Moody's assigns provisional ratings to BBIRD 2021

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to the series A and series B notes (the 2021 notes) to be issued
by Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited (BBIRD Cayman) and Blackbird
Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC (BBIRD US, and together with BBIRD
Cayman, the issuers). The ultimate assets backing the rated
notes will consist primarily of a portfolio of aircraft and their related
initial and future leases. The cash flows from the initial and
subsequent leases and proceeds from aircraft dispositions (aircraft sales
and part out) will be the primary source of payment on the 2021 notes.
As of the cut-off date, the initial assets will consist of
one off-lease aircraft, two aircraft in-production
with the manufacturer and 15 aircraft subject to initial leases to 12
lessees domiciled in 11 countries. Air Lease Corporation (ALC)
and ALC Aircraft Limited (ALC Ireland) will be the servicers of the underlying
assets.
The issuers will use the proceeds from the issuance to acquire the initial
aircraft, the initial aircraft owning subsidiaries (AOS) or the
right to purchase aircraft during the 12-month purchase period.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuers: Blackbird Capital II Aircraft Lease Limited / Blackbird
Capital II Aircraft Lease US LLC
Series A Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
Series B Notes, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional ratings of the 2021 notes are based on (1) the credit
quality of the underlying aircraft portfolio which include mainly young
narrow body aircraft, the strong initial contractual cash flows
from scheduled lease payments and end-of-lease payments
and the expected cash flows from subsequent leases, (2) the transaction's
structure and priority of payments, (3) the ability, experience
and expertise of ALC as servicer, (4) the results of Moody's quantitative
modeling analyses, including sensitivity analyses with respect to
certain assumptions, (5) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value
(CLTV) ratios for each series of notes, (6) improving, albeit
still challenging, operating environment that heightens asset risks,
and (7) qualitative considerations for risks related to asset diversity,
legal, operational, country, data quality, bankruptcy
remoteness, and ESG (environmental, social and governance)
factors, among others. The rating actions also consider the
heightened risk and continued global economic disruption caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The series A and series B notes have Moody's CLTV ratios of approximately
72.2% and 85.4%, respectively.
Moody's assumed value reflects the minimum of several third-party
appraisers' initial half-life market values, adjusted by
a portion of the appraised maintenance adjustment. Moody's CLTV
ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts
of each series of notes and the series that are senior to it.
As of the closing date, BBIRD Cayman expects to acquire the 18 aircraft
from Blackbird Capital II LLC, Blackbird Capital II US Borrower
LLC, Blackbird Capital II Limited (the Blackbird Sellers) or from
third party sellers. The sellers will sell the AOSs to the issuer
during the 12-month purchase period. As a result,
ownership of many of the aircraft will not change and lease novations
will not be required for much of the portfolio, compared with cases
where aircraft ownership is changing.
ENVIRONMENTAL RISK: The environmental risk for this transaction
is moderate. Current and future carbon and air emission regulations
for airplanes could make older and fuel inefficient aircraft more expensive
to operate, or require retro-fits that may still make them
less attractive to airlines, reducing demand for these aircraft.
The lower demand could (1) negatively affect both the values and lease
rates of aged aircraft, and (2) relegate older aircraft to airlines
with lower credit quality or those operating in jurisdictions where regulations
have not been implemented. The transaction has a long legal final
maturity and is therefore exposed to regulatory changes. However,
the relatively young pool of mostly highly liquid narrowbody aircraft
(52%), and 36% are new technology models that are
the most fuel-efficient, partially mitigates these environmental
risks.
SOCIAL RISK: The social risk for this transaction is moderate.
Aircraft lease ABS are exposed to social risks that could decrease demand
for aircraft, reducing the revenue available to repay the notes.
Demographic shifts can affect air travel demand, and in turn aircraft
values and lease rates. Health pandemics, such as the current
COVID-19 pandemic, could result in a sharp decline in air
travel demand growth, which could reduce demand for aircraft or
weaken the credit profiles of the airlines that are lessees in the securitization.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end
of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk
for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines
and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization
of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the
effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in U.S. economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
GOVERNANCE RISK: This securitization's governance risk is moderate
and typical of other aircraft lease transactions in the market.
As described in our publication "Governance considerations are a key determinant
of credit quality for all issuers," September 2019, we examine
five governance considerations in our analysis as described below.
1) Financial strategy and risk management - this transaction limits
the ability of the issuers and their respective subsidiary asset entities
to engage in activities other than the ones related to the underlying
assets and this transaction, including in respect of the issuance
of additional notes and other actions.
2) Management credibility and track record - while the sponsor
and servicer are not rated by Moody's, the legal structure and documentation
of the transaction mitigates the governance risk.
3) The organizational/transaction structure - this transaction's
trust and issuer groups are structured as bankruptcy remote special purpose
entities that could have misalignment of interests among the transaction
parties, and specifically between the holder(s) of the E notes and
the noteholders. For instance, the issuers' board of directors
of which the majority is appointed by the E note holders could approve
aircraft sales that are disadvantageous to noteholders in order to unlock
the equity.
