Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Bavarian Sky UK 5 plc Auto ABS

GBP [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom auto finance agreements

London, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Bavarian Sky UK 5 plc:

....GBP [ ] M Class A Floating Rate Notes due April 2031, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP [ ] M Class B Fixed Rate Notes due April 2031, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to GBP [ ] M Class C Fixed Rate Notes due April 2031.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a one-year revolving cash securitisation of Personal Contract Purchase ("PCP") receivables extended by BMW Financial Services (GB) Limited. (NR) ('BMW FS UK') to private obligors located in the United Kingdom. This is the fifth public UK securitisation by the portfolio originator and servicer BMW FS UK, ultimately owned by Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG A2/P-1).

As at January 2023, the pool cut shows 20,678 non-delinquent contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 15.6 months. The portfolio is collateralized by 48% new cars and 52% used cars, and the majority of the financed vehicles are BMW/MINI vehicles (75%). Vehicles with diesel engines account for 34% of the initial portfolio. The majority of diesel engine vehicles (97%) relate to the latest Euro Norm (EURO 6). The portfolio consists of 100% PCP agreements which include a final balloon payment and permit obligors to return their vehicle at the end of the contract in lieu of total payment. Therefore, portfolio cash flows result from fixed lease instalment cash flows (approx, 48%) and residual value ("RV") cash flows at the end of the PCP agreement (approx. 52%). If obligors choose to return the vehicle at contract maturity, RV cash flows are by their nature subject to market value fluctuations. However, the seller guarantees to repurchase the RV cash flows at the expected RV if a specified performance trigger event is triggered ("the Conditional RV Guarantee"). In addition, under UK consumer protection law, obligors can choose to Voluntarily Terminate ("VT") the PCP agreements under certain conditions. The seller also guarantees to repurchase receivables affected by VT at the outstanding receivable balance if the same specified performance trigger event occurs. The potential for additional losses due to these risks has been incorporated into Moody's quantitative analysis.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, a simple transaction structure, excess spread to repay the Class A, Class B and Class C Notes sequentially once the revolving period finishes, financial strength of originator's ultimate parent company (BMW AG (A2/P-1)), good historical performance and the conditional RV guarantee.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as residual value risk, an unrated servicer and a revolving period of 12 months which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio.

Various mitigants have been put in place in the transaction structure. Risk of potential deterioration of the pool during the revolving period is partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers and revolving criteria on a portfolio level. Credit enhancement and the Conditional RV Guarantee to cover residual value risk. In addition, a back-up servicer facilitator is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached. Collections are commingled at the servicer account during monthly collection periods. Commingling risk is partially mitigated by (i) the high rating of the servicer's ultimate parent and (ii) the declaration of trust over the collection account.

Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables; (ii) the macroeconomic environment; (iii) historical performance information; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, the reserve fund and excess spread; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest and the liquidity reserve; and (vi) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.5%, expected recoveries of 50% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.5% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 50% are higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the voluntary terminations.

PCE of 9% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) historical data variability, (ii) quantity, quality and relevance of historical performance data, (iii) originator quality, (iv) servicer quality, (v) certain pool characteristics, such as asset concentration, and (vi) certain structural features, such as the revolving periods. The PCE level of 9% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 59.42%.

Residual value risk credit enhancement ("RV CE")

Moody's determined the Aaa RV CE of 17.1% and the A1 RV CE of 9.9% to account for the residual value market risk. RV CE captures additional portfolio losses which would arise on the securitised RV receivables following a decline in the market prices of used cars in a severe recession environment in case payments from the guarantor are not available (e.g. originator insolvency). PCP contracts permit lessees to return their vehicle at the end of the lease in lieu of the final payment, which is not a default and thus is not captured in the loss assumptions for the lease receivables described in the previous section. The sum of the RV CE and PCE, as described above, determines the total credit enhancement that is needed to be consistent with the rating for each Class of notes.

In deriving the RV CE Moody's assumes a haircut to the portfolios forecasted used car prices of 37% for the Aaa (sf) rated notes and 25% for the A1 (sf) rated notes taking into account (i) the robustness of RV setting, (ii) good track record of car sales and (iii) comparatively low diversification of brands in the RV portfolio. The haircut is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by (i) the originator's ability to set residual values, (ii) the financial strength of the manufacturer, and (iii) portfolio composition.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: a worsening in the overall performance of the pool, or a meaningful deterioration of the credit profile of the servicer or originator and economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

