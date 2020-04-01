Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS notes to be issued by Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3 Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS notes to be issued by Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3 01 Apr 2020 Madrid, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the following provisional ratings to the debts to be issued by Fondo De Titulizacion Santander Consumo 3 ("FT Santander Consumo 3"): ....EUR[ ]M Class A Notes due December 2031, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf) ....EUR[ ]M Class B Notes due December 2031, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf) ....EUR[ ]M Class C Notes due December 2031, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf) ....EUR[ ]M Class D Notes due December 2031, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf) ....EUR[ ]M Class E Notes due December 2031, Assigned (P)B1 (sf) Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR[ ]M Class F Fixed Rate Notes due December 2031. RATINGS RATIONALE FT Santander Consumo 3 is a 12 month revolving securitisation of consumer loans granted by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) ("Santander"), (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)), to private obligors in Spain. Santander is acting as originator and servicer of the loans while Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) is the Management Company ("Gestora"). As of 5 March 2020, the eligible portfolio was composed of [245,721] consumer loans granted to private obligors located in Spain, [97.7]% of the loans are paying fixed rate. The weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is [1.55] years and its weighted average remaining term is [5.14] years. Around [53.65]% of the outstanding portfolio are loans without specific loan purpose and [22.26]% are loans to finance small consumer expenditures. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Madrid ([19.8]%), Andalucía ([16.9]%) and Catalonia ([10.9]%). The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did include around [1.4]% of loans with less than 30 days in arrears. Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on, (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and incremental risk due to loans being added during the revolving period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the cash reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the cash reserve and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction. According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation experience of Santander and the significant excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including interest deferral triggers for juniors notes, pro-rata payments on all classes of notes from the first payment date and the relatively high linkage to Santander representing the originator, servicer and paying agent. Moody's also took into account the performance of other consumer loan ABS in Spain and the positive selection of consumer loans in this portfolio not being originated through brokers. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings. Hedging: As the collections from the pool are not directly linked to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the Notes would not be offset with higher collections from the pool. The transaction therefore benefits from an interest rate swap, linked to Three-month EURIBOR, with Santander (A2/P-1 Bank Deposits; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) as swap counterparty. Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Spanish economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.25%, expected recoveries of 15.00% and Aa1 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 17.00% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS. Portfolio expected defaults of 4.25% are lower than the Spanish Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) higher quality products i.e. pre-approved loans being originated through Santander branches directly instead of through brokers, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations. Portfolio expected recoveries of 15.00% are in line with the Spanish Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations. PCE of 17.00% is lower than the Spanish Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish consumer loan market. The PCE of 17.00% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 55.39%. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities and the above ratings reflects Moody's preliminary credit opinion regarding the transaction only. Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation and the final notes structure, Moody's will endeavor to assign the definitive ratings to the Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E Notes. The definitive ratings may differ from the provisional ratings. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the notes or (iii) an upgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) the deterioration of the credit quality of Santander or (iii) a downgrade of Spain's local country currency (LCC) rating. REGULATORY DISLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Paula Couce Iglesias

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



