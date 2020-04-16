Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1 notes

Approximately $1.1 billion asset-backed securities rated

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1 (DEFT 2020-1). This is the first transaction of the year for Dell Financial Services L.L.C. (DFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dell Inc. (Ba1 LTR, stable). The notes will be backed by a pool of small-ticket equipment loans and leases (the contracts) primarily originated by DFS, who is also the servicer and administrator for the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Dell Equipment Finance Trust 2020-1

Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

Class C Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings, the cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress are based on the credit quality of the underlying equipment contracts pool to be securitized and its expected performance, the historical performance of DFS' prior securitizations and its managed portfolio of similar collateral, DFS' track record, experience and expertise of as originator and servicer, the strength of the transaction structure including the sequential pay structure and amount of credit enhancement supporting the notes, and the legal aspects of the transaction. The rating action also considered the heightened risk owing to the unprecedented shock that the coronavirus outbreak is causing on the global economy.

Moody's mean cumulative net loss expectation for the DEFT 2020-1 collateral pool is 2.25% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 18.50% (inclusive of a residual value loss assumption of 2.00%).

Key credit strengths of the transaction include 1) the essential use nature of the underlying equipment, 2) the high credit quality of the obligors, with 82% of the initial pool balance consisting of large or public institutions, both segments that have historically incurred very low losses in DFS' managed portfolio, and 3) the transaction structure. Credit challenges of the transaction include 1) the negative effect of the coronavirus on economic activity in the US, 2) the high obligor concentration: while the pool consists of 15,794 contracts, the top ten obligors (which are of generally strong credit profile) constitute 26.5% of the pool balance and 3) exposure to residual value risk, with the residual values of the leased equipment representing 5.6% of the pool.

Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional sensitivity testing and stress scenarios. For larger obligors in the pool we stressed the default assumption of those obligors in sectors particularly vulnerable to the economic shutdown including passenger aircraft, automotive, and consumer durables, and for the granular portion of the pool Moody's overweighted the performance of historical recessionary periods in determining our expected loss.

Additionally, in assigning a (P)P-1 (sf) rating to the Class A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date. At current size, and assuming no prepayment or defaults, the A-1 tranche can withstand a 25% reduction in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring a loss.

At closing the Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class D notes will benefit from 14.30%, 12.00%, 9.30% and 5.60% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of any available subordination of junior notes, a 1.00% fully funded, non-declining reserve account, and overcollateralization of 4.60% which will build to a target of 7.10% of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 4.60% of the initial pool balance. The notes will also benefit from excess spread, initially estimated at around 2.1% considering the initial yield on the underlying assets, trust expenses and note interest obligations.

Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy, as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate obligors and related collateral. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. On March 25th, Moody's revised its baseline growth forecast and now expects real GDP in the US to contract by 2.0% in 2020. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1112107. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors where the lessees operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies, payment deferrals or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1223513

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gideon Lubin

VP-Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Ramallo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

