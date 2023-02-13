Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Domi 2023-1 B.V. RMBS

EUR [268.8] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Dutch buy-to-let mortgage loans

Madrid, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to the Notes to be issued by Domi 2023-1 B.V.:

....EUR[242,340,000] Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2055, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR[9,750,000] Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2055, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....EUR[9,750,000] Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2055, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....EUR[6,960,000] Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2055, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned Provisional Ratings to EUR[9,750,000] Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due February 2055 and EUR[]M Class Z Notes due February 2055.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of Dutch buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Domivest B.V. ("Domivest"). This represents the sixth issuance of this originator.

The total provisional portfolio as of 31 December 2022 is EUR 278.5 million. The Reserve Fund is funded at 0.75 % of the Notes balance of Class A at closing with a target of 1.50% of Class A Notes balance until the step-up date. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes at closing will be roughly 14.65% in addition to excess spread and the credit support provided by the reserve fund.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a static portfolio and an amortising reserve fund sized on aggregate at closing at 0.75% of Class A Notes' principal amount. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a small and unregulated originator also acting as master servicer and the focus on a small and niche market, the Dutch BTL sector. Domivest with its current size and set-up acting as master servicer of the securitised portfolio would not have the capacity to service the portfolio on its own. However, the day-to-day servicing of the portfolio is outsourced to Stater Nederland B.V. ("Stater", NR) as subservicer and HypoCasso B.V. (NR, 100% owned by Stater) as delegate special servicer. Stater and HypoCasso B.V. are obliged to continue servicing the portfolio after a master servicer termination event. This risk of servicing disruption is further mitigated by structural features of the transaction. These include, among others, the issuer administrator acting as a backup servicer facilitator who will assist the issuer in appointing a back-up servicer on a best effort basis upon termination of the servicing agreement.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 1.7% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 16.0% related to the mortgage portfolio. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected loss and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 1.7%: This is higher than the average in the Dutch RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) that little historical performance data for the originator's portfolio is available; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch owner-occupied market and the UK BTL market; (iii) peculiarities of the Dutch BTL market, such as the relatively high likelihood that the lender will not benefit from its pledge on the rents paid by the tenants in case of borrower insolvency; and (iv) the current stable economic conditions and forecasts in The Netherlands.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 16.0%: Which is higher than that of other RMBS transactions in the Netherlands mainly because of: (i) the fact that no meaningful historical performance data is available for the originator's portfolio and the Dutch BTL market; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-market value (LTMV) of approximately 73.2%; and (iii) the high interest only (IO) loan exposure (98.9% of the loan balance are IO loans). Borrowers could be unable to refinance IO loans at maturity because of the lack of alternative lenders. Furthermore, while Domivest is using the market value in tenanted status in assessing the LTV upon origination, we apply additional stress to the property values to account for the higher illiquidity of rented-out properties when being foreclosed and sold in rented state in a severe stress scenario. Due to the small and niche nature of the Dutch BTL market and the high tenant protection laws in The Netherlands we consider a higher likelihood that properties will have to be sold with tenants occupying the property than in other BTL markets, such as UK.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework " published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

