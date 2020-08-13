Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Aqua Finance Trust 2020-A

Approximately $414 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings to the notes
to be issued by Aqua Finance Trust 2020-A (AQFIT 2020-A).
The collateral backing AQFIT 2020-A consists of primarily home
improvement installment loans and a small amount of installment loans
backed by marine or recreational vehicles (marine/RVs) originated by approved
dealers in Aqua Finance, Inc. (Aqua)'s network. Aqua
also acts as the servicer of the loans.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Aqua Finance Trust 2020-A
$303,975,000 Class A Asset Backed Notes, Assigned
(P)A2 (sf)
$31,175,000 Class B Asset Backed Notes, Assigned
(P)A3 (sf)
$43,950,000 Class C Asset Backed Notes, Assigned
(P)Baa2 (sf)
$35,070,000 Class D Asset Backed Notes, Assigned
(P)Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the capital structure, and the experience
and expertise of Aqua Finance, Inc. as servicer and the back-up
servicing arrangement with Vervent, Inc. (previously known
as First Associates and Portfolio Financial Servicing Company),
an experienced servicer.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government
measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic
outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across
sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in
US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. Specifically, for US personal loan
ABS, performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the
unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability
to service debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs
to affected borrowers, such as payment deferrals, may adversely
impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen
their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further
surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the COVID-19
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's median cumulative gross and net loss expectation for the 2020-A
pool are 20.0% and 16.0%, respectively.
Moody's based its cumulative gross and net loss expectations on an analysis
of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical
performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance
and managed portfolio performance; the ability of Aqua to perform
the servicing functions and Vervent, Inc. to perform the
backup servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic
environment during the life of the transaction.
At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes and Class C notes
are expected to benefit from 30.30%, 23.10%,
12.95% and 4.85% of hard credit enhancement,
respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of
a combination of overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve
account and subordination. The notes may also benefit from excess
spread.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the notes if, given current expectations of
portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
higher ratings. In partial sequential pay structures, such
as the one in this transaction, credit enhancement grows as a percentage
of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes,
until certain enhancement levels are reached. Moody's expectation
of pool losses could decline as a result of better than expected improvements
in the economy, changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed
its expectations and levels of credit enhancement are consistent with
lower ratings. Credit enhancement could decline if excess spread
is not sufficient to cover losses in a given month. Moody's expectation
of pool losses may increase, for example, due to performance
deterioration stemming from a downturn in the US economy, deficient
servicing, errors on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance or fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1241125.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Selven Veeraragoo
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Pedro Sancholuz Ruda
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
