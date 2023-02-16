Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Amherst 2023-SFR1 Trust SFR securities

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to four classes of single-family rental (SFR) securities issued by AMSR 2023-SFR1 Trust (Amherst 2023-SFR1), and sponsored by Amherst Single Family Residential Partners VI, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (Amherst Partners VI). The securities are backed by one loan secured by mortgages on a pool of 1,655 single-family rental properties, managed by Main Street Renewal LLC.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: AMSR 2023-SFR1 Trust

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the recovery value and sustainable net cash flow of the collateral, the insurance coverage, the property management and servicing arrangement, the third-party review, and the transaction's structural and legal framework.

The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 46.93%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities. As a percentage of the BPO value, the advance rate is 37.50%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/ for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1358800.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Huh

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Sonny Weng

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

