to cover any principal shortfalls at the end of the transaction.
Moody's has taken into account in its quantitative analysis the fact that
the Class C and D Notes do not benefit from the cash reserve until each
respectively becomes the senior Note following repayments of senior tranches.
However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses, such as:
(i) the high reliance on First Citizen in its role as servicer,
which is mitigated by the presence of a back-up servicer,
Cabot Financial (Ireland) Limited, part of the Cabot Financial Ltd;
(ii) the exposure to voluntary termination (VT) risk. Consumer
obligors have the option to return the vehicle to the originator as long
as payments equal to at least one half of the total amount which would
have been payable under the contract have been made. The potential
for additional loss due to this risk has been incorporated into Moody's
quantitative analysis; (iii) the partial exposure to interest rate
risk resulting from a partial hedging arrangement involving an interest
rate cap to cure any potential interest rate mismatch between the fixed-rate
assets and the floating-rate liabilities; and (iv) the higher
fraud risk arising from the possibility of adding leases that have not
made the first payment during the revolving period. Moody's has
considered an additional loss in its quantitative analysis.
Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on: (i)
an evaluation of the underlying portfolio during the revolving period;
(ii) historical performance information; (iii) the credit enhancement
provided by subordination and by excess spread; (iv) the liquidity
support available in the transaction, by way of the reserve fund
(and principal to pay senior fees and senior interest once the revolving
period finishes); (v) the back-up servicing arrangement of
the transaction; (vi) the independent cash manager; and (vii)
the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Irish economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.0%,
expected recoveries of 40.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 15.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries
capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic
outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio
to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected
defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal
portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with
each potential future loss scenario in our ABSROM cash flow model to rate
Auto and Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 3.0% are slightly higher
than the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic
performance of the book of the originator; (ii) similar pool characteristics
to be expected from replenished portfolios; (iii) other similar transactions
used as a benchmark; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.0% are in line with
the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance
of the book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions;
(iii) the concentration limits during the revolving period; and (iv)
other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 15.0% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and
is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account:
(i) a degree of uncertainty considering the depth of data Moody's received
from the originator to determine the expected performance of the portfolio;
(ii) the concentration limits during the revolving period; and (iii)
the relative ranking to the originators peers in the EMEA auto ABS market.
The PCE level of 15.0% results in an implied coefficient
of variation ("CoV") of 59.76%.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing
greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that
seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity
and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations.
Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty
in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves
due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.
The securitised portfolio is at low risk as most of the vehicles have
been manufactured in recent years. Pool has a 79.4%
exposure to diesel engines and 4.9% AFVs.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the mezzanine and junior Note ratings
include significantly better than expected performance of the pool and
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes due to deleveraging.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings of the Notes include:
(i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; and (ii) failure
of one of the parties involved in the transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Juan Miguel Martin-Abde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454