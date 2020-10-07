Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Navient Student Loan Trust 2020-2

Approximately $776 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings of (P)Aaa (sf) to the Class A-1A,
A-1B, and Class B notes to be issued by Navient Student Loan
Trust 2020-2. The underlying collateral consists of Federal
Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) non-consolidation,
consolidation, and rehabilitated student loans.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities.
Upon a conclusive review of the final documentation, Moody's will
endeavor to assign final ratings to the securities. Final ratings
may differ from provisional ratings.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2020-2
Fixed Rate Class A-1A Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Floating Rate Class A-1B Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Floating Rate Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the underlying collateral consisting of FFELP
student loans, which are indirectly guaranteed by the U.S.
Department of Education for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal
and accrued interest; the overcollateralization of the trust,
which is expected to have an initial parity level of 103.1%;
a reserve account funded at 3.35% of the initial pool balance
that steps down successively to 1.00% of the pool balance
on the March 2023 distribution date and to 0.65% of the
pool balance on the October 2031 distribution date, and has a floor
of approximately $0.77 million; excess spread that
is expected to average between 335 and 365 basis points per annum that
is trapped to a target overcollateralization level of the greater of 3.01%
of the adjusted pool balance and $5.8 million, and
is used on or after the October 2026 distribution date to exclusively
pay down bonds. The ratings are also based on the expertise and
experience of Navient Solutions, LLC. (formerly known as
Navient Solutions, Inc.), which is one of the largest
FFELP and Direct Loan servicer, as the servicer for this transaction.
The expected net loss on the loan pool to be securitized is approximately
0.5%, lower than the 1.1% for NAVSL
2020-1, the prior Navient FFELP deal. This decrease
is mostly driven by the lower percentage of rehabilitated loans for NAVSL
2020-2 (4.5%) than that of NAVSL 2020-1 (19.6%).
Rehabilitated FFELP loan pools typically experience a higher net loss
rate compared with pools of non-rehabilitated FFELP loans because
although the rehabilitated loans benefit from the same degree of federal
guarantee, they are expected to default at a significantly higher
rate than non-rehabilitated loans.
The COVID-19 outbreak, the government measures put in place
to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to
disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions.
Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of FFELP student
loan asset backed securities (ABS) sector from the current weak US economic
activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although
an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation
will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
Specifically, for FFELP student loan ABS, loan performance
could weaken due to the expectation of an unprecedented spike in the unemployment
rate, which may limit borrowers' income and their ability to pay
their debt. Furthermore, borrower assistance programs to
affected borrowers, such as forbearance, deferment and income-based
repayment (IBR), may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders.
We increased our forbearance utilization rate assumption to account for
such risk in rating the transaction.
We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The ratings consider high social risk attributable to the debt burden
of student loans and the affordability of education in the US.
Potential regulatory or legislative changes could impact funds available
to the trust.
Rating Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226065.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97%
of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could
downgrade the ratings of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating
on the United States government. Moody's could downgrade the ratings
if performance is materially worse than it currently expects, specifically,
if the usage of borrower relief programs such as forbearance, deferment
and IBR is higher than anticipated, net losses or voluntary prepayments
are higher than it currently expects, or if the loan pool pays down
too slowly to pay off the notes by maturity.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248382.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
