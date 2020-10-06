Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Fairstone Financial Issuance Trust I, Series 2020-1 Notes

Toronto, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the series 2020-1 notes to be issued by Fairstone Financial Issuance Trust I (FFIT 2020-1). This is the second public consumer loan-backed ABS transaction issued by Fairstone Financial Inc. (Fairstone; B1). The notes will be backed by a pool of personal loans primarily originated through Fairstone's branch network. Fairstone is also the servicer and administrator of the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Fairstone Financial Issuance Trust I, Series 2020-1 Notes

Series 2020-1 Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

Series 2020-1 Class B Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Series 2020-1 Class C Notes, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

Series 2020-1 Class D Notes, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure, and the experience and expertise of Fairstone as the servicer.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the FFIT 2020-1 pool is 19.0%. Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the reinvestment criteria stipulated in the transaction document during the revolving period; the ability of Fairstone to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes, Class C notes and Class D notes benefit from 37.50%, 26.00%, 16.00% and 10.00% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of non-declining overcollateralization, a non-declining reserve account, and subordination. The notes will also benefit from excess spread, which is estimated by the issuer to be at least 22% per annum.

The transaction has an initial revolving period of three years during which cash collections in the principal distribution account will be used to purchase additional loans from Fairstone instead of paying down the notes. An early amortization event can terminate the revolving period and cause amortization of the notes before the end of the revolving period. An early amortization would be triggered by the following events: (a) the average loss ratio exceeds the loss ratio trigger; (b) the FFIT 2020-1 note balance is greater than zero at the end of the revolving period, (c) a pool deficiency exists on three consecutive settlement dates, (d) the cash reserve is less than the required amount for two consecutive business days, (e) the pool concentration limits remain unsatisfied for three consecutive settlement dates, (f) replacement backup servicing agreement is not in place within 90 business days, (g) failure to pay series principal and interest (h) insolvency of the issuer, (i) series specific breach of rep and warranty, (j) failure to observe or perform any material covenant or condition; or (k) a servicer default occurs.

Operational risk exists in this transaction due to the decentralized nature of the loan servicing obligations, the reliance on Fairstone to continue to provide service and support to its borrowers through its branch system, and the challenges involved in transitioning servicing to a replacement servicer, if required. These characteristics constrain the notes from achieving the highest investment grade ratings at the time of deal closing.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Canadian economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. Specifically, for Canadian personal loan ABS, performance will weaken due to the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to service debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as payment deferrals, may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes if losses accumulate below original expectations as a result of better composition of the collateral type and risk level than the reinvestment criteria, better than expected improvements in the economy, changes to servicing practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if pool losses exceed expectations. Losses may increase, for example, due to performance deterioration stemming from a downturn in the Canadian economy, deficient servicing, errors on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings. This had a neutral impact on the ratings.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1246248.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aliya Ehmar

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Richard Hunt

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

