Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ERM Funding plc Series 2021-1 RMBS

GBP350.1 million RMBS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential reverse mortgage loans

London, 29 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by ERM Funding plc Series 2021-1:

....GBP170.2M Class A1 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP110.6M Class A2 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP61.4M Class B Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....GBP3.5M Class C Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....GBP2.6M Class D Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

....GBP1.8M Class E Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated GBP2.2M Class Z1 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090 or to the subordinated GBP2.2M Class Z2 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due June 2090.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of UK residential reverse mortgage loans originated and serviced by More2Life Limited(NR), while the seller is RGA Americas Reinsurance Company, Ltd.(NR, part of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Baa1)). This represents the first issuance out of the ERM Funding program.

The portfolio of loan assets amount to approximately GBP323.0m as of 30 June 2021 pool cutoff date. No interest or principal payments are required during the lifetime of each loan. Instead, interest accrues on the loan until it is redeemed in a single payment, typically from the sale proceeds of the property. Borrowers may elect to prepay at any time, but the loan is not required to be repaid until the earlier of the death of the borrower or the borrower enters into long-term care. The transaction benefits from a cash account that will be funded at GBP28m at closing and a liquidity facility with a limit of GBP34m.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths. The asset balance at closing is below the issued note balance, however the portfolio balance will increase over time through the capitalization of accrued interest. All of the securitised assets as well as the issued notes bear a fixed rate of interest, therefore the transaction is not exposed to interest rate risk. The granular portfolio with a low indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 35.4% and a weighted average borrower age of 69 years partially mitigate longevity risk.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a structure which allows for interest deferral on the notes. In addition, Classes A1 and A2 are repaid based on an amortization schedule. The scheduled amortization is exposed to the risk of the uncertain repayment profile of the loan portfolio. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as the cash account and liquidity facility which are available for the seniors fees, funding additional drawdowns and principal and interest payments on Classes A1 and A2. Classes B to E do not benefit from sources of liquidity other than cashflows from the securitized portfolio. Class C will only start receiving interest payments once Class B principal has been fully repaid and as such is not expected to receive any interest payments for several years from closing. Classes D and E are exposed to similar structural weaknesses.

SOCIAL RISK

This reverse mortgage transaction is exposed to social risks related to demographic and social trends. In particular, mortality rates are a key rating driver of this asset class, as are trends related to the timing of when borrowers move to long-term care facilities (morbidity events).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1221558. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk; (ii) materially higher prepayment or materially lower mortality rates (iii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in lower property values; and (iv) unforeseen legal challenges or regulatory changes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Divid, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

