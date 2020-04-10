Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Herald International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.'s auto lease ABS in China: Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2020-1 Asset Backed Notes

RMB2,676 million of securities to be rated
Hong Kong, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional (P)Aa3 (sf) ratings
to the Class A and Class B Notes to be issued by Bavarian Sky China Leasing
2020-1 Trust, a domestic auto lease ABS transaction backed
by a pool of auto leases originated by Herald International Financial
Leasing Co., Ltd. (Herald) in China.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2020-1 Trust
....RMB2,457,000,000 Class
A Notes, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
....RMB219,000,000 Class B Notes,
Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
The RMB324,000,000 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rated notes will be supported by the subordination provided by the
respective classes of notes that rank junior to them in the trust's
priority of payments, a fully-funded cash reserve and any
excess spread received during the life of the transaction.
When assigning the ratings, Moody's analysis focused, among
other factors, on
(1) The characteristics of the securitized pool;
(2) The macroeconomic environment;
(3) The limited availability of historical performance data;
(4) The potential of losing the lease receivables if Herald becomes bankrupt
and its bankruptcy administrator decides to terminate the leases;
(5) The potential for disruption of the issuer's cash flow in case of
a servicer termination event;
(6) The parental support available to the servicer;
(7) The protection provided by the credit enhancement; and
(8) The legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
Moody's has considered, among other things, the transaction's
following key strengths:
(1) Diversified pool composition: The portfolio is very granular,
consisting of 18,276 performing finance leases selected from the
originator's portfolio, and spread across 31 regions in China.
(2) Favorable pool characteristics: All leases in the portfolio
(a) are granted to individuals for the leases of new BMW and MINI brand
vehicles; (b) have a minimum down payment of 20%; (c)
are not delinquent and have never been more than 60 days in arrears at
cut-off; and (d) carry fixed interest rates. Typically,
lessees are less likely to default on leases if significant equity has
built up in the underlying vehicle via down payments.
(3) Static structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal
with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is
only exposed to the default risk of the leases in the initial pool.
The weighted average remaining life of the underlying leases is short.
Furthermore, the issuer will apply lease repayments to repay the
rated notes' principal from the first monthly payment date until
they are repaid in full.
(4) Strong credit enhancement: The rated notes are protected by
(1) the class of notes that rank junior to each of them; (2) a non-amortizing
cash reserve fully funded at closing; and (3) any excess spread received,
which can be used to repay the rated notes' principal.
(5) Parental support: There is a high likelihood of ultimate parental
support for the originator/servicer from Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
(BMW, A2/P-1 on review for possible downgrade), as
China is strategically important to BMW as its third largest auto sales
market, and since Herald provides financing to BMW vehicle buyers.
Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:
(1) Short historical performance information: Since the originator
started offering leases for BMW and MINI-branded vehicles only
from 2017, the historical lease performance data period is short.
Many leases have not substantially amortized. Moody's has
not received recovery data from the originator. Given that the
financial terms of the leases in this transaction are fairly similar to
those of the loans from other auto captive companies in China, Moody's
has compared the historical data provided by Herald with those from other
global auto manufacturers' captive companies in China, including
the pool performance of their Chinese auto loans securitization transactions.
Moody's has also considered the pool characteristics to determine
the stressed assumptions of the cut-off pool in this transaction.
(2) Balloon lease inclusion: About 17% of the cutoff pool
has balloon payments at lease maturity. Such balloon payments contribute
about 9% of the cutoff pool balance. Moody's views
balloon lease payments as subject to higher refinancing risk, and
hence default risk, than periodic lease installments, and
has considered this in its quantitative analysis.
(3) Lease termination risk: If the originator becomes bankrupt during
the transaction period and its bankruptcy administrator decides to terminate
the leases early, the issuer will lose the future lease payments
and have to claim against the bankrupt estate for lost lease income.
The likelihood of lease termination in this transaction is low and Moody's
assumed a 5% lease termination probability upon an originator's
bankruptcy in its analysis.
(4) Untested back-up servicing arrangement and commingling risk:
There has not been a servicer transfer precedent in China and there is
no backup servicer in the transaction. Servicing of the transaction
may be disrupted, and lease installments received by the servicer
will be commingled with servicer's own fund, if the servicer fails
to perform when needed. Moody's has considered the high credit
quality of the servicer's ultimate parent company and has modeled
for a commingling exposure equal to 1.5 months of collections and
a 45% recovery rate on such exposure in its analysis.
(5) Economic uncertainty: Our analysis has considered the increased
uncertainty relating to the effect of the outbreak on China's economy
as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put
in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer
assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes
it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high, and far more
severe scenarios are possible.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 2.2% and a portfolio
credit enhancement of 10.5% for the securitized pool.
Portfolio credit enhancement captures the loss that Moody's expects the
auto lease portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario,
and indicates the required credit enhancement level consistent with the
highest rating achievable in China at Aa3 (i.e. the local-currency
bond ceiling). A recovery rate of 5% is used as the other
main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM.
These assumptions are made according to Moody's analysis of the characteristics
of the cutoff pool, the originator's historical auto lease
performances (benchmarked against the historical performance of similar
auto loan portfolios in China), and Moody's current expectation
for future social and economic conditions and risks as reflected in the
local currency bond ceiling (LCC) of Aa3 in China.
RATINGS METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS published
in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111163.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class A Notes
include a decrease in non-diversifiable country risk in China,
and for the Class B Notes include a decrease in non-diversifiable
country risk in China coupled with an increase in credit enhancement or
an improved pool performance.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include an increase
in non-diversifiable country risk in China; a significant
decline in the overall performance of the pool; a significant deterioration
in the credit profile of the originator, or its parent company;
and the absence of any mitigating actions for the deal.
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously
anticipated.
The Company
The originator and servicer, Herald, was established by China
Auto Leasing Limited in September 2009, then was acquired by BMW
Holding B.V. in 2016, and is now 58% owned
by BMW Holdings B.V. and 42% owned by BMW Brilliance
Automotive Ltd., which is a 50/50 joint venture between BMW
and a China-incorporated automobile manufacturing company,
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. BMW Holdings B.V.
is 100% owned by BMW.
