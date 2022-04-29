Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited's Trust Certificate Issuance Programme

Limassol, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a provisional foreign currency long-term (P)A1 senior unsecured rating and a provisional foreign currency long-term (P)Baa2 contractual point of non-viability (PONV) subordinated rating (Tier 2 PONV rating) to Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited's USD4 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited is a special-purpose vehicle established by Al Rajhi Bank (bank deposits A1 stable/P-1, Baseline Credit Assessment a3) and securities issued under the programme will constitute direct and unconditional obligations of Al Rajhi Bank.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PROVISIONAL SENIOR UNSECURED RATING IS IN LINE WITH Al RAJHI BANK'S DEPOSIT RATING

The provisional foreign currency long-term (P)A1 rating assigned to Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited's backed senior unsecured class of notes of the new Trust Certificate Issuance Programme is aligned with Al Rajhi Bank's A1 foreign currency long-term deposit rating, reflecting that the instruments issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Al Rajhi Bank and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated from time to time outstanding obligations of Al Rajhi Bank.

The proceeds of any issuance will be used to acquire from Al Rajhi Bank a portfolio of Shariah compliant assets and to enter into certain commodity Murabaha transactions. The transaction structure relating to the Certificates has been approved by Al Rajhi Capital Company's Shari'a Committee (on behalf of Al Rajhi Capital Company as Arranger and the Bank as Obligor) and the Standard Chartered Bank Global Shariah Supervisory Committee.

Al Rajhi Bank under the transaction structure will collect income from the portfolio of Shariah compliant assets (Wakala and commodity Murabaha) to pay relevant periodic distribution amounts (coupons) to certificate holders and should there be any shortfall between collected amounts and aggregate periodic distribution amounts, Al Rajhi Bank would step in to provide or secure a Shariah compliant liquidity facility to make up for the difference to avoid a payment default. If a payment default occurs, Al Rajhi Bank will have to pay both the principal and profit amounts outstanding.

Al Rajhi Bank's A1 deposit rating is based on: (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3; and (2) a two-notch rating uplift because of our view of a very high probability of government support in case of need, given the bank's importance in the Saudi banking system together with Saudi Arabia's (A1 stable) strong track record of support. Al Rajhi Bank's a3 standalone BCA captures the bank's (1) dominant Saudi retail franchise, which drives low cost of funding and high profitability; (2) solid asset quality, driven by a granular financing book; and (3) strong capital, funding and liquidity. These strengths are partially moderated by increased competition in consumer finance and pressure on asset quality as loan deferral programs related to the pandemic gradually expire.

PROVISIONAL TIER 2 PONV RATING IS POSITIONED 2 NOTCHES BELOW Al RAJHI BANK'S BCA

The provisional foreign-currency long-term (P)Baa2 rating assigned to Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited's backed Tier 2 PONV class of securities is positioned two notches below Al Rajhi Bank's BCA of a3. Similar to most banking systems globally, the positioning reflects: (1) the specific characteristics of this class of securities and their relative ranking in the liability structure of the bank; and (2) Al Rajhi Bank's standalone BCA that constitutes the anchor point for positioning debt liabilities on Moody's global rating scale.

The class of notes rank senior to Tier 1 instruments and are subordinated to the depositors and general creditors of the bank. With language written directly into its contractual terms, any notes issued will absorb losses through a permanent principal write-down at the point of non-viability, which distinguishes them from "plain vanilla" subordinated instruments. Moody's generally refers to this class of securities as "subordinated with loss triggered at the point of non-viability on a contractual basis" (Tier 2 PONV) and expects that their terms and conditions will allow them to qualify as Tier 2 capital under the SAMA's Basel III regulation.

In line with the explicit loss trigger mechanism contained in Tier 2 PONV securities, Moody's differentiates them from plain vanilla subordinated debt on the rating scale by deducting an additional notch to reflect the potentially greater uncertainty associated with timing of equity conversion/principal write-down. In most banking systems, this translates into a relative ranking where the rating of plain vanilla subordinated debt is positioned at Adjusted BCA - 1, and the rating of Tier 2 PONV is positioned at Adjusted BCA - 2, whereby Moody's Adjusted BCA (which captures the probability of default in the absence of government support) is a proxy to the probability of the bank also reaching the point of non-viability.

By positioning the rating of the Tier 2 PONV class of securities two notches below Al Rajhi Bank's BCA of a3, Moody's is signaling the possibility that regulators could pre-emptively impose losses on the holders of these securities before the bank reaches the so-called point of non-viability in order to avoid a bank-wide resolution.

Moody's notes that the provisional ratings assigned to the programme do not express an opinion on the structure's compliance with Shariah law.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of certificates, but these ratings only represent Moody's preliminary credit opinion. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive ratings to any issuance of certificates. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the alignment described above, the provisional ratings assigned to the Trust Certificate Issuance Programme will reflect any rating actions taken on Al Rajhi Bank's deposit ratings or BCA.

Al Rajhi Bank's deposit ratings are currently capped at the sovereign level. Any upgrade on the sovereign's rating could lead to upgrade on the bank's deposit ratings. Al Rajhi Bank's BCA could be upgraded if we see significantly higher capitalisation and liquidity buffers.

Downward strain on Al Rajhi Bank's ratings could develop from 1) lowering of the sovereign rating, which would lead to reduced support capacity, 2) material deterioration in the bank's operating environment, resulting in a weakening of its financial metrics or 3) further pressure on capitalisation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited

Assignments:

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Assigned (P)A1

.... No Outlook Assigned

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

