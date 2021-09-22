Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2021-INV4

Toronto, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to forty-one (41) classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust
2021-INV4 (BVINV 2021-4). The ratings range from
(P)Aaa (sf) to (P)Baa3 (sf).
Bayview MSR Asset Selector, LLC is the sponsor of Bayview MSR Opportunity
Master Fund Trust 2021-INV4, a securitization of agency-eligible
investor (INV) mortgage loans backed by 2,463 fixed rate,
non-owner occupied mortgage loans (designated for investment purposes
by the borrower), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB)
of $761,181,109.96.
The transaction benefits from a collateral pool that is of high credit
quality, and is further supported by an unambiguous representations
and warranties (R&W) framework, strong third-party review
(TPR) results and a shifting interest structure that incorporates a subordination
floor. As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any
mortgage loan has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan
with the servicer.
The R&W remedy provider, Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund,
L.P., acquired the mortgage loans from various third-party
sellers or from its subsidiaries or affiliates. Lakeview Loan Servicing,
LLC (Lakeview) will service 100% of the mortgage loans.
LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare) will sub-service the loans for Lakeview.
As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate
of the sponsor will retain a vertical and a horizontal residual interest
with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of
the certificates issued by the trust, which is expected to satisfy
U.S. risk retention rules.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. We also compared the collateral pool to
other prime jumbo securitizations and adjusted our expected losses based
on qualitative attributes, the R&W framework and TPR results.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund Trust 2021-INV4
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-18, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-19, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-20, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-21, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-22, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-23, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-24, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-25, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO4*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO5*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO6*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO8*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO13*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO15*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO17*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO20*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO21*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-IO24*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO25*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 1.02%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.76% and reaches 5.75% at stress level consistent
with our Aaa rating.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual impact on
the ongoing performance of consumer assets as the US economy continues
on the path toward normalization. Economic activity will continue
to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors, including the
rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption and an accommodative
central bank policy. However, specific sectors and individual
businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions.
We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10%
(7.83% for the mean) and our Aaa loss by 2.5%
to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from the slowdown
in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. These
adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5%
Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset
of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect
the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to
borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated
loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact
of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage.
For seasoned loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers
who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become
non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
The pool characteristics are based on the September 1, 2021 cut-off
tape. This transaction consists of 2,463 fixed rate,
business purpose, non-owner occupied mortgage loans secured
by first liens on (i) one-to-four family residential properties,
(ii) planned unit developments, (iii) condominiums and (iv) townhouse
units with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $761,181,110.
The mortgage loans are approximately 3 months seasoned and are backed
by full documentation. As of the cut-off date, all
of the mortgage loans were contractually current under the MBA method
with respect to payments of P&I.
All of the mortgage loans conformed to either or both of the guidelines
of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at the time of origination and were eligible
to be purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Geographic concentration
is relatively low where the three largest states in the transaction,
California, Texas and Washington account for 34.1%,
6.4%, and 6.2%, by UPB,
respectively. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage
loans backing this transaction is similar to that of transactions issued
by other agency INV issuers. The WA original FICO for the pool
is 775 (for primary borrowers) and the WA CLTV is 63.7%.
As of the cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans were contractually
current under the MBA method with respect to payments of P&I and none
of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a forbearance
plan or are in the process of being subject to a forbearance plan,
including as a result of COVID-19. In the event a borrower
enters into a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19,
after the cut-off date, but prior to the closing date,
such mortgage loan will be removed from the pool.
Origination Quality
Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund, L.P. acquired
the mortgage loans from various third-party sellers or from its
subsidiaries or affiliates. Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund,
L.P is managed by Bayview Asset Management, LLC ("BAM" and
together with its related companies, "Bayview"). BAM is a
fully integrated investment platform focused on investments in mortgage
and consumer related credit. BAM operates loan servicing and robust
mortgage origination businesses, with approximately 1,900
employees across business units, of which nearly 25% are
dedicated to the origination business.
Bayview is licensed to conduct business in 50 U.S. states,
as well as the District of Columbia. Bayview began funding loans
in February 2013 and its volume since inception has totaled nearly 395,000
loans with a balance of approximately $100.3 billion.
Bayview has consumer direct, closed loan correspondent, and
wholesale origination channels.
