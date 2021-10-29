Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Ambitious-2111 backed by auto loan receivables

JPY12.1 billion in debt securities affected
Tokyo, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a provisional rating
to the following transaction.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Ambitious-2111
Class: Trust ABL
Rating: (P)Aaa (sf)
Issue Amount: JPY12.1 billion
Interest Rate: Fixed
Closing Date: November 26, 2021
Final Maturity Date: November 28, 2036
Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY15,291,721,171
(JPY13,901,218,929 in principal)
Arranger/Underwriter: Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The underlying assets are auto loans which allow obligors to set irregular
payment schedules and make partial prepayments under specific conditions.
The underlying pool mainly consists of loans which also allow obligors
to defer principal payments and change payment schedules during the loan
periods under specific conditions.
The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of its auto loan receivables to the 1st asset trustee. The
1st asset trustee then issues the Senior Beneficial Interests and the
Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and transfers the
Senior Beneficial Interests to the underwriter. The underwriter
entrusts the Senior Beneficial Interests and cash to the 2nd trustee.
The transfer is perfected against the asset trustee and third parties
under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.
The 2nd trustee then issues the ABL Beneficial Interests and the Reserve
Beneficial Interests.
The 2nd trustee uses the proceeds from a limited recourse loan (Trust
ABL) to redeem the ABL Beneficial Interests.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding
to a cash reserve) comprises approximately 13.0% of the
total initial principal balance of the receivables.
The Trust ABL is redeemed on a monthly pass-through basis.
After the Trust ABL is fully redeemed, the Subordinated Beneficial
Interests are then redeemed (sequential payment mechanism).
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and excess spread
is used to redeem the Trust ABL.
Key early amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring,
or asset performance triggers being reached.
A back-up servicer is not appointed at closing. If any servicer
replacement events occur, the 1st asset trustee can dismiss the
servicer and appoint a back-up servicer take over the servicing
operations.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers interest
payments on the Trust ABL, trust fees, and fees relating to
the start of back-up servicer operations, etc.
Commingling risk is covered in full by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.65% (cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 1.70%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 10.6%), after taking into consideration
the receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's
entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools,
and industry trends.
The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's
analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned rating
on parameters such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the seller's or the asset trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the
servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS (Japanese)"
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264322.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected default rate was changed from 0.65% to 1.30%
and 1.95% and other assumptions remained unchanged,
the model-indicated output of the rated class would change by 0
and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Atsushi Karikomi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
