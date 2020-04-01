Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS notes to be issued by Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3

Madrid, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the following provisional ratings
to the debts to be issued by Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3
("FT Santander Consumo 3"):
....EUR[ ]M Class A Notes due December
2031, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
....EUR[ ]M Class B Notes due December
2031, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)
....EUR[ ]M Class C Notes due December
2031, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)
....EUR[ ]M Class D Notes due December
2031, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
....EUR[ ]M Class E Notes due December
2031, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR[ ]M Class F Fixed
Rate Notes due December 2031.
RATINGS RATIONALE
FT Santander Consumo 3 is a 12 month revolving securitisation of consumer
loans granted by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) ("Santander"),
(A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)), to private
obligors in Spain. Santander is acting as originator and servicer
of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T.,
S.A. (NR) is the Management Company ("Gestora").
As of 5 March 2020, the eligible portfolio was composed of [245,721]
consumer loans granted to private obligors located in Spain, [97.7]%
of the loans are paying fixed rate. The weighted average seasoning
of the portfolio is [1.55] years and its weighted average
remaining term is [5.14] years. Around [53.65]%
of the outstanding portfolio are loans without specific loan purpose and
[22.26]% are loans to finance small consumer expenditures.
Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Madrid ([19.8]%),
Andalucía ([16.9]%) and Catalonia ([10.9]%).
The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did include
around [1.4]% of loans with less than 30 days in arrears.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on,
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and
incremental risk due to loans being added during the revolving period;
(ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past
ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination,
the excess spread and the cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support
available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest,
and the cash reserve and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity
of the transaction.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit
strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation
experience of Santander and the significant excess spread. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses,
such as a complex structure including interest deferral triggers for juniors
notes, pro-rata payments on all classes of notes from the
first payment date and the relatively high linkage to Santander representing
the originator, servicer and paying agent. Moody's also took
into account the performance of other consumer loan ABS in Spain and the
positive selection of consumer loans in this portfolio not being originated
through brokers. These characteristics, amongst others,
were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.
Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly linked
to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the Notes
would not be offset with higher collections from the pool. The
transaction therefore benefits from an interest rate swap, linked
to Three-month EURIBOR, with Santander (A2/P-1 Bank
Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) as swap counterparty.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Spanish economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.25%,
expected recoveries of 15.00% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 17.00% related to borrower receivables.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash
flow model to rate Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 4.25% are lower than the
Spanish Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) higher quality
products i.e. pre-approved loans being originated
through Santander branches directly instead of through brokers,
(iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 15.00% are in line with
the Spanish Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 17.00% is lower than the Spanish Consumer Loan ABS
average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account
the relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish consumer loan
market. The PCE of 17.00% results in an implied coefficient
of variation ("CoV") of 55.39%.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities
and the above ratings reflects Moody's preliminary credit opinion regarding
the transaction only. Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation
and the final notes structure, Moody's will endeavor to assign the
definitive ratings to the Class A, Class B, Class C,
Class D and Class E Notes. The definitive ratings may differ from
the provisional ratings.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include (i) a significantly
better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in
credit enhancement of the notes or (iii) an upgrade of Spain's local country
currency (LCC) rating.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include (i) a decline
in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) the deterioration of
the credit quality of Santander or (iii) a downgrade of Spain's local
country currency (LCC) rating.
REGULATORY DISLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paula Couce Iglesias
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454