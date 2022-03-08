Moody's assigns provisional ratings to FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate
loan secured by mortgages on 1,827 single-family rental properties
owned by FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust (FKH 2022-SFRA)
securitization. The properties were acquired by affiliates of RM1
SFR Holdings I, L.P., the securitization sponsor,
between May 2021 and November 2021.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: FirstKey Homes 2022-SFRA Trust
Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The advance rate to BPO for this transaction at stresses consistent with
a Aaa rating level is 33.50%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
Key Transaction Features
Leverage: The loan's leverage is the highest we have seen across
FirstKey Homes transactions. High leverage could reduce sponsor's
incentives to maintain the properties in good condition in a stressed
economic environment. The total leverage of 99.50%
in FKH 2022-SFRA is higher than 95.00% leverage in
FKH 2021-SFR3 and higher than 90.00% leverage in
both FKH 2021-SFR2 and FKH 2021-SFR1. The corresponding
Moody's LTV is 118.5%, which we consider to
be high (FKH 2021-SFR3 was 112.00%). We made
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the increased risk.
Excess Collateral Release: This deal will include an Excess Collateral
Release (ECR) feature whereby the borrower can remove properties without
prepaying the loan balance, or paying yield maintenance or a release
premium to the trust. The ECR will be subject to rating agency
confirmation (RAC), that the ratings will not be withdrawn or downgraded
as a result of the exercise of such feature. The ECR will also
have to satisfy certain LTV ratio requirements as well as geographic diversity
and rents and cash flow tests. Although ECR is subject to RAC and
certain other tests, our recovery analysis took into consideration
this feature.
Low DSCR: Moody's DSCR for this transaction is the lowest
we have seen across FirstKey Homes' transactions. Low DSCR
increases the probability that the loan would default, which would
occur if the collections on the collateral were not sufficient to pay
interest on the certificates in any given month. However,
structural features like the multi-tier DSCR test (based on actual
cash flows) and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
G mitigate the risk.
Our recovery analysis factors in both the net income generated by properties
as well as the interest owed to the certificates, so a lower DSCR
would correspond to a lower recovery value and lower advance rates,
all else equal.
Moody's DSCR for classes A through G (the interest-bearing bonds)
and classes A through F2 (the non-PIK bonds) were 1.06x
and 1.14x, respectively. For our analysis, we
focus on the DSCR for the non-PIK certificates as interest payable
on class G could be capitalized and will not result in an event of default.
The DSCR is Moody's net cash flow over the debt service using the
initial indicated interest rate. To calculate Moody's net
cash flow, we stress vacancy, operating and capital expenses
relative to underwritten cash flows. The weighted average adjustment
to the pool's underwritten net cash flow was -24.0%.
In comparison to the prior transactions, low DSCR in this transaction
is primarily driven by the higher indicated weighted average coupon (WAC)
payable on the certificates.
Recycled SPV: The borrower is a recycled special purpose vehicle
that relies on the FirstKey Homes, LLC for management of the properties.
The sponsor is using as borrower, one recycled special purpose vehicle
("SPV") previously created and used to acquire and, in some cases,
sell, single family properties. The SPV makes separateness
covenants, and were created for a financing facility with a counterparty.
We think the recycled SPV can pose additional risks to the trust such
as liabilities incurred in its previous business dealings which could
require payment, potentially reducing the amount of assets available
for bondholders. Also, liabilities could increase the likelihood
of a borrower being put into bankruptcy. To mitigate these risks,
the borrower will sign an officer's certificate attesting to the lack
of such liabilities, among other things, and issuer's counsel
will have performed lien and liability searches. The borrower will
also make recycled SPV representations and warranties, breaches
of which will be full recourse to the sponsor in certain circumstances.
Nevertheless, we made a small negative adjustment to our recoveries
to account for the increased risk.
Tenant quality: The tenants are of a weaker credit quality compared
to other SFR operators. FirstKey Homes is not tracking the average
household income for its tenants. There is a higher chance that
under economic stress these tenants may be unable to pay rent and may
not maintain the properties in good condition, which in turn would
impact the sale value of the properties in a liquidation scenario.
The average tenant household income for other SFR operators is between
$75K-100K. Whereas, we understand that the
average tenant household income is relatively lower for FirstKey Homes
portfolio. In addition, similar to most other SFR transactions,
the loan agreement does not specify tenant eligibility criteria,
which leaves open the risk that sponsor could lower their standards to
attract even less creditworthy tenants during the loan term. We
took the weak tenant profile into consideration in our analysis and applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Net worth of the non-recourse carveout guarantor: In our
view, the net worth of the non-recourse carveout guarantor
might not be adequate to affect the undertaking of prohibited actions
covered by the limited recourse guaranty or to honor any obligations under
the limited recourse guaranty if such prohibited actions are taken and
losses result under the loan. We factored this in our analysis
and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
G. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would otherwise
be due on class G is subordinate to fees and expenses that support the
management and preservation of the properties such as property management
fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping additional cash
collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders. Although
the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did not give
explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the class G deferred
interest is not directly used to pay down the principal of senior bonds.
Moreover, in an event of default scenario, it is at the discretion
of the servicer or trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in
the cash collateral account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection
to the operation of the properties.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on class A through class
F2 sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last
day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK principal and interest
bonds is at least 1.20x, to pay interest due on the class
G.
The class G bond (the PIK bonds) will not receive interest if the DSCR
ratio for the class A through class F2 bonds falls below 1.20x.
Instead, the interest otherwise due on the PIK bonds will be subordinated
to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management
fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining
cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to
pay current interest to the class G will not result in an event of default,
but the interest due will accrue to the balance of this bond. Once
the DSCR ratio for class A through class G is above 1.20x for two
consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account will
first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bonds by the amount of
its respective deferred interest amounts.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrowers to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. The borrower may release properties without
the payment of any yield maintenance premium until such time as the aggregate
allocated loan amount of such optional release properties is equal to
7.5% of the closing date loan balance. We are credit
neutral on this feature since the yield maintenance premium amount is
not used to pay down the notes and we do not rate to this amount.
In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing deal. The
cash from the property release payments will benefit the trust since proceeds
from the sale up to the allocated loan amount plus the premium release
amount would be available to repay the notes. Since the optional
release properties are not subject to yield maintenance premium,
the borrowers may be more inclined to release the property since it is
cost effective for the borrowers.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the
properties is approximately $585.6 million. The initial
Moody's Value for properties that were acquired less than three years
ago was determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost
adjusted for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation
(excluding lower-value properties) since acquisition, 50%
of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent
BPO. The total Moody's value is approximately $491.7
million.
2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, homeowners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 39 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 29 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the servicer will continue
to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on the certificates
until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the interest
accrued on the servicer advances.
Moody's assessment of FirstKey Homes, LLC, the property manager,
is that the company has the ability to effectively handle the day-to-day
business of managing a national single-family rental platform.
The property management function is largely internal, however certain
functions are currently supported by an international outsourcing provider.
FirstKey Homes' approach to management relies on the centralization of
corporate oversight and certain operational functions, while many
immediate property management functions are performed by local office
personnel. The servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan Services,
a Division of PNC Bank, National Association.
Servicer and special servicer
A highly rated servicer, Midland Loan Services, a Division
of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa3 stable, bca
a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan
to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the servicer will be advancing all interest payments due.
In addition, servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding
principal balance (other than Component I and deferred interest).
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -24.0%. Based on Moody's assumed
starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio
is 1.06x for class A through class G.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade.
Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected
changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual
patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated
by the transaction documents. Also, where available,
changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent
could indicate performance issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family
Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1321117.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
