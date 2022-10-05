Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Debt to be issued by Canada Square Funding 7 PLC RMBS

GBP [] million RMBS Debt rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans

London, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Debt to be issued by Canada Square Funding 7 PLC:

....GBP []M Class A Loan Note due December 2051, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2051, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2051, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2051, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2051, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP []M VRR Loan Note due December 2051, the Class S1 Certificate, the Class S2 Certificate and the Class Y Certificates. The VRR Loan Note is a risk retention Note which receives 5% of all available receipts, while the remaining Debt (Class A Loan Note and Classes B-E Notes) and Certificates receive 95% of the available receipts on a pari-passu basis.

The Debt is backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited ("Fleet", NR). The portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 241.8 million as of 1 September 2022 pool cutoff date and was previously securitized in Canada Square Funding 2019-1 PLC. This represents the seventh issuance out of the Canada Square Funding transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a portfolio with comparatively high seasoning and low indexed LTV and an amortising liquidity reserve initially sized at 1.00% of the Class A Loan Note balance at closing. The target amount of the liquidity reserve fund is 1.25% of the outstanding Class A Loan Note balance and the principal receipts will be used to fund the reserve from 1.00% up to its target. The liquidity reserve will amortise together with Class A Loan Note, subject to a floor of 1.00% of Class A Loan Note at closing prior to the step-up date and no floor post the step-up date in June 2025. The liquidity reserve supports the Class S1 and S2 Certificates and Class A Loan Note. The release amounts from the liquidity reserve fund will flow through the principal waterfall and hence provide credit enhancement for all Classes.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a portfolio with a relatively short time to reset on the fixed rate loans, negative excess spread at closing, lack of liquidity support for Classes B to E and an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator responsible for finding a replacement servicer if certain triggers are breached, and a principal to pay interest mechanism that is always available for Class A Loan Note, and is available for Classes B-E provided the PDL for the respective Class is below 10%, or it is the most senior tranche outstanding.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.25% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 11% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected loss and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.25%: This is in line with the UK BTL RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the portfolio characteristics, including the WA CLTV for the pool of 69.3%, 94.3% interest-only loans, and short time to reset of the fixed rate loans in the portfolio, with a WA time to reset of 1.3 years; (ii) good performance of Canada Square 2019-1 transaction and Fleet originated loans to date, based on the historical data, which however does not cover a full economic cycle (historical data provided starting 2015); (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (iv) benchmarking with other UK BTL transactions.

MILAN CE of 11%: This is lower than other UK BTL RMBS transactions and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (1) the WA current LTV for the pool of 69.3%, WA Seasoning of 3.9 years and WA indexed LTV of 56.7%; (2) 100% BTL portfolio with 94.3% interest-only loans, and 24.1% HMO/MUB loans; (3) the pool concentration with the top 20 borrowers accounting for approximately 10.2% of current balance; (4) the historical data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (5) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework " published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) economic conditions being worse than forecast, resulting in worse-than-expected performance of the underlying collateral; and (ii) deterioration in the credit quality of the counterparties, including the servicer.

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Ioannou

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

