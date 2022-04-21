Moody's assigns provisional ratings to French Auto ABS Notes to be issued by Cars Alliance Auto Loans France V 2022-1

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of French auto loans

Paris, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Cars Alliance Auto Loans France V 2022-1:

....EUR [ ] M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rated Notes due November 2032, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rated Notes due November 2032, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR [ ] M Class C Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due November 2032.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 18-months revolving pool of French auto loans originated by DIAC S.A. ("DIAC") (NR), ultimately owned by RCI Banque (Baa1/P-2, Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr)). This transaction represents the 14th issuance out of the Car Alliance series in France by DIAC.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of auto loans distributed through Renault-Nissan franchised auto dealers. The portfolio of assets amount to approximately 1,296 million as of December 31st 2021 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 0.71% of the total Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 13.71%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans; (ii) historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and the reserve fund; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund, and the (v) overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, credit enhancement provided through subordination, excess spread, and an amortising general reserve sized at 0.75% of Class A and B Notes balance. The general reserve will also be available to cover senior costs, Class A interest and Class B interest. At the final payment date, the general reserve will also be available to cover losses on the notes of the transaction. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and a 18 months revolving period. Various mitigants to operational risk are in place in the transaction, such as (i) a dedicated servicer account isolating the money from the servicer bankruptcy estate (French "Compte à Affectation Spéciale") (ii) daily sweep of collections from the servicer account to the SPV collection account (ii) a separate cash manager (iii) a back-up servicer facilitator appointed at closing and (v) an amortising liquidity reserve in place to potentially cover around 3.5 months of senior costs, swap payments and interest coupons on the rated notes. Performance triggers are also in place and will stop the revolving period if the deal's performance deteriorates.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to private individuals (98.5%) and commercial borrowers (1.5%) to finance the purchase of new (29.7%) and used (70.3%) cars. As of December 31st 2021 the portfolio consists of 202,410 auto loans contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 14.4 months. Around 23.1% of the portfolio net discounted principal balance are balloon loans. The average balloon payment as a percentage of outstanding principal balance is 60.1%, which corresponds to an overall exposure to balloon cash flows of around 13.9%.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS:

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 3.60%, expected recoveries of 35% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 13.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 3.60 % is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, like the 18 months revolving period and related revolving criteria.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 35% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 13.0% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market and (iii) and other qualitative considerations. The PCE level of 13.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 47.35%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential servicing interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

