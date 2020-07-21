Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Auto ABS to be issued by Azure Finance No.2 plc

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional
ratings to Notes to be issued by Azure Finance No.2 plc:
....GBP [ ] M Class A Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class B Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class C Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class D Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class E Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class F Floating Rate Notes
due July 2030, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)
....GBP [ ] M Class X1 Floating Rate
Notes due July 2030, Assigned (P)Caa2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the GBP [ ]M Class X2 Floating
Rate Notes due July 2030.
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of agreements entered
into for the purpose of financing vehicles to obligors in the United Kingdom
by Blue Motor Finance Limited ("Blue") (NR). This is the second
public securitisation transaction sponsored by Blue. The originator
will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the
transaction.
The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of Hire Purchase
("HP") agreements granted to individuals resident in the United Kingdom.
Hire Purchase agreements are a form of secured financing without the option
to hand the car back at maturity. Therefore there is no explicit
residual value risk in the transaction. Under the terms of the
HP agreements, the originator retains legal title to the vehicles
until the borrower has made all scheduled payments required under the
contract.
As of 31 May 2020, the provisional portfolio of underlying assets
totalled GBP 195.3 million and consisted of 23,195 agreements
mainly originated between 2019 and 2020 financing the purchase of predominantly
used (98.7%) vehicles distributed through national and regional
dealers as well as brokers. It has a weighted average seasoning
of 4.7 months and a weighted average remaining term of 4.5
years. The pool's current weighted average LTV is 92.03%.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction's main credit strengths are the significant excess spread,
the static and granular nature of the portfolio, and counterparty
support through the back-up servicer (Equinity Gateway Limited
trading as Equiniti Credit Services (NR)), interest rate hedge provider
(Barclays Bank PLC A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) and independent cash manager
(Citibank N.A., London Branch Aa3/(P)P-1 senior
unsecured; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). The structure contains
tranche specific cash reserves which in aggregate equal 1.4%
of the pool, and will amortise in line with the Notes. Each
tranche reserve will be purely available to cover liquidity shortfalls
related to the relevant Note throughout the life of the transaction and
can serve as credit enhancement following the tranche's repayment.
The Class A reserve provides approximately [6] months of liquidity
at the beginning of the transaction. The portfolio has an initial
yield of 13.75%. Available excess spread can be trapped
to cover defaults and losses, as well as to replenish the tranche
reserves to their target level through the waterfall mechanism present
in the structure.
However, Moody's notes some credit weaknesses in the transaction.
First, the pool includes material exposure to higher risk borrowers.
For example, some borrowers may previously have been on debt management
plans or currently be in low level arrears on other unsecured contracts.
Although these features are reflected in the originator's scorecard,
and exposure to the highest risk borrowers (risk tiers 6-8 under
the originator's scoring) is limited at 8.23% of the initial
pool, the effect is that the pool is riskier than a typical benchmark
UK prime auto pool. Second, operational risk is higher than
a typical UK auto deal because Blue is an unrated entity acting as originator
and servicer to the transaction. The transaction does envisage
certain structural mitigants to operational risk such as a back-up
servicer, independent cash manager, and tranche specific cash
reserves, which cover approximately [6] months of liquidity
for the Class A Notes at deal close. Third, the structure
does not include principal to pay interest for any Class of Notes,
which makes it more dependent on excess spread and the tranche specific
cash reserves combined with the back-up servicing arrangement to
maintain timeliness of interest payments on the Notes. Fourth,
the historic vintage default and recovery data does not cover a full economic
cycle, reflecting Blue's short trading history (it began lending
meaningful amounts in its current form in 2015). The data cover
approximately five years that Blue has been originating.
In addition, the underlying obligors may exercise the right of voluntary
termination as per the Consumer Credit Act, whereby an obligor has
the option to return the vehicle to the originator in reasonable condition
as long as the obligor has made payments equal to at least one half of
the total financed amount. If the obligor returns the vehicle,
the issuer may be exposed to residual value risk. The potential
for additional losses due to these risks has been incorporated into Moody's
quantitative analysis.
Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation
of the underlying portfolio; (ii) historical performance information;
(iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, by the excess
spread and the tranche reserves; (iv) the liquidity support available
in the transaction through the tranche reserves; (v) the back-up
servicing arrangement of the transaction; (vi) the independent cash
manager and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:
Moody's determined portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 12.0%,
expected recoveries of 35.0% and a Aaa portfolio credit
enhancement ("PCE") of 32.0% related to the borrower receivables.
The expected default captures our expectations of performance considering
the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we
expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario.
Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate
its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a
probability with each potential future default scenario in its ABSROM
cash flow model.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in UK economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The portfolio expected mean default level of 12% is higher than
other UK auto transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the higher average
risk of the borrowers; (ii) the historic performance of the loan
book of the originator; (iii) benchmark transactions; and (iv)
other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 35.0% are lower than the
UK auto average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for the pool taking into account: (i) older average age of the vehicles;
(ii) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (iii)
benchmark transactions; and (iv) other qualitative considerations.
The PCE of 32.0% is higher than the average of its UK auto
peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account
the higher risk profile of the pool borrowers and relative ranking to
originator peers in the UK auto and consumer markets. The PCE of
32% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 35.6%.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:
The automotive sector is undergoing a technology-driven transformation
which will have credit implications for auto finance and lease portfolios.
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments experiencing greater
volatility in the level of recoveries and residual values compared with
those seen historically. For example, diesel engines have
declined in popularity and older engine types face restrictions in certain
metropolitan areas. Similarly, the rise in popularity of
alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future
price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves because of
evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.
As of the cut-off date 31 May 2020, the securitised portfolio
is backed by 63% of vehicles with diesel engines of which 25.1%
were produced in or before 2013 and as such adhere to Euro 5 emission
standards or earlier. 3.5% of the portfolio are labelled
as "Other" fuel type.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of Class B-X1
Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool
together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A-X1 Notes rating
include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant
deterioration of the credit profile of the servicer's parent, Santander
Consumer Finance S.A.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings
referenced in this press release will not be affected. Request
for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
