Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany V 2023-1

EUR [ ] ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans

Paris, February 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany V 2023-1:

....EUR [ ]M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2035, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR [ ]M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2035, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR[ ]M Class C Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due March 2035.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 12 months revolving pool of German auto loans originated by RCI Banque (Baa2 / P-2; Baa1(cr) / P-2(cr)), under the German Branch.

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 1,130 million as of 31st January 2023 pool cut-off date. The liquidity reserve covering senior fees, senior swap payments, Class A Notes and Class B Notes coupon payments, will be funded to 1.25% of the Class A and B Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 8.69%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, an experienced originator and servicer and significant excess spread considering the minimum yield for each securitized loan of at least 7% achieved by the discount mechanism. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a high proportion of balloon loans of around 74.7%, the final balloon payments as a percentage of the total securitized outstanding portfolio is 52.3%, and a 12 months revolving period. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as portfolio limits for the initial pool and any new receivables purchased during the revolving period, as well as a performance trigger which will stop the revolving period if the cumulative gross loss ratio surpasses 0.75% during the first 6 months and 1.25% between the 7th and the 12th month.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to private individuals (100%) to finance the purchase of new (76.1%) and used (23.9%) cars. As of 31st January 2023, the portfolio consists of 113,333 auto finance contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 22.5 months. The contracts have equal instalments during the life of the contract and a larger balloon payment at maturity (for balloon loans only). On average, the balloon installment accounts for 47.7% of the initial loan amount.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 1.4%, expected recoveries of 50% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 8% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio default distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future default scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 1.4% are lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 50% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 8% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the exposure to balloon payments despite considering the strength of the originator and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA auto ABS market. The PCE level of 8% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 77.3%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the Class A and Class B Notes ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Verdier

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

