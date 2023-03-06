Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Heying Commercial Factoring 2023-01 All-Trust Receivables, an auto lease asset-backed notes transaction in China

Hong Kong, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to two classes of notes to be issued by Heying Commercial Factoring 2023-01 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect) Trust.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Deal name: Heying Commercial Factoring 2023-01 All-Trust Receivables Private Asset-Backed Notes (Bond Connect)

... RMB[184,000,000] Class A Senior Notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

... RMB[12,000,000] Class B Senior Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

The RMB[34,000,000] Class C-1 and RMB[25,000,000] Class C-2 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

This securitization transaction is backed by a static portfolio of auto leases originated and underwritten by All-Trust Leasing Co., Ltd. (All-Trust) and verified by Heying Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (Heying) in China. All-Trust will be servicer I and Heying will be servicer II and back-up servicer of the transaction.

Moody's analysis focused on, among other factors, (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of auto lease receivables; (ii) historical performance of auto lease receivables on the originator's book and of the past auto lease ABN sponsored by All-Trust and Heying; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, over-collateralization and reserve account; (iv) an assessment of the financial disruption risk and structural mitigants, including a hot back-up servicer (BUS), and liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest, the reserve account and direct lease payment to the issuer's account; and (v) the legal and structural aspects of the transaction.

Moody's has considered, among other things, the transaction's following key strengths:

(1) Static structure with fast amortization and no revolving period: The transaction is only exposed to the default risk of the leases in the cutoff pool. Furthermore, the transaction will follow a turbo payment structure, under which all interest and principal lease payments are used to repay the rated notes in order of the notes' seniority, from the first monthly payment date until they are repaid in full.

(2) Strong credit enhancement: The rated notes are protected by the class of notes that rank junior to each of them, over-collateralization, a fully-funded non-amortizing cash reserve account at closing and any excess spread received, which will all be used to repay the notes' principal by their maturity.

(3) Direct payments into the issuer's account: At lease origination, the lessees have authorized Heying and the trustee to direct debit lease payments, and lease payments will be paid into the issuer's trust account directly starting from the closing date. This largely reduces the risks of lease payments being commingled with servicers' funds and reduces the risk of cash flow disruption even if a servicer termination event occurs.

(4) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool of lessees is granular, with about 4,600 leases with lessees across 30 regions in China. All the leases are fully amortizing and do not have residual value risk or balloon repayment on the last installment date. 27.86% of the pool have step-down installments, which historically have lower default rates albeit short performance history. All the leases are paying fixed interest rates.

Moody's has also considered the following credit challenges:

(1) Operational risk: All-Trust, the originator/servicer I, is unrated. The servicing disruption risk is largely mitigated by (i) the appointment of a hot BUS, Heying (unrated), at closing with robust preparation for servicing transition, where the BUS is immediately and automatically obliged to take over all the key obligations of the nonperforming servicer I; (ii) pre-authorization by obligors to transfer lease payments directly from obligors' accounts into the issuer's trust account from the closing date and (iii) a non-amortizing reserve account fully funded at closing, together with the lease payments received in the prior month, will be sufficient to cover at least four months of senior fees, expenses and notes' interest payments in case of servicer disruption.

(2) Lease termination risk: If the originator becomes bankrupt and its bankruptcy administrator decided to terminate the leases early, the issuer would lose the future lease payments. Lease termination risk is mitigated in this deal as the originator will irrevocably transfer the ownership of the leased vehicles to the issuer on the closing date. This removes the bankruptcy administrator's main incentive to terminate the securitized leases, because the leased vehicles will not form part of the bankruptcy estate of the originator and the bankruptcy administrator will not have rights to repossess the vehicles.

(3) High exposure to used vehicle leases: Of the lease pool, 53.23% are secured by used vehicles. The performance of used vehicles is likely to be more vulnerable in an economic slowdown. The default rate of these types of leases originated after Q1 2021 was higher than that originated in the earlier periods when macroeconomic conditions were better.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's has assumed a mean default rate of 11% and a portfolio credit enhancement (PCE) of 36% for this securitized auto lease receivables pool. A recovery rate of 5% is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model. These assumptions are made according to (i) Moody's analysis of the characteristics of the securitized pool, (ii) the historical performance of auto lease receivables on the originator's book, the past auto lease ABN sponsored by All-Trust and Heying and other similar securitization transactions, (iii) Moody's current expectation of future economic conditions in China, (iv) the origination history and experience of the originator, and (v) other qualitative considerations. Considering all these factors, Moody's lifetime loss expectation for the pool is higher than the average for Chinese auto loans/leases ABS and the Heying 2022-01 transaction with a portfolio's mean default rate of 9.75% and PCE of 34%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating of the Class A Senior Notes include a decrease in the transaction's financial disruption risk.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating of the Class B Senior Notes include a significant, better-than-expected performance of the pool, with an increase in the credit enhancement of the notes.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (1) an increase in financial disruption risk linked to a deterioration in the credit quality of transaction's counterparties, and (2) a decline in the pool's overall performance.

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously anticipated.

The Company

The originator and servicer I, All-Trust Leasing Co. Ltd., is a non-financial auto leasing company established in 2011 in China. It is wholly owned by China Grand Automotive Services Grp Co., Ltd (China Grand Auto). China Grand Auto is one of the largest automobile dealers in China and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The seller, servicer II and back-up servicer, Heying Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., is a non-financial factoring company established in 2018 in China. It is ultimately wholly owned by WeShare Holdings Limited.

Cecilia Chen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Jerome Cheng

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

