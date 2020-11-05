Moody's assigns provisional ratings to GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2020-1 notes, a General Motors sponsored Canadian auto lease transaction

Toronto, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to
the Series 2020-1 notes to be issued by GMF Canada Leasing Trust
(GC0LT 2020-1). This is the fifth term auto lease backed
transaction sponsored by General Motors Financial of Canada, Ltd.
(GMFC, unrated), a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors
Financial Company, Inc. (GMF; Baa3, negative).
The notes will be backed by a pool of closed-end retail automobile
lease contracts and related motor vehicles.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GMF Canada Leasing Trust, Series 2020-1
Class A-1 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class B Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Class C Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure,
and the experience and expertise of GMFC as the servicer and administrator.
Moody's expected median cumulative net credit loss expectation for GCOLT
2020-1 is 0.50% and the total Aaa level is 24.50%.
The Aaa level is the level of credit enhancement consistent with a Aaa
(sf) rating. Moody's based its cumulative net credit loss expectation
and Aaa level on an analysis of the quality of the underlying collateral;
the historical credit loss and residual value performance of similar collateral,
including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance;
the ability of GMFC to perform the servicing functions; and current
expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the
transaction.
At closing, the Class A notes, Class B notes and Class C notes
are expected to benefit from 19.80%, 15.95%
and 12.40% of hard credit enhancement, respectively.
Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization,
non-declining reserve account and subordination. The notes
may also benefit from excess spread.
The COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place
to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to
disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions.
Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of auto leases
from the current weak Canadian economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. Specifically, for Canadian auto lease deals,
the softening of the used car market will impact residual value performance
on leases. In addition, performance will weaken due to the
unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate, which may limit lessees'
income and their ability to make lease payments, also a credit negative.
Furthermore, lessee assistance programs such as lease deferrals
and extensions may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the Class B and/or Class C notes if levels of credit
enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current
expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise
of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the Canadian
job market and the market for used vehicles. Other reasons for
better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing
practices that enhance collections or refinancing opportunities that result
in prepayments.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the Class A, Class B and/or Class C notes
if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could
rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number
of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the vehicles securing
an obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend greatly
on the Canadian job market and the market for used vehicles. Other
reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor
servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate
transaction governance and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250311.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
