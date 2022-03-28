Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Dowson 2022-1 plc Auto ABS

GBP [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of United Kingdom auto finance agreements

London, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Dowson 2022-1 plc:

....GBP [ ]M Class A Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class B Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class C Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class D Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class E Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class F Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)

....GBP [ ]M Class X Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of United Kingdom auto finance contracts originated by Oodle Financial Services Limited ("Oodle", NR). This represents the fourth issuance sponsored by Oodle. The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The portfolio of auto finance contracts backing the Notes consists of Hire Purchase ("HP") agreements granted to individuals resident in the United Kingdom. Hire Purchase agreements are a form of secured financing without the option to hand the car back at maturity. Therefore, there is no explicit residual value risk in the transaction. Under the terms of the HP agreements, the originator retains legal title to the vehicles until the borrower has made all scheduled payments required under the contract.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately 286.2 million as of 14 March 2022 pool cut-off date. The portfolio consisted of 26,586 agreements and predominantly made of used 99.5% vehicles distributed through national and regional dealers as well as brokers. It has a weighted average seasoning of 3.2 months.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

The transaction's main credit strengths are the significant excess spread, the static and granular nature of the portfolio, and counterparty support through the back-up servicer (Equiniti Gateway Limited (NR)), interest rate hedge provider (BNP Paribas (Aa3(cr)/ P-1(cr)) and independent cash manager (Citibank N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr)/ P-1(cr)). The structure contains specific cash reserves for each asset-backed tranche which cumulatively equal 1.32% of the pool and will amortise in line with the notes. Each tranche reserve will be available to cover liquidity shortfalls related to the relevant Note throughout the life of the transaction and can serve as credit enhancement following the tranche's repayment. The Class A reserve provides approximately 4.4 months of liquidity at the beginning of the transaction. The portfolio has an initial yield of 15.8% (excluding fees). Available excess spread can be trapped to cover defaults and losses, as well as to replenish the tranche reserves to their target level through the waterfall mechanism present in the structure.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 14%, expected recoveries of 30% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 37.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in its ABSROM cash flow model.

Portfolio expected defaults of 14% is higher than the UK auto transactions and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) the higher average risk of the borrowers, (ii) historic performance of the book of the originator, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 30% is in line with the UK auto transaction average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 37.5% is higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by (i) the relative ranking to originator peers in the UK market and (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 95.9% which is worse than the sector average. The PCE level of 37.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 35.6%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings of Class C - X Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes. The Class B Note is capped at (P)Aa1 (sf), due to our operational risk assessment and cannot be upgraded further.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Duy-Anh Bui

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

