Moody's assigns provisional ratings to MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-A

Approximately $658 million securities rated
New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings of (P)P-1 (sf) to the Class A-1 notes and (P)Aaa
(sf) to the Class A-2, Class A-3, Class A-4
and Class A-5 notes (collectively, the notes) to be issued
by MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-A (MMAF 2020-A or the
issuer). The sponsor and servicer is MassMutual Asset Finance LLC
(MMAF), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual
Life Insurance Company (Aa3 stable).
The notes will be backed by fixed-rate equipment loans and leases,
which are secured by transportation equipment, federal energy equipment,
computer equipment, software, and other types of equipment.
The obligors under the contracts are mid to large size corporates of high
credit quality.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: MMAF Equipment Finance LLC 2020-A
Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-5 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on an assessment of the credit quality of the underlying
collateral, the historical performance of the managed portfolio
and MMAF's prior securitizations of similar collateral, the
experience and expertise of MMAF as the originator, the servicing
arrangement, and the structural features and legal aspects of the
transaction. Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf)
rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect
the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior
to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date on 7 July 2021.
Moody's took into account the difficult operating environment for corporate
obligors in the pool stemming from the coronavirus pandemic through additional
sensitivity testing and stress scenarios. We stressed the rating
of obligors that operate in industries particularly vulnerable to the
coronavirus-induced economic shock, including automotive,
transportation and retail, in determining our expected loss.
Additionally, in assigning the (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the
Class A-1 notes, Moody's considered the cash flows that it
expects the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods
prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date.
At current size, and assuming no voluntary prepayments and our stressed
default assumption, the A-1 tranche can withstand an additional
15% reduction in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring
a loss.
At closing, the notes will benefit from hard credit enhancement
equal to 12.00% of the initial pool balance, consist
of a non-declining cash reserve account of 1.00%
and overcollateralization of 11.00%. Excess spread
may be available as additional credit protection for the notes.
The transaction will have a full-turbo sequential pay structure.
Credit enhancement for the notes will increase over time because all excess
spread will be used to pay down the notes, thereby increasing over-collateralization.
MMAF, as the sponsor and servicer, has engaged Vervent,
Inc. as the sub-servicer.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of corporate assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-ABS-Backed-by-Equipment-Leases-and--PBS_1218876.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if levels of credit protection are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss.
Moody's updated expectations of loss may be worse than its original expectations
because of higher frequency of default by the underlying obligors of the
loans and leases, or a greater than expected deterioration in the
value of the equipment that secure the obligors' promise of payment.
As the primary drivers of credit performance, negative changes in
the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors in which the
obligors operate could also affect the ratings.
Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the short-term rating
of the Class A-1 notes if there is a significant slowdown in principal
collections in the first year of the transaction, which could result
from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligors' payments.
Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction
is available at www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231455
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agents and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
