Moody's assigns provisional ratings to JUPITER 2 backed by SME secured loans

JPY4 billion in debt securities affected

Tokyo, September 02, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned provisional ratings to the following transaction.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: JUPITER 2

Class, Scheduled Dividend/Interest Rate, Rating

Series II Investor Beneficial Interests, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Series II Investor ABL, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Total Issue Amount: JPY4.0 billion

Closing Date: September 27, 2022

Final Maturity Date: January 20, 2032

Underlying Asset: SME Secured Loans

Total Amount of Receivables (at the Master Trust level): JPY10,583,429,217

Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The seller, being the originator, the servicer and the Asset Trustee, self-entrusts an additional pool of eligible SME secured loans and cash under Item 3 of Article 3 of Japan's Trust Law. It then receives the Series II Senior Beneficial Interests, Subordinated Beneficial Interests, and Seller's Beneficial Interests. Subordinated Beneficial Interests and Seller's Beneficial Interests are shared among the Series. The Series II Senior Beneficial Interests is the 2nd series issued from this master trust program.

The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and the Seller's Beneficial Interests and transfers the Series II Senior Beneficial Interests to the arranger. The arranger entrusts the Series II Senior Beneficial Interests and cash to the 2nd trustee. The transfer is perfected against the trustee and third parties under Article 94 of the Trust Law.

The 2nd trustee then issues the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests and the Reserve Beneficial Interests.

The 2nd trustee uses the proceeds from a limited recourse loan (Series II Investor ABL) to redeem the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests partly.

Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding to a cash reserve) comprises 28.0% of the total initial principal balance of the Series I Senior Beneficial Interests, the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests, the Series II Investor ABL and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.

The Series II Investor Beneficial Interests and the Series II Investor ABL are redeemed after the 2-year revolving period in a quarterly, controlled amortization. The redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended until the Subordinated Beneficial Interests meet a certain condition.

Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are repurchased by the seller, or are used as payment in kind for principal redemptions on the Subordinated Beneficial Interests with cash in an amount equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables being transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection account.

If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended and the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests and the Series II Investor ABL are redeemed in a monthly pass-through amortization and the Series I Senior Beneficial Interests and the Series II Senior Beneficial Interests are redeemed pro-rata and pari-passu basis.

The dividend and principal collections of the Series II Senior Beneficial Interests are allocated to the dividend/interest and principal payments on the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests and on the Series II Investor ABL.

Key early amortization events include a breach of asset performance triggers and a reduction of the subordination percentage below a certain level.

If any trustee replacement events occur, the back-up Trustee takes over the services as the Asset Trustee and dismisses the Servicer. Both aback-up Asset Trustee and a back-up Servicer are appointed at closing.

In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers, for instance, several months of dividend/interest payments on the Series I Senior Beneficial Interests, the Series II Investor Beneficial Interests and the Series II Investor ABL, the trust fee payments, the start-up costs of back-up servicing, the register fee of transferring the receivables, and the fees for back-up servicing.

Commingling risk is covered by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and the Seller's Beneficial Interests.

The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the portfolio replenishment criteria, the master trust structure and the servicer's experience.

The obligors of the underlying loans are small and medium-sized enterprises and sole proprietors. All the underlying loans are secured by property collateral, mostly residential houses, condominiums and apartments, subject to the LTV cap. A small portion of the underlying loans only have a second ranking priority of the property collateral. Most of the underlying loans are hard-bullet loans with revolving mortgage.

Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying loans at 7.5%, after taking into consideration the loan characteristics including the redemption method which involves refinancing risk at loan maturity, historical data on the seller's entire pool including defaults and prepayments and the industry trends. The expected default rate is based on the default definition as per the transaction documents and may not be comparable to other rates.

Given the 2-year revolving period and the eligibility criteria of the underlying loans, Moody's considered how some of the portfolio key metrics including LTVs, property type, ranking of collateral, and obligor/sector concentration could evolve over time to conduct a cash flow analysis under various default and recovery scenarios.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the seller's or the asset trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.

Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, after having taken into account the seller's business experience, the servicing operations and fiduciary service supported by the co-back-up Trustee/Trustee of trust administration.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations (Japanese)" published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74706. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected default rate was changed from 7.5% to 11.3 % and 15.0% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the rated classes would change by 0 and 0 notch respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ('NRSRO'). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings. Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kiyomine Sato

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Releasing Office:

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210

