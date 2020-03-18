Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Auto ABS to be issued by Dowson 2020-1 plc

London, 18 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Dowson 2020-1
plc:
....GBP [ ]M Class A Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP [ ]M Class B Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
....GBP [ ]M Class C Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
....GBP [ ]M Class D Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
....GBP [ ]M Class E Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
....GBP [ ]M Class X Floating Rate Notes
due April 2027, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of agreements entered
into for the purpose of financing vehicles to obligors in the United Kingdom
by Oodle Financial Services Limited ("Oodle") (NR). This is the
second public securitisation transaction sponsored by Oodle. The
originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life
of the transaction.
The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of Hire Purchase
("HP") agreements granted to individuals resident in the United
Kingdom. Hire Purchase agreements are a form of secured financing
without the option to hand the car back at maturity. Therefore,
there is no explicit residual value risk in the transaction. Under
the terms of the HP agreements, the originator retains legal title
to the vehicles until the borrower has made all scheduled payments required
under the contract.
As of 1 March 2020, the provisional portfolio of underlying assets
totaling GBP 348.5 million, the portfolio consisted of 39,847
agreements mainly originated in the second semester of 2019 and predominantly
made of used (99%) vehicles distributed through national and regional
dealers as well as brokers. It has a weighted average seasoning
of 5.4 months and a weighted average remaining term of 4.3
years. The provisional pool's current weighted average LTV
is 99.2%.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction's main credit strengths are the significant excess spread,
the static and granular nature of the portfolio, and counterparty
support through the back-up servicer (The Nostrum Group Ltd trading
as Equiniti Credit Services (NR)), interest rate hedge provider
(BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/ P-1(cr)) and independent cash manager (Citibank
N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr)/ P-1(cr)).
The structure contains specific cash reserves for each asset-backed
tranche which cumulatively equal 1.3% of the pool and will
amortise in line with the notes. Each tranche reserve will be purely
available to cover liquidity shortfalls related to the relevant Note throughout
the life of the transaction and can serve as credit enhancement following
the tranche's repayment. The Class A reserve provides approximately
6 months of liquidity at the beginning of the transaction. The
provisional portfolio has an initial yield of 16.78% (excluding
fees). Available excess spread can be trapped to cover defaults
and losses, as well as to replenish the tranche reserves to their
target level through the waterfall mechanism present in the structure.
However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses in the transaction.
First, the provisional pool includes material exposure to higher
risk borrowers. For example, some borrowers may previously
have been on debt management plans, received county court judgments
within recent years, or currently be in low level arrears on other
unsecured contracts. Although these features are reflected in the
originator's scorecard, and exposure to the highest risk borrowers
(risk tiers 6-8 under the originator's scoring) is limited
at 13.4% of the pool, the effect is that the provisional
pool is riskier than a typical benchmark UK prime auto pool. Second,
operational risk is higher than a typical UK auto deal because Oodle is
a small, unrated entity acting as originator and servicer to the
transaction. The transaction does envisage certain structural mitigants
to operational risk such as a back-up servicer, independent
cash manager, and tranche specific cash reserves, which cover
approximately 6 months of liquidity for the Class A Notes at deal close.
Third, the structure does not include principal to pay interest
for any class of Notes, which makes it more dependent on excess
spread and the tranche specific cash reserves combined with the back-up
servicing arrangement to maintain timeliness of interest payments on the
Notes. Fourth, the historic vintage default and recovery
data is limited, reflecting Oodle's short trading history
(it began lending meaningful amounts in its current form in 2018).
The data covers approximately three years that Oodle has been originating.
In addition, the underlying obligors may exercise the right of voluntary
termination as per the Consumer Credit Act, whereby an obligor has
the option to return the vehicle to the originator as long as the obligor
has made payments equal to at least one half of the total financed amount.
If the obligor returns the vehicle, the issuer may be exposed to
residual value risk. The potential for additional losses due to
these risks has been incorporated into Moody's quantitative analysis.
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance portfolios.
Technological obsolescence shifts in demand patterns and changes in government
policy may result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in
the level of recoveries compared with historical data. For example,
older diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine types
face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly,
the rise in popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces
uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and
AFVs themselves because of evolutions in technology, battery costs
and government incentives. Diesel cars constitute 65.3%
of the securitised provisional portfolio.
Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation
of the underlying portfolio; (ii) historical performance information;
(iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, by the excess
spread and the tranche reserves; (iv) the liquidity support available
in the transaction through the tranche reserves; (v) the back-up
servicing arrangement of the transaction; (vi) the independent cash
manager and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the outbreak on the UK economy as well as the effects that the
announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is
a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide
an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts
is unusually high, and far more severe scenarios are possible.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:
Moody's determined portfolio lifetime expected defaults of [15.0]%,
expected recoveries of [30.0]% and a Aaa portfolio
credit enhancement ("PCE") of [40.0]% related
to the borrower receivables. The expected default captures our
expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the
event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio
default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future default scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model.
The portfolio expected mean default level of [15.0]%
is higher than other UK auto transactions and is based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) the higher
average risk of the borrowers, (ii) the historic performance of
the loan book of the originator, (iii) benchmark transactions and
(iv) other qualitative considerations.
The PCE of [40.0]% is higher than the average of its
UK auto peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into
account the higher risk profile of the pool borrowers and relative ranking
to originator peers in the UK auto and consumer markets. The PCE
of [40]% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV")
of [33.0]%.
METHODOLOGY:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
March 2019. Please see the Ratings Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of Class B-X Notes
include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together
with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings of the Notes include
significantly higher losses compared to our expectations at closing,
due to either increased rates of voluntary terminations (pursuant to the
Consumer Credit Act), worse than expected vehicle sale realisation
values, significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator
or other key transaction counterparties and a significant deterioration
of the economy.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gabriele Gramazio
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454