Of note, with an exception for loans originated by Home Point Financial
Corporation (Home Point) (6.7% by UPB), Stearns Lending,
LLC (2.3% by UPB), Paramount Residential Mortgage
Group, Inc (Paramount) (1.8% by UPB) and Quicken Loans,
LLC (0.2% by UPB), we did not make any adjustments
to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions, regardless of
the originator, since such loans were underwritten in accordance
with GSE guidelines. We increased our loss assumption for the loans
originated by Home Point due to (i) worse performance than average GSE
investor loan despite average loans having better characteristics than
GSE loans and (ii) lack of strong controls and uneven production quality
(as evidenced by recent internal QC/audit findings) to support recent
rapid growth. We increased our loss assumption for the loans originated
by Paramount primarily due to limited historical performance data coupled
with lack of clear insight into the company's underwriting practices,
quality control, and credit risk management practices. We
increased our loss assumption for the loans originated by Stearns Lending,
LLC, recently out of bankruptcy, because sufficient time has
not elapsed to assess whether the originator had corrected any origination
issues that contributed to the bankruptcy filing. We increased
our loss assumption for the loans originated by Quicken Loans, LLC
due to the relatively worse performance of their agency-eligible
investment property mortgage loans compared to similar loans from other
originators in the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae database.
Servicing Arrangement
We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this transaction as adequate.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC (Lakeview) will be the named primary
servicer for this transaction and LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare) will
sub-service the portfolio for Lakeview.
Based on operational review of Lakeview, it has strong sub-servicing
monitoring processes, seasoned oversight team and system access
to sub-servicer. The company uses a comprehensive sub-servicer
scorecard and meets monthly with LoanCare to review results. In
addition, Lakeview's monthly review of sub-servicers timely
investor remittances and bank custodial account reconciliations are positive.
LoanCare has the necessary processes, staff, technology and
overall infrastructure in place to effectively service the transaction.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc., LoanCare's ultimate
parent is rated Baa2 by Moody's. The company has servicing operations
located in four locations Virginia Beach, VA, Jacksonville,
FL, Chandler, AZ, and in Pittsburgh, PA.
The company's servicing portfolio totals approximately 1.8 million
mortgage loans. LoanCare has been sub-servicing loans for
25 plus years and is the second largest sub-servicer in U.S.
The company has a robust technology platform, including (MSP) as
its system of record.
Third-Party Review
One independent TPR firm, Evolve Mortgage Services (Evolve),
was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory
compliance, property valuation and data accuracy for approximately
49.3% of loans in the transaction. The original population
included 1,219 loans. During the course of the review 5 loans
were removed for various reasons, including open exceptions and
loan payoffs. The final population of the Review consists of 1,214
loans.
The due diligence results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material underwriting
and regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation
issues. Approximately 6.0% of the mortgage loans
by UPB are appraisal waiver (AW) loans, whereby the originator obtained
an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through
their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae
nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property
as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by
Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.
Credit quality: For a population of 1,214 loans, Evolve
graded 1212 loans with level A and 2 loans with level B credit component
grades.
Compliance: For a population of 1,214 loans, Evolve
graded 1151 loans with level A and 63 loans with level B grades.
Property valuation: For an initial population of 1,214 loans,
Evolve identified 1,127 loans with level A and 87 loans with level
B property valuation grade. None of the mortgage loans were excluded
from the mortgage pool as a result of the valuation component of the pre-offering
review.
Data integrity review: The TPR firms also sought to identify data
discrepancies in comparing the collateral tape to the information utilized
during their reviews. If the comparison revealed discrepancies,
these were reconciled and reported as a data difference and the final
bid tape updated accordingly. The majority of the data integrity
errors were due to borrower last name, city, FICO, loan
purpose, original interest rate, original CLTV, DTI,
property type, loan amount, original LTV, postal code
and term. We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement
for data integrity since data discrepancies were updated, where
appropriate, in the collateral tape.
Representations & Warranties
We assessed the R&W framework based on three factors: (a) the
financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the
R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness
of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these
factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's
specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the
factors can mitigate weaknesses in others. We also considered the
R&W framework in conjunction with other transaction features,
such as the independent due diligence, custodial receipt,
and property valuations, as well as any sponsor alignment of interest,
to evaluate the overall exposure to loan defects and inaccurate information.
Overall, we assessed R&W framework for this transaction as adequate,
consistent with that of other agency non-owner occupied transactions
for which the breach review process is thorough, transparent and
objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. However, we applied an adjustment to our losses
to account for the risk that the R&W remedy provider (unrated) may
be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment.
Transaction Structure
BVINV 2021-4 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that
benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including
principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal
payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments
to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting
interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall
that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period
of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate
bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency
and loss tests.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.90%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out
amount of 0.90% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1303871.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Siddharth Lal
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653