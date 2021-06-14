Moody's assigns provisional ratings to BBIRD 2021

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the series A and series B notes (the 2021 notes) to be issued by Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited (BBIRD Cayman) and Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC (BBIRD US, and together with BBIRD Cayman, the issuers). The ultimate assets backing the rated notes will consist primarily of a portfolio of aircraft and their related initial and future leases. The cash flows from the initial and subsequent leases and proceeds from aircraft dispositions (aircraft sales and part out) will be the primary source of payment on the 2021 notes. As of the cut-off date, the initial assets will consist of one off-lease aircraft, two aircraft in-production with the manufacturer and 15 aircraft subject to initial leases to 12 lessees domiciled in 11 countries. Air Lease Corporation (ALC) and ALC Aircraft Limited (ALC Ireland) will be the servicers of the underlying assets.

The issuers will use the proceeds from the issuance to acquire the initial aircraft, the initial aircraft owning subsidiaries (AOS) or the right to purchase aircraft during the 12-month purchase period.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuers: Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited / Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC

Series A Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

Series B Notes, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the 2021 notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying aircraft portfolio which include mainly young narrow body aircraft, the strong initial contractual cash flows from scheduled lease payments and end-of-lease payments and the expected cash flows from subsequent leases, (2) the transaction's structure and priority of payments, (3) the ability, experience and expertise of ALC as servicer, (4) the results of Moody's quantitative modeling analyses, including sensitivity analyses with respect to certain assumptions, (5) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each series of notes, (6) improving, albeit still challenging, operating environment that heightens asset risks, and (7) qualitative considerations for risks related to asset diversity, legal, operational, country, data quality, bankruptcy remoteness, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors, among others. The rating actions also consider the heightened risk and continued global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series A and series B notes have Moody's CLTV ratios of approximately 72.2% and 85.4%, respectively. Moody's assumed value reflects the minimum of several third-party appraisers' initial half-life market values, adjusted by a portion of the appraised maintenance adjustment. Moody's CLTV ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts of each series of notes and the series that are senior to it.

As of the closing date, BBIRD Cayman expects to acquire the 18 aircraft from Blackbird Capital II LLC, Blackbird Capital II US Borrower LLC, Blackbird Capital II Limited (the Blackbird Sellers) or from third party sellers. The sellers will sell the AOSs to the issuer during the 12-month purchase period. As a result, ownership of many of the aircraft will not change and lease novations will not be required for much of the portfolio, compared with cases where aircraft ownership is changing.

ENVIRONMENTAL RISK: The environmental risk for this transaction is moderate. Current and future carbon and air emission regulations for airplanes could make older and fuel inefficient aircraft more expensive to operate, or require retro-fits that may still make them less attractive to airlines, reducing demand for these aircraft. The lower demand could (1) negatively affect both the values and lease rates of aged aircraft, and (2) relegate older aircraft to airlines with lower credit quality or those operating in jurisdictions where regulations have not been implemented. The transaction has a long legal final maturity and is therefore exposed to regulatory changes. However, the relatively young pool of mostly highly liquid narrowbody aircraft (52%), and 36% are new technology models that are the most fuel-efficient, partially mitigates these environmental risks.

SOCIAL RISK: The social risk for this transaction is moderate. Aircraft lease ABS are exposed to social risks that could decrease demand for aircraft, reducing the revenue available to repay the notes. Demographic shifts can affect air travel demand, and in turn aircraft values and lease rates. Health pandemics, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, could result in a sharp decline in air travel demand growth, which could reduce demand for aircraft or weaken the credit profiles of the airlines that are lessees in the securitization.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in U.S. economic activity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

GOVERNANCE RISK: This securitization's governance risk is moderate and typical of other aircraft lease transactions in the market. As described in our publication "Governance considerations are a key determinant of credit quality for all issuers," September 2019, we examine five governance considerations in our analysis as described below.

1) Financial strategy and risk management - this transaction limits the ability of the issuers and their respective subsidiary asset entities to engage in activities other than the ones related to the underlying assets and this transaction, including in respect of the issuance of additional notes and other actions.

2) Management credibility and track record - while the sponsor and servicer are not rated by Moody's, the legal structure and documentation of the transaction mitigates the governance risk.

3) The organizational/transaction structure - this transaction's trust and issuer groups are structured as bankruptcy remote special purpose entities that could have misalignment of interests among the transaction parties, and specifically between the holder(s) of the E notes and the noteholders. For instance, the issuers' board of directors of which the majority is appointed by the E note holders could approve aircraft sales that are disadvantageous to noteholders in order to unlock the equity.

