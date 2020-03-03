Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust Deal v1.0 Compared To Single Family Rental v2.0 Pre-Sale Report: AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust: First Issue from Amherst Residential in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust 03 Mar 2020 Approximately $262.4 million of asset-backed securities rated New York, March 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to four classes of certificates secured by mortgages on 2,564 single-family rental properties owned by ALTO Asset Company 2, LLC. The complete rating action is as follows: Issuer: AMSR 2020-SFR1 Trust $166.5 million of Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) $43.7 million of Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf) $29.6 million of Cl. C, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) $22.6 million of Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Overview The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 29.50%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities. In rating this transaction Moody's analyzed the collateral to assign a probability of default and an eventual recovery value. In the recovery analysis, the expected proceeds from the sale of the properties and the rental income prior to the sale were modeled under various stressed home price depreciation scenarios. For this transaction, Moody's stressed probability of default simulates a scenario in which the borrower cannot refinance their loan at maturity and the securitization trust must sell the properties. Moody's also evaluated the strength of property management, the servicers and other third parties, along with the transaction's structural and legal framework. Key transaction features Increased Leverage: The total leverage of 95% in this transaction is the highest among all large loan SFR transactions previously rated by Moody's. As a result of the higher total leverage, the borrower has less equity in the properties and less incentive to maintain or create value, and in stress scenarios may choose to divert resources to other properties with lower leverage. We made a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for this increased risk. Alignment of Interest: We view the sponsor/manager arrangement in this transaction as moderately weaker than in most other SFR transactions where the sponsor wholly owns the manager and the properties. When the sponsor owns the properties and wholly owns the manager, there are strong economic incentives to put in its own money to maintain the properties even during an economic downturn. In this transaction, the incentives are less aligned because Amherst, the party that owns the manager, only holds a joint venture interest in the properties. We factored in the weaker alignment of interest in this transaction in our analysis. Voluntary Substitution: The securitization incorporates up to 5% voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction. Voluntary substitution of properties is subject to a number of conditions including the aggregate property value of the substitute properties will at least be equal or higher than the higher of current property value or closing date property value of the replaced properties, and the underwritten net cash flow of the substitute properties for the trailing twelve months commencing on the next calculation date is at least equal or greater than the underwritten net cash flow as of the most recent calculation date. Having flexibility to remove or substitute properties from the securitization is valuable to a sponsor as it allows the sponsor to efficiently manage its overall portfolio. However, an operator's use of substitution to acquire a property from the securitization could otherwise reduce the incentive to acquire properties through the premium release mechanism. Our analysis incorporates the reduced premium release incentives, potential adverse selection of properties, potential increase in geographic concentration and limited independent third party diligence on the substitute properties. Weak structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class F to I similar to the previous transaction AMSR 2019-SFR1, where the PIKable certificates can receive partial interest payment even before the multi-tier DSCR test kicks in. In our opinion, this structure is slightly credit negative because in several scenarios, available funds in the cash collateral can be lower. In an event of default, funds in this account can act as additional credit enhancement to the certificates. Our advance rates reflect a small adjustment for this feature. Insurance: This transaction's properties are covered by a blanket insurance policy that also covers other properties in Amherst' portfolio. Additionally, the borrower's blanket policy provides for a maximum deductible equal to 5% of the total insurable value (TIV) of affected properties per occurrence of named windstorm and a maximum deductible equal to 15% of the TIV of affected properties per occurrence of earthquake. We increased our loss expectation on the higher-rated notes to account for less-than expected insurance coverage. Recovery Analysis The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is calculated through the following steps. 1. For the 2,564 newly acquired properties, instead of using the acquisition price the borrower paid to a wholly owned subsidiary of the sponsor, which was determined by a cap-rate and higher than the aggregate BPO value, we determined Moody's Value by utilizing the most recent third-party BPO values, to which we applied a haircut because the value was not based on a full appraisal by a licensed appraiser, a process we consider to be most reliable. The haircut we applied was higher than some other SFR transactions as we did not have the benefit of having original acquisition price and post-acquisition renovation costs of the properties. 2. As the borrower can substitute properties, Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a pre-determined premium on those properties. 3. To account for the potential adverse selection and increased geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' value, ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's value at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs, and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs. We further stressed the MSA concentration risk due to voluntary substitution and potential increase in geographic concentration. 4.We then calculated the revenue and expense adjustments for the distressed properties that were sold. The revenue would come from the in-place rental income on the portion of properties that were still rented while awaiting liquidation, and the expenses, from in-place expenses, including maintenance, taxes, servicing, and other fees and costs on the properties. Both the revenues and costs depend heavily on the assumed timelines necessary for foreclosure and liquidation. The foreclosure timeline will depend on whether the trust forecloses on the equity pledge from the borrower, which is faster, or on the liens from the mortgages. The length of a property foreclosure itself depends in part on whether the property is in a judicial or non-judicial foreclosure state. In our Aaa stress scenario, we assume that the trust pursues the longer and costlier mortgage foreclosure route; in our Baa2 stress scenario, we assume that it pursues the quicker equity foreclosure route. We calculated revenues and expenses in three additional steps: 5. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after default, including real estate taxes, property management fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance, repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 40 months while a portion of the properties would generate income for 30 months. Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual borrowers; instead, for each loan, it will foreclose either on the special purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity. 6. Moody's estimated additional foreclosure costs, which included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount, special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75% of the property value, and transfer taxes. 7. Finally, Moody's assumed that the master servicer will continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest accrued on the servicer advances. Master and special servicer A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, N.A. (long-term senior unsecured A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default is credit positive. Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments to class A through class E and not class F to I. In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding principal balance minus any deferred interest. Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional investors. Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations. Cash flow analysis Moody's weighted average adjustments to the pool's underwritten net cash flows -23.8%. The Moody's debt service coverage ratios is 1.15x (based on Moody's assumed starting interest rate). For more details on Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS," published in July 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: UP Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain well maintained. DOWN Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction were to breach its debt yield trigger. Additionally, breaches of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance issues. The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Single-Family Rental Securitizations," published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1217201. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 