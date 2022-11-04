Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS Notes to be issued by SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO 2022-1, FONDO DE TITULIZACION

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Spanish auto loans

Paris, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional credit ratings to the following classes of Notes to be issued by SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO 2022-1, FONDO DE TITULIZACION ("SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO 2022-1, FT"):

....EUR[ ]M Class A Notes due September 2038, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....EUR[ ]M Class B Notes due September 2038, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR[ ]M Class C Notes due September 2038, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

....EUR[ ]M Class D Notes due September 2038, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR[ ]M Class E Notes due September 2038 and the EUR[ ]M Class F Notes due September 2038.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO 2022-1, FT is a 13 months revolving securitisation of auto loans granted by Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) ("Santander Consumer") to mostly private obligors in Spain. Santander Consumer is acting as originator and servicer of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) is the Management Company ("Gestora").

As of 29 August 2022, the provisional portfolio comprised 72,615 auto loans granted to obligors located in Spain, 96.38% of whom are private individuals. The weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is 11.09 months and its weighted average remaining term is 72.81 months. Around 28.82% of the loans were originated to purchase new vehicles, while the remaining 71.18% were made to purchase used vehicles. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Andalucia (22.54%), Catalonia (13.06%) and Comunitat Valenciana (11.38%). The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did not include any loans in arrears.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans, (ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions, (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the cash reserve, (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the cash reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation experience of Santander Consumer and the significant excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including pro-rata payments on Class A to D Notes from the first payment date. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.60%, expected recoveries of 40.00% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 13.00% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 4.60% are in line with the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator and in particular of the sub-book filtered by the eligibility criteria of the transaction, (ii) performance of the existing Auto deals previously originated by Santander Consumer, (iii) benchmark transactions and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 40.00% are in line with the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 13.00% is in line with the Spanish Auto Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish Auto loan market and the fact that the transaction is revolving for 13 months. The PCE of 13.00% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 59.39%.

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes or (iii) an upgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) the deterioration of the credit quality of Santander or (iii) a downgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Verdier

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

