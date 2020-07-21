Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Auto ABS to be issued by Azure Finance No.2 plc

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Azure Finance No.2 plc:

....GBP [ ] M Class A Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class B Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class C Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class D Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class E Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class F Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class X1 Floating Rate Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Caa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the GBP [ ]M Class X2 Floating Rate Notes due July 2030.

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of agreements entered into for the purpose of financing vehicles to obligors in the United Kingdom by Blue Motor Finance Limited ("Blue") (NR). This is the second public securitisation transaction sponsored by Blue. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of Hire Purchase ("HP") agreements granted to individuals resident in the United Kingdom. Hire Purchase agreements are a form of secured financing without the option to hand the car back at maturity. Therefore there is no explicit residual value risk in the transaction. Under the terms of the HP agreements, the originator retains legal title to the vehicles until the borrower has made all scheduled payments required under the contract.

As of 31 May 2020, the provisional portfolio of underlying assets totalled GBP 195.3 million and consisted of 23,195 agreements mainly originated between 2019 and 2020 financing the purchase of predominantly used (98.7%) vehicles distributed through national and regional dealers as well as brokers. It has a weighted average seasoning of 4.7 months and a weighted average remaining term of 4.5 years. The pool's current weighted average LTV is 92.03%.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction's main credit strengths are the significant excess spread, the static and granular nature of the portfolio, and counterparty support through the back-up servicer (Equinity Gateway Limited trading as Equiniti Credit Services (NR)), interest rate hedge provider (Barclays Bank PLC A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) and independent cash manager (Citibank N.A., London Branch Aa3/(P)P-1 senior unsecured; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). The structure contains tranche specific cash reserves which in aggregate equal 1.4% of the pool, and will amortise in line with the Notes. Each tranche reserve will be purely available to cover liquidity shortfalls related to the relevant Note throughout the life of the transaction and can serve as credit enhancement following the tranche's repayment. The Class A reserve provides approximately [6] months of liquidity at the beginning of the transaction. The portfolio has an initial yield of 13.75%. Available excess spread can be trapped to cover defaults and losses, as well as to replenish the tranche reserves to their target level through the waterfall mechanism present in the structure.

However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses in the transaction. First, the pool includes material exposure to higher risk borrowers. For example, some borrowers may previously have been on debt management plans or currently be in low level arrears on other unsecured contracts. Although these features are reflected in the originator's scorecard, and exposure to the highest risk borrowers (risk tiers 6-8 under the originator's scoring) is limited at 8.23% of the initial pool, the effect is that the pool is riskier than a typical benchmark UK prime auto pool. Second, operational risk is higher than a typical UK auto deal because Blue is an unrated entity acting as originator and servicer to the transaction. The transaction does envisage certain structural mitigants to operational risk such as a back-up servicer, independent cash manager, and tranche specific cash reserves, which cover approximately [6] months of liquidity for the Class A Notes at deal close. Third, the structure does not include principal to pay interest for any Class of Notes, which makes it more dependent on excess spread and the tranche specific cash reserves combined with the back-up servicing arrangement to maintain timeliness of interest payments on the Notes. Fourth, the historic vintage default and recovery data does not cover a full economic cycle, reflecting Blue's short trading history (it began lending meaningful amounts in its current form in 2015). The data cover approximately five years that Blue has been originating.

In addition, the underlying obligors may exercise the right of voluntary termination as per the Consumer Credit Act, whereby an obligor has the option to return the vehicle to the originator in reasonable condition as long as the obligor has made payments equal to at least one half of the total financed amount. If the obligor returns the vehicle, the issuer may be exposed to residual value risk. The potential for additional losses due to these risks has been incorporated into Moody's quantitative analysis.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio; (ii) historical performance information; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, by the excess spread and the tranche reserves; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction through the tranche reserves; (v) the back-up servicing arrangement of the transaction; (vi) the independent cash manager and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:

Moody's determined portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 12.0%, expected recoveries of 35.0% and a Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 32.0% related to the borrower receivables. The expected default captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The portfolio expected mean default level of 12% is higher than other UK auto transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the higher average risk of the borrowers; (ii) the historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (iii) benchmark transactions; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35.0% are lower than the UK auto average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) older average age of the vehicles; (ii) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (iii) benchmark transactions; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

The PCE of 32.0% is higher than the average of its UK auto peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the higher risk profile of the pool borrowers and relative ranking to originator peers in the UK auto and consumer markets. The PCE of 32% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 35.6%.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation which will have credit implications for auto finance and lease portfolios. Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater volatility in the level of recoveries and residual values compared with those seen historically. For example, diesel engines have declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in certain metropolitan areas. Similarly, the rise in popularity of alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves because of evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. As of the cut-off date 31 May 2020, the securitised portfolio is backed by 63% of vehicles with diesel engines of which 25.1% were produced in or before 2013 and as such adhere to Euro 5 emission standards or earlier. 3.5% of the portfolio are labelled as "Other" fuel type.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of Class B-X1 Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A-X1 Notes rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the servicer's parent, Santander Consumer Finance S.A.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will not be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

