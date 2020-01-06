Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Driver Japan nine backed by auto loan receivables

JPY40.0 billion in debt securities affected
Tokyo, January 06, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned provisional ratings to
Driver Japan nine, backed by auto loan receivables originated by
Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities.
These ratings, however, represent Moody's preliminary credit
opinions only. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and
associated documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive
ratings to the securities. Definitive ratings may differ from provisional
ratings.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Driver Japan nine
Class, Dividend/Interest Rate, Rating
Beneficial Interests 2, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)
ABL 2, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY40.0 billion
Closing Date: February 27, 2020
Revolving Period: One-year from February 2020
Final Maturity Date: June 28, 2028
Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY45,031,891,500
Discounted Principal Amount of Receivables: JPY42,782,037,826
Seller (Originator/Initial Servicer): Volkswagen Financial Services
Japan Ltd.
Trustee 1 /Trustee 2: Deutsche Trust Company Limited Japan
Sub-Servicer: JACCS Co., Ltd.,
Cedyna Financial Corporation
ABL 1 Lender / Seller 2: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Underwriter: BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited
Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.,
BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of its auto loan receivables and related rights to the Trustee
1, and the Trustee 1 issues a Senior Beneficial Interest and a Subordinated
Beneficial Interest.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The Trustee 1 raises funds by taking out a limited-recourse asset-backed
loan ("ABL 1"), which is extended by ABL1 lender, and uses
the proceeds to redeem the Senior Beneficial Interest in full.
The Seller retains the Subordinated Beneficial Interest.
The ABL 1 lender as Seller 2 entrusts the ABL 1 to Trustee 2 and receives
the Beneficial Interests 2.
Entrustment of the ABL 1 is perfected against relevant obligors and third
parties pursuant to the rules under Article 467 of the Civil Law.
The Trustee 2 receives the ABL 2 from the ABL 2 Investors. The
Trustee 2 uses the proceeds to redeem a part of the Beneficial Interests
2.
The Seller 2 transfers the Beneficial Interests 2 directly or through
the Underwriter to investors. The transfer is perfected against
relevant obligors and third parties pursuant to the Article 94 of Japan's
Trust Law.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Initial subordination comprises approximately
6.5% of the initial principal balance of the receivables.
The Beneficial Interests 2 and the ABL 2 are redeemed on a monthly,
pro-rata basis, but amortization conditioned with a floor
on the Subordinated Beneficial Interest Amount, and occurring after
the one-year revolving period. The Beneficial Interests
2 and the ABL 2 are structured pro-rata, pari-passu
in the principal and interest/dividend waterfall.
If any early amortization events occur, the waterfall to the Subordinated
Beneficial Interest is suspended, and instead is used to redeem
the Beneficial Interests 2 and the ABL 2. Key early amortization
events include a servicer replacement event occurring or a breach of asset
performance triggers.
The back-up servicer is not appointed at closing. If a Servicer
Replacement Event occurs, the Trustee 1 appoints one, and
enters into the back-up servicing agreement.
Commingling risk is fully covered by the Servicer's advance payment
in the transaction.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.34% (Cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 0.64%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 6.0%), after taking into consideration
receivable attributes, historical data on the Seller's entire
pool, performance data on existing securitization pools, and
industry trends. The expected default rate is based on the default
definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be comparable to
other rates.
To determine the ratings, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned ratings
on parameters such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the Seller's or the trustees'
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.
Moody's considers the Seller's and Sub-Servicers sufficiently
capable of servicing the pool, having taken into account the Seller's
and Sub-Servicers' business experience and the servicing
operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
(Japanese) published in April 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected default rate was changed from 0.34% to 0.68%
and 1.19% and other assumptions remained unchanged,
the model-indicated output of the Beneficial Interests 2 and the
ABL 2 would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Atsushi Karikomi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210