4) The board structure - includes a board of directors for the
issuers, with one independent director, that makes decisions
that will maximize the value of the collateral, such as engaging
a successor servicer upon termination of the servicer and selling aircraft,
and an independent trustee, managing agent, and paying agent.
However, the requirement for independent director is somewhat weaker
than those of many other transactions in other ABS asset classes that
we rate.
5) Compliance and reporting - Moody's will consider the sufficiency
and frequency of this securitization's reporting in the form of servicing
reports.
Furthermore, the servicer may have potential conflicts interests
in servicing the securitization aircraft because it also services its
own aircraft portfolio. However, the servicer covenants to
not discriminate among the securitization assets and its own assets,
partially mitigates this governance risk.
Below are other considerations and modeling assumptions Moody's applied
in the analysis of this transaction:
Credit quality of the underlying pool: The pool includes a relatively
homogeneous mix of mostly new technology (71%), mostly young
(86%) aircraft, with a WA remaining lease term of 8.1.
The long leases should support contractual cash flows through the pandemic
and beyond the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in 2028. The pool
consists of 17 aircraft on lease to 12 lessees in 11 countries and one
off-lease aircraft. The largest one and three lessees represent
24.1% and 54.7% of the portfolio, respectively.
Liquid narrowbody aircraft, which make up 65% of the pool,
are considered strong leasing assets owing to their large diversified
installed or expected operator bases. The high proportion of young
aircraft in the pool, with a weighted average life of 2.7
years, will continue to service travelers for at least 17 years,
providing cashflows to the notes that can weather temporary market disruptions.
Leases and credit quality of initial lessees: A majority of the
aircraft in the portfolio (89%) have leases that will expire after
2024, when Moody's expects a recovery in global air travel demand
to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, thus protecting the transaction
from COVID-19-related re-leasing risks. However,
there are three aircraft in the portfolio (7.5%) of which
one is currently off-lease that are exposed to re-leasing
risk in a weakened economic environment.
Around 48% of the initial aircraft are leased to airlines domiciled
in the U.S, developed Europe and Asia Pacific. Additionally,
only around 45% of the initial contractual lease rent comes from
airlines that are Investment grade rated. The remainder are unrated,
some of which we have obtained credit estimates. All lessees are
current on their rental payments with two lessees, representing
16% of the pool, paying reduced cashflows as part of a COVID
related deferral plan.
Noteholders will benefit from any end of lease (EOL) payments received
from certain lessees at the end of their leases. Based on projections
from the appraisal firm Alton, the aggregate projected EOL payments
from the lessees total $81 million, or 11% of the
aggregate note balance. In its analysis, Moody's gave
partial credit to the EOL payments.
QUANTITATIVE MODELING ASSUMPTIONS
Initial value: Moody's initial assumed maintenance-adjusted
value of the aircraft in the portfolio is $872.7 million.
Lessee defaults: Moody's inferred the probability of default of
each initial airline using either its (1) actual credit rating where available
(52% of the initial contracted lease rent), having a weighted
average (WA) rating of around Ba3, (2) credit estimate, or
(3) Caa1, which reflects the weakened credit quality of the global
airline industry owing to COVID-19. Moody's assumed a subsequent
lessee has a default risk equivalent to a low speculative-grade
rating of B3.
Out-of-production adjustment: 12 years for the new
technology aircraft ; 24 months for the current technology A320-200,
A321-200 and B737-800;
Payment deferrals: Moody's assumed that 25% of the next six
months of lease rent under long term leases to airlines in Asia and Latin
America (24%) was deferred until the end of 2022, reflecting
current market conditions in those regions, and 75% of the
deferred rent was recovered in 2023. Additionally, Moody's
cash flow modeling analyses reflects the current reduced rent that two
lessees are paying as part of their deferral plan.
Please see "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft
and Associated Leases," July 2020, for the indicative model
assumptions that are not mentioned above.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated
Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232482.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than our initial
expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of
the airlines leasing the aircraft (3) slower than expected deterioration
in the value of the aircraft that secure the transaction. Moody's
updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be better than its original
expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying lessees,
recovery in aircraft values owing to stronger global air travel demand,
lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure
the obligor's promise of payment, and higher realization of EOL
payments that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers
of performance, positive changes in the global commercial aviation
industry could also affect the ratings.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are materially below our initial expectations
and (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing
the aircraft (3) greater than expected deterioration in the value of the
aircraft that secure the transaction. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets,
for example sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the
part of transaction parties.
Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than
its original expectations because of a higher number of lessee defaults
or greater than expected deterioration in the value of the aircraft that
secure the obligor's promise of payment owing to weak global air travel
demand, and lower than expected realization of EOL payments.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global
commercial aviation industry.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1288175.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
