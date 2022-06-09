Moody's assigns provisional ratings to BBVA CONSUMER AUTO 2022-1 FONDO DE TITULIZACION

EUR 1,170 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Spanish auto loans

Madrid, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by BBVA CONSUMER AUTO 2022-1 FONDO DE TITULIZACION (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 1,038M Class A Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 30M Class B Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....EUR 24M Class C Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 48M Class D Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 30M Class E Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the following Notes to the EUR 30M Class F Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes and EUR 5.5M Class Z Floating Rate Asset Backed Notes due Feb 2036.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of auto loans extended to obligors in Spain by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA") (A3 SU, A2 LT Bank Deposits, A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) with the purpose of financing new or used vehicles via car dealers (prescriptores). BBVA also acts as asset servicer, swap counterparty, collection and issuer account bank provider.

The provisional portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans originated in Spain, with fixed rates and a total outstanding balance of approximately €1,360 million. The final portfolio will be selected at random from the provisional portfolio to match the final Note issuance amount.

As of 4th May 2022, the provisional pool cut had 116,512 loans with a weighted average seasoning of 16.1 months. Loans are used for the purpose of new (38.9%) or used (61.1%) car acquisition. 61.4% of the loans do not have any security over the vehicle and hence the servicer cannot repossess it in order to increase recoveries. 52.3% of the portfolio contain a "reserva de dominio" clause, meaning that the vehicles can be registered at the seller's option on the Registro de Bienes Muebles, the Spanish moveable goods register and 38.6% of the loans have been already registered in the Chattel Registry.

We have received a breakdown of vehicles by engine type. Diesel cars have a share of 38.3% of the outstanding portfolio balance, petrol cars 41.3%, Unknown 15.5% and AFVs/ Hybrids 4.9%.

The transaction benefits from credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the excess spread-trapping mechanism through 6 months artificial write off mechanism, the high average interest rate of 6.34% and the financial strength and securitisation experience of the originator.

Moreover, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a complex structure including interest deferral triggers for junior notes, pro-rata payments on all classes of notes from the first payment date, and the high linkage to BBVA. Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure such as sequential redemption triggers to stop the pro-rata amortization. Commingling risk is partly mitigated by the transfer of collections to the issuer account within two days and the high rating of the servicer.

Hedging: All the loans are fixed-rate loans, whereas the notes are floating-rate liabilities. As a result, the issuer is subjected to a fixed-floating interest-rate mismatch. To mitigate the fixed-floating rate mismatch, the issuer has entered into a swap agreement, with BBVA. Under the swap agreement, (i) the issuer pays a fixed rate of [ ]%, (ii) the swap counterparty pays 3M Euribor + [ ]% (floored at 0), (iii) the notional as of any date will be the outstanding balance of Classes A-F.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of auto loans and the eligibility criteria; (ii) historical performance provided on BBVA's total book and past consumer loan ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, excess spread and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined a portfolio lifetime expected mean default rate of 4.5%, expected recoveries of 35.0% and a portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 14.0% for both the current and substituted portfolios of the issuer. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model to rate consumer ABS transactions.

The portfolio expected mean default rate of 4.5% is in line with the Spanish auto loan transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) strict criteria requiring the long seasoning of the loans during the revolving period, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35% are higher than Spanish auto loan average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations such as quality of data provided and asset security provisions.

The PCE of 14.0% is lower than other Spanish auto loan peers and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to originator peers in the Spanish consumer loan market. The PCE of 14.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 58.4%.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75018. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes would be: (1) better than expected performance of the underlying collateral; or (2) a lowering of Spain's sovereign risk leading to the removal of the local currency ceiling cap.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings would be: (1) worse than expected performance of the underlying collateral; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of BBVA; or (3) an increase in Spain's sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

