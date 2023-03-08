Moody's assigns provisional ratings to HPEFS Equipment Trust 2023-1 notes

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by HPEFS Equipment Trust 2023-1 (HPEFS 2023-1). HPEFS 2023-1 will be the first ABS issuance of the year for Hewlett-Packard Financial Services Company (HPEFS), the sponsor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE; Baa2/P-2 stable). HPEFS will also be the servicer of the receivables backing the transaction and the administrator for the issuer.

The notes will be backed by a pool of loans and leases which are secured primarily by small-ticket equipment. HPEFS originated the majority of the collateral pool to be securitized. The credit profile of the pool will be somewhat stronger than that of the HPEFS 2022-3 pool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: HPEFS Equipment Trust 2023-1

Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class C Notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Class D Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying equipment contracts and their expected performance, (2) our expectations of the pool's credit performance, informed by the historical performance of HPEFS' prior securitizations and its managed portfolio, (3) the track record, experience and expertise of HPEFS as originator and servicer of the collateral, (4) the strength of the transaction structure, and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction. Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.

Moody's joint loss distribution constructed for the HPEFS 2023-1 collateral pool has characteristics of a median expected loss of approximately 0.8% and loss at a Aaa stress of about 20%. The distribution is slightly stronger than that of the HPEFS 2022-3 pool, the last transaction that we rated, reflecting the better overall credit quality but somewhat higher top concentration.

Key credit strengths of the transaction include the (1) high credit quality of the pool (87.8% of the discounted pool balance consists of contracts to obligors that are large institutions, a segment that has historically incurred very low losses in HPEFS' portfolio), (2) short remaining term of the contracts, (3) a strong transaction structure and (4) an experienced servicer.

Key credit challenges include (1) a high obligor concentration (the top 10 obligors will make up around 55.2% of the discounted pool balance), (2) relatively high residual value risk, (3) low expected recoveries upon obligor default, (4) exposure to the service providers and (5) the high level of allowable substitutions (20% of the discounted pool balance).

At transaction closing, the Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class D notes will benefit from 29.85%, 25.10%, 19.25% and 8.40% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes will consist of a combination of (1) overcollateralization of 7.40% of pool balance at closing, which will build to a target of 10.30% of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 7.40% of the original pool balance, (2) a 1.00% fully funded, non-declining reserve account, and (3) subordination, except for the Class D notes. The notes may also benefit from excess spread.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393601. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against Moody's current expectations of loss. Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations primarily because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors, and also slower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various industries where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against Moody's current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations primarily as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults, and also greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance may include poor servicing or error on the part of transaction parties. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