4) The board structure - includes a board of directors for the issuers, with one independent director, that makes decisions that will maximize the value of the collateral, such as engaging a successor servicer upon termination of the servicer and selling aircraft, and an independent trustee, managing agent, and paying agent. However, the requirement for independent director is somewhat weaker than those of many other transactions in other ABS asset classes that we rate.

5) Compliance and reporting - Moody's will consider the sufficiency and frequency of this securitization's reporting in the form of servicing reports.

Furthermore, the servicer may have potential conflicts interests in servicing the securitization aircraft because it also services its own aircraft portfolio. However, the servicer covenants to not discriminate among the securitization assets and its own assets, partially mitigates this governance risk.

Below are other considerations and modeling assumptions Moody's applied in the analysis of this transaction:

Credit quality of the underlying pool: The pool includes a relatively homogeneous mix of mostly new technology (71%), mostly young (86%) aircraft, with a WA remaining lease term of 8.1. The long leases should support contractual cash flows through the pandemic and beyond the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in 2028. The pool consists of 17 aircraft on lease to 12 lessees in 11 countries and one off-lease aircraft. The largest one and three lessees represent 24.1% and 54.7% of the portfolio, respectively.

Liquid narrowbody aircraft, which make up 65% of the pool, are considered strong leasing assets owing to their large diversified installed or expected operator bases. The high proportion of young aircraft in the pool, with a weighted average life of 2.7 years, will continue to service travelers for at least 17 years, providing cashflows to the notes that can weather temporary market disruptions.

Leases and credit quality of initial lessees: A majority of the aircraft in the portfolio (89%) have leases that will expire after 2024, when Moody's expects a recovery in global air travel demand to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, thus protecting the transaction from COVID-19-related re-leasing risks. However, there are three aircraft in the portfolio (7.5%) of which one is currently off-lease that are exposed to re-leasing risk in a weakened economic environment.

Around 48% of the initial aircraft are leased to airlines domiciled in the U.S, developed Europe and Asia Pacific. Additionally, only around 45% of the initial contractual lease rent comes from airlines that are Investment grade rated. The remainder are unrated, some of which we have obtained credit estimates. All lessees are current on their rental payments with two lessees, representing 16% of the pool, paying reduced cashflows as part of a COVID related deferral plan.

Noteholders will benefit from any end of lease (EOL) payments received from certain lessees at the end of their leases. Based on projections from the appraisal firm Alton, the aggregate projected EOL payments from the lessees total $81 million, or 11% of the aggregate note balance. In its analysis, Moody's gave partial credit to the EOL payments.

QUANTITATIVE MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Initial value: Moody's initial assumed maintenance-adjusted value of the aircraft in the portfolio is $872.7 million.

Lessee defaults: Moody's inferred the probability of default of each initial airline using either its (1) actual credit rating where available (52% of the initial contracted lease rent), having a weighted average (WA) rating of around Ba3, (2) credit estimate, or (3) Caa1, which reflects the weakened credit quality of the global airline industry owing to COVID-19. Moody's assumed a subsequent lessee has a default risk equivalent to a low speculative-grade rating of B3.

Out-of-production adjustment: 12 years for the new technology aircraft ; 24 months for the current technology A320-200, A321-200 and B737-800;

Payment deferrals: Moody's assumed that 25% of the next six months of lease rent under long term leases to airlines in Asia and Latin America (24%) was deferred until the end of 2022, reflecting current market conditions in those regions, and 75% of the deferred rent was recovered in 2023. Additionally, Moody's cash flow modeling analyses reflects the current reduced rent that two lessees are paying as part of their deferral plan.

Please see "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases," July 2020, for the indicative model assumptions that are not mentioned above.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than our initial expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft (3) slower than expected deterioration in the value of the aircraft that secure the transaction. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying lessees, recovery in aircraft values owing to stronger global air travel demand, lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the obligor's promise of payment, and higher realization of EOL payments that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the global commercial aviation industry could also affect the ratings.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are materially below our initial expectations and (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft (3) greater than expected deterioration in the value of the aircraft that secure the transaction. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets, for example sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the part of transaction parties.

Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than its original expectations because of a higher number of lessee defaults or greater than expected deterioration in the value of the aircraft that secure the obligor's promise of payment owing to weak global air travel demand, and lower than expected realization of EOL payments. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global commercial aviation industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1288175.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aron Bergman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Giyora Eiger

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

