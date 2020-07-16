Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2020-2 notes

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2020-2 (KCOT 2020-2). KCOT 2020-2 will be Kubota Credit Corporation, U.S.A.'s (KCC) second transaction of the year. The notes will be backed by a pool of retail installment loans secured by new agricultural, construction and turf equipment. KCC originated the contracts, and will be the servicer of the pool to be securitized.

KCC is a 90% owned subsidiary of Kubota North America Corporation (f/k/a Kubota U.S.A. Inc.), which is wholly owned by Kubota Corporation.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Kubota Credit Owner Trust 2020-2

Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-4 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the notes are based on (1) the strong credit quality of the underlying equipment contract pool to be securitized and the pool's expected performance, (2) the strong historical performance of KCC's managed portfolio of similar collateral and the company's prior securitizations, (3) the track record, experience and expertise of KCC as the originator and servicer, (4) the strength of the transaction structure, including the amount of available credit enhancement supporting the notes, and (5) the legal aspects of the transaction. Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.

Our proposed net loss expectation for the KCOT 2020-2 collateral pool is 0.65% and the loss at a Aaa stress is 6.25%. Moody's cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress is based on an analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral; the historical performance of similar collateral, including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance; the ability of KCC to perform the servicing functions; and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction.

The high proportion of strong credit quality consumer agricultural equipment obligors, and the inclusion of contracts secured by only new equipment that pay monthly contribute to the strong historical performance of similar collateral pools securitized by KCC.

Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional sensitivity testing and stress scenarios. Specifically, Moody's overweighed the performance of historical recessionary periods in determining its expected loss.

Additionally, in assigning a (P)P-1 (sf) rating to the Class A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date. At current size, assuming no prepayment or defaults and loss level at Aaa stress, the A-1 tranche can withstand a 20% reduction in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring a loss.

The Class A notes will benefit from 5.50% of non-declining hard credit enhancement. Hard credit enhancement for the notes will consist of a combination of 4.50% of subordination provided by the unrated certificates and a fully funded reserve account of 1.00%, both as a percentage of the initial aggregate contract balance. The notes will also benefit from excess spread.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer and commercial obligors from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against Moody's current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or an acceleration of the depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the health of the macroeconomic environment and the construction industry. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, or inadequate transaction governance. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short term rating of the Class A-1 notes following a significant slowdown in principal collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligors' payments.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1237355.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chloe Zhang

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Ramallo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

