Moody's assigns provisional ratings to John Deere Owner Trust 2022-B

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by John Deere Owner Trust 2022-B (JDOT 2022-B or the issuer). The transaction will be sponsored by John Deere Capital Corporation (JDCC; A2/P-1 stable), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Deere & Company (Deere; A2/P-1 stable). JDCC will also be the servicer of the receivables backing the transaction and the administrator for the issuer.

The notes will be backed by a pool of agricultural and construction equipment retail installment sale and loan contracts secured by new and used agricultural and construction equipment (the receivables). JDCC originated the collateral pool to be securitized. The credit profile of the pool will be largely consistent with that of the JDOT 2022 pool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: John Deere Owner Trust 2022-B

Class A-1 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-4 Asset Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying equipment receivables including the types of equipment and the credit profile of the obligors; (2) our expectation of the pool's credit performance, informed by the historical performance of JDCC's prior securitizations and its managed portfolio; (3) the ability, experience and expertise of JDCC as the originator and servicer of the pool to be securitized; (4) the strength of the expected transaction structure, including the sequential-pay structure and levels of credit enhancement; and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction. Additionally, in assigning the provisional short-term rating to the class A-1 notes, we considered the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate prior to the class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date on July 17, 2023.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the JDOT 2022-B collateral pool is 0.50% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.00%. The cumulative net loss expectation is similar to that for the JDOT 2022-A pool, the last transaction that we rated, reflecting both the strong and resilient performance of the prior JDOT deals and JDCC's managed portfolio through the COVID-19 pandemic, with low overall delinquency, loss, and deferral rates that were consistent with those prior to the pandemic, as well as heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Moody's based its cumulative net loss expectation and the loss at a Aaa stress for the JDOT 2022-B transaction on an analysis of the credit quality of the pool to be securitized, the historical performance of similar collateral, including the credit performance of prior JDCC- sponsored securitizations, as well as JDCC's managed portfolio performance of similar collateral, the ability, experience and expertise of JDCC to perform the servicing functions, and current expectations for the US macroeconomic environment and the agriculture industry during the life of the transaction.

At transaction closing, the hard credit enhancement available to support the class A notes will equal 3.50% of the initial discounted pool balance, consisting of a fully-funded, non-declining reserve account of 1.00% and subordination of 2.50% provided by the unrated certificates. Excess spread may be available as additional credit protection for the notes. The transaction's sequential-pay structure, target overcollateralization level and non-declining reserve account will result in a build-up of credit enhancement to support the notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72151. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or a greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, negative changes in the US macro economy or the condition of the agriculture and construction sectors could also negatively affect the ratings.

Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short-term rating of the class A-1 notes if there is a significant slowdown in principal collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.

