Moody's assigns provisional ratings to CommonBond Student Loan Trust 2020-A-GS

Approximately $211 million of asset-backed securities rated

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings of (P) Aaa (sf) to Class A and (P) A3 (sf) to Class B notes to be issued by CommonBond Student Loan Trust 2020-A-GS (CBSLT 2020-A-GS). The collateral underlying the transaction consists of loans originated by CommonBond Lending, LLC. These loans that are not guaranteed by the US government will be acquired by the trust on deal closing date and during a prefunding period. Nelnet Servicing, LLC will be the servicer. Our cumulative net loss expectation for CBSLT 2020-A-GS's loan pool is approximately 1.50%.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities. Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign final ratings to the securities. Final ratings may differ from provisional ratings.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: CommonBond Student Loan Trust 2020-A-GS

$195,455,000 Private Credit Student Loan Backed Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

$15,796,000 Private Credit Student Loan Backed Class B Notes, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

The Notes will be sold in a privately negotiated transaction without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the Act) under circumstances reasonably designed to preclude a distribution thereof in violation of the Act. The issuance has been designed to permit resale under Rule 144A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings assigned to the Class A are based on (1) the expected initial overcollateralization (including subordination from Class B Notes) of 9.5% of the initial aggregate pool balance, (2) Class A reserve accounts that are required to be funded at the greater of 0.25% of the outstanding note balance and 0.15% of the initial balance of Class A, (3) gross excess spread, which we expect to range from 1.50% to 5.0% per year, a structural feature that will retain all excess spread to build overcollateralization to a target level of 12.50% for Class A, with a floor of approximately $3.8 million for Class A notes, (4) excess spread that is trapped for the first 6 months prior to the February 2021 distribution date, (5) a Class B rate cap that can limit the amount of interest paid to Class B Notes, and (6) structural features that retain all excess spread in the transaction after the balance of defaulted loans exceeds 2.75% of the original pool balance on or prior to the July 2024 distribution date and 4.0% thereafter, the rolling six-month average of loans in deferment and forbearance in the past six months as a percentage of the then-current pool balance in the past six months exceeds 7.5% or after the end of the prefunding period when the pool balance is less than 10% of the total pool balance.

The provisional rating assigned to the Class B Notes is based on (1) the expected initial overcollateralization of 2.17% of the initial aggregate pool balance, (2) Class B liquidity account that is required to be funded at the greater of 0.25% of the outstanding note balance and 0.15% of the initial balance of the Class B notes, (3) gross excess spread, which we expect to range from 1.50% to 5.0% per year, a structural feature that will retain all excess spread to build overcollateralization to a target level of 6.20% for Class B, with a floor of approximately $2.2 million for Class B notes, (4) excess spread that is trapped for the first 6 months prior to the February 2021 distribution date, and (5) structural features that retain all excess spread in the transaction after the balance of defaulted loans exceeds 2.75% the original pool balance on or prior to the July 2024 distribution date and 4.0% thereafter, the rolling six-month average of loans in deferment and forbearance in the past six months as a percentage of the then-current pool balance in the past six months exceeds 7.5% or the pool balance declines below 10% of the original pool balance.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of the private student loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector. Specifically, for private student loan ABS, loan performance could weaken due to the unprecedent spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrower's income and their ability to service debt. Borrower assistance programs, such as forbearance and deferment, may also impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. We increased our expected loss assumption primarily to account for the economic disruption and likely deterioration in pool performance associated with the coronavirus pandemic. We also increased our forbearance and deferment utilization rate assumptions in consideration of a likely slowdown in borrower payments and increased utilization of borrower assistance programs brought on by the economic impact from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings also consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden of student loans and the affordability of education in the US. Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available to the trust.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating U.S. Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in January 2010 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-US-Private-Student-Loan-Backed-Securities--PBS_SF189538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the Class B notes if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects, if the usage of borrower relief programs is substantially higher than anticipated, or if the servicer's financial stability or quality of servicing deteriorates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230441

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toms Zachariah

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Joseph Grohotolski

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

