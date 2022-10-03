Moody's assigns provisional ratings to NMEF Funding 2022-B, LLC

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to the notes to be issued by NMEF Funding 2022-B, LLC (NMEF 2022-B). North Mill Equipment Finance LLC (NMEF) will sponsor the transaction and will be the servicer of the loan pool to be securitized. The notes will be backed by a pool of loans and leases secured mainly by new and used trucking and transportation equipment such as vocational trucks, trailers, heavy duty trucks, as well as medical equipment. NMEF 2022-B will be NMEF's 6th ABS transaction and the first transaction rated by Moody's.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: NMEF Funding 2022-B, LLC

Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Class C Notes, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings for the notes are based on the credit quality of the equipment loan and lease pool to be securitized and its expected performance, the historical performance of NMEF's managed portfolio and that of its prior securitizations, the experience and expertise of NMEF as the originator and servicer of the underlying pool, the back-up servicing arrangement with GreatAmerica Portfolio Services Group LLC, the transaction structure including the level of credit enhancement supporting the notes, and the legal aspects of the transaction.

Moody's cumulative net loss expectation for the NMEF 2022-B collateral pool is 4.0% and loss at a Aaa stress is 27.0%. Moody's cumulative net loss expectation and loss at a Aaa stress is based on its analysis of the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool and the historical performance of similar collateral, including NMEF's managed portfolio performance, the track-record, ability and expertise of NMEF to perform the servicing functions, and current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life of the transaction including the current economic and geopolitical environment characterized by inflationary pressures and uncertainty related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The classes of notes will be paid sequentially. At transaction closing, the Class A-2, Class B, and Class C notes will benefit from 30.60%, 21.60%, and 13.60% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Initial hard credit enhancement for the notes will consist of (1) subordination, (2) over-collateralization (OC) of 12.60% of the initial adjusted discounted pool balance with the transaction utilizing excess spread to build to an OC target of 20.50% of the outstanding adjusted discounted pool balance subject to a 0.50% OC floor, and (3) a fully funded, non-declining reserve account of 1.00% of the initial adjusted discounted pool balance. Excess spread may be available as additional credit protection for the notes. The sequential-pay structure and non-declining reserve account will result in a build-up of credit enhancement supporting the rated notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393601. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's then current expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or slower depreciation in the value of the equipment securing obligors' promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors in which the obligors operate could also affect the ratings. This transaction has a sequential pay structure and therefore credit enhancement will grow as a percentage of the collateral balance as collections pay down senior notes. Prepayments and interest collections directed toward note principal payments will accelerate this build-up of enhancement.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Portfolio losses also depend on the health of the trucking and transportation industries. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance could include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance or fraud.

Additional research including a pre-sale report for this transaction is available at www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1344634.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

