Moody's assigns provisional ratings to FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR2 Trust

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings
to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured
by mortgages on 14,288 single-family rental properties owned
by FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR2 Trust securitization. The properties
were acquired by the affiliates of Cerberus SFR Holdings Partners,
L.P. ("Cerberus SFR Holdings"), the sponsor,
between April 2015 and April 2018.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2020-SFR2 Trust
Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 48.0%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of the single family rental
sector from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Key Transaction Features
Leverage: The total leverage of 90.00% in FKH 2020-SFR2
(based on the ARBPOs) is in line with 90.00% leverage in
FKH 2020-SFR1, but higher than 87.50% in Progress
2020-SFR2 and 78.8% in Tricon 2020-SFR1.
The corresponding Moody's LTV is 109.4%, which
we consider to be high (FKH 2020-SFR1, Progress 2020-SFR2
and Tricon 2020-SFR1 are 106.2%, 103.0%
and 92.9%, respectively). We made a negative
adjustment to our recoveries to account for this increased risk.
The loan sponsor, Cerberus SFR Holdings, will retain Class
I to satisfy risk retention. Class H is not being offered at issuance
but could be offered in the future subject to market conditions and risk
retention sizing.
Tenant quality: The tenants are of a weaker credit quality compared
to other SFR operators. The average household income for FirstKey
Homes tenants is about $64k, which is lower than the $75k-$100K
average household income for other SFR operators. Due to the lower
income, there is a higher chance that under economic stress these
tenants may be unable to pay rent and may not maintain the properties
in good condition, which in turn would impact the sale value of
the properties in a liquidation scenario. Furthermore, almost
52% of the tenants are not paying through ACH, which is the
norm for the SFR sector. Some of the tenants are paying their rents
with a credit card, which charges a 2-3% processing
fee. In addition, similar to most other SFR transactions,
the loan agreement does not specify tenant eligibility criteria,
which leaves open the risk that sponsor could lower their standards to
attract even less creditworthy tenants during the loan term. We
took the weak tenant profile into consideration in our analysis and applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Borrower pool release: Unlike FKH 2020-SFR1, on or
after the monthly payment date in October 2023 (the Yield Maintenance
Date), any of the Borrowers (FKH SFR Propco B-HLD,
LP, CSMA BLT, LLC and CSMA FT, LLC) may be released
as a Borrower under the loan agreement and the properties owned by such
Borrower will be released from the lien of the loan by prepaying the loan
in an amount equal to the aggregate release amount for each property owned
by such Borrower. The released Borrower will pay the trust a 5%
premium release for the first 5% of the properties released using
this option. The partial paydown associated with the borrower pool
release will be allocated on a pro rata basis among the certificates.
The borrower pool release option is subject a Rating Agency Confirmation
(RAC) from each Rating Agency that the borrower pool release will not
result in a qualification, reduction or withdrawal of the then current
rating assigned to any class of certificates. The borrower pool
release option of the loan on or after Yield Maintenance Date is credit
neutral as of issuance. At the time of a RAC request, we
would likely consider, among other things, the credit profile
of the updated pool, including geographic concentrations,
and credit enhancement available to the notes.
ARBPOs: An independent third-party, Radian Real Estate
Management LLC (RREM) and its affiliates, obtained an appraiser
reconciled broker price opinions (ARBPOs) on all of the properties in
the transaction. An ARBPO is a traditional BPO that has been reviewed
and reconciled by a licensed appraiser. Although the ARBPO is done
by a licensed appraiser, it is not as reliable as a full appraisal.
We consider the BPO valuation in our analysis since we do not have a significant
amount of data comparing the ARBPOs to actual sales prices of the properties.
Delinquent tenants: As of August 31, 2020, there are
595 tenants who have been delinquent for 30 days or more, representing
approximately 4.16% of the total property count, which
is higher than recent SFR transactions of approximately 1-2%.
The total delinquent amount is approximately $1,537,316,
representing approximately 0.60% of total annual gross potential
revenue. FirstKey Homes designed and implemented a Rent Deferment
Program to support residents facing COVID-19 related financial
hardships. Residents who demonstrate financial hardship due to
job loss or pay reduction were eligible to make a one time deferment of
all or part of their rent in either April, May, or June 2020.
The deferred balances will be amortized and added to the resident's monthly
rent over a period of 1-8 months. As of June 2020,
FirstKey Homes executed 593 rent deferment agreements, or 2.3%
of its portfolio. The average deferred rent is approximately $1,243.
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
G1 and class G2. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would
otherwise be due on class G1 and class G2 is subordinate to fees and expenses
that support the management and preservation of the properties such as
property management fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping
additional cash collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders.
Although the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did
not give explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the
class G1 and class G2 deferred interests are not directly used to pay
down the principal of senior bonds. Moreover, in an event
of default scenario, it is at the discretion of the servicer or
trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in the cash collateral
account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection to the operation
of the properties.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class
F3 sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last
day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK bonds is at least
1.20x, to pay interest due on the class G1, and if
the DSCR for classes A through G1 is at least 1.20x, to pay
interest on the class G2.
The class G1 and class G2 bond (the PIK bonds) will not receive interest
if the DSCR ratio for the class A through class F3 bonds fall below 1.20x
and class G2 will not receive interest if the DSCR ratio for class A through
class G1 bonds fall below 1.20x. Instead, the interest
otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated to mandatory principal
repayment of the loan, property management fees, and the capital
expenditure reserve account. Any remaining cash will be trapped
in the cash collateral account. Failure to pay current interest
to the class G1 and class G2 will not result in an event of default,
but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds.
Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class G2 is above 1.20x
for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account
will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bonds by the amount
of its respective deferred interest amounts.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrowers to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrowers may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrowers.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the
properties is approximately $2.801 billion. The initial
Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years
ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost
adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation
(excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50%
of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent
BPO. For the remaining properties, we applied an additional
haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircut
BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied
this approach because as properties age, original purchase price
and renovation costs could become less relevant in determining current
market value whereas current property values obtained through a third
party BPOs could become a better indicator of market value. The
total Moody's value is $2.283 billion.
2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 43 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 33 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue
to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates
until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest
accrued on the servicer advances.
Moody's assessment of FirstKey Homes, LLC, the property manager,
is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day
business of managing a national single-family rental platform.
The property management function is completely internal. FirstKey
Homes' approach to management relies on the centralization of corporate
oversight and certain operational functions, while many immediate
property management functions are performed by local office personnel.
The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, National Association.
Servicer and special servicer
A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services, a Division
of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca
a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan
to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due.
In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding
principal balance (other than Component H and Component I and deferred
interest).
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -26.8%. Based on Moody's assumed
starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio
is 1.97x for class A through class G2. For more details
on Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS."
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade.
Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected
changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual
patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated
by the transaction documents. Also, where available,
changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent
could indicate performance issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology " published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248028.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Max Sauray
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653