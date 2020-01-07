Moody's assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

New York, January 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 32 classes of notes issued by New Residential
Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1 ("NRMLT 2020-1"). The
NRMLT 2020-1 transaction is a $523 million securitization
of 5,910 first lien, seasoned performing and re-performing
fixed-rate mortgage loans with weighted average seasoning of 187
months, a weighted average updated LTV ratio of 47.3%
and a non-zero weighted average updated FICO score of 681.
Based on the OTS methodology, 83.6% of the loans by
scheduled balance have been continuously current for the past 24 months.
Approximately 47.8% of the loans in the pool (by scheduled
balance) have been previously modified.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc , PHH Mortgage Corporation FKA OCWEN,
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS) and Select Portfolio Servicing,
Inc. (SPS) are the top four servicers who will service approximately
46.0%, 41.6%, 6.5%
and 3.9% of the loans (by scheduled balance), respectively.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar) will act as master servicer and successor
servicer and Shellpoint will act as the special servicer.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1
Cl. A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. B-7, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)B1 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Our losses on the collateral pool equal 4.50% in an expected
scenario and reach 22.00% at a stress level consistent with
the Aaa ratings on the senior classes. We based our expected losses
for the pool on our estimates of (1) the default rate on the remaining
balance of the loans and (2) the principal recovery rate on the defaulted
balances. The final expected losses for the pool reflect the third-party
review (TPR) findings and our assessment of the representations and warranties
(R&Ws) framework for this transaction. Also, the transaction
contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise of which is
subject to potential conflicts of interest. As a result of this
provision, we increased our expected losses for the pool.
To estimate the losses on the pool, we used an approach similar
to our surveillance approach. Under this approach, we apply
expected annual delinquency rates, conditional prepayment rates
(CPRs), loss severity rates and other variables to estimate future
losses on the pool. Our assumptions on these variables are based
on the observed performance of seasoned modified and non-modified
loans, the collateral attributes of the pool including the percentage
of loans that were delinquent in the past 36 months. For this pool,
we used default burnout assumptions similar to those detailed in our "US
RMBS Surveillance Methodology" for Alt-A loans originated pre-2005.
We then aggregated the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying
pool-specific lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions.
Collateral Description
NRMLT 2020-1 is a securitization of 5,910 seasoned performing
and re-performing fixed-rate residential mortgage loans
which the seller, NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, has purchased in connection
with the termination of various securitization trusts. Similar
to prior NRMLT transactions we have rated, nearly all of the collateral
was sourced from terminated securitizations. Approximately 47.8%
of the loans had previously been modified.
The updated value of properties in this pool were provided by a third-party
firm using a home data index (HDI) and/or an updated broker price opinion
(BPO). BPOs were provided for a sample of 1,265 out of the
5,910 properties contained within the securitization. HDI
values were provided for all but two properies contained within the securitization.
The weighted average updated LTV ratio on the collateral is 47.3%,
implying an average of 52.7% borrower equity in the properties.
Of note, the pool consists of 0.6% of mortgage loans
by scheduled balance that have a zero percent interest rate as of closing.
In addition, about 2.8% of the mortgage loans could
potentially turn into zero-percent-interest-rate
loans in the future. These mortgage loans were originated with
a cap on maximum finance charges to be collected over the life of the
loans. Such mortgage loans amortize like regular mortgage loans,
except that the borrowers will not be obligated to pay more interest than
the maximum finance charges set at origination. So long as the
mortgage loans do not become delinquent they will not exceed the maximum
finance charges and become zero-interest loans. However,
if a borrower becomes delinquent or seeks a term extension then the total
interest payment could reach the maximum finance charge before maturity
date (because the loans accrue interest on the outstanding principal balance
at any point in time) and at that point the respective mortgage loan will
become a zero-interest loan. Of note, the coupon on
the bonds are capped to Net WAC. However, we do not anticipate
these zero interest rate loans to result in no interest payment to the
bonds for an extended period of time as these loans only make-up
about 3.4% of the total pool and also have a wide range
of maturity date. On the closing date, the depositor will
deposit $115,314 in reserve to cover trust expenses such
as servicing fees and other fee payments for all zero-interest-rate
loans in the pool. On any payment date, if the reserve is
not sufficient to make required payments, the depositor will be
required to remit an amount equal to such shortfall to the reserve account.
Third-Party Review ("TPR") and Representations & Warranties
("R&W")
Two third-party due diligence providers, AMC and Recovco,
conducted a regulatory compliance review on a sample of 200 and 1,401
seasoned mortgage loans respectively for the initial due diligence pool.
The regulatory compliance review consisted of a review of compliance with
the federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as implemented by Regulation Z,
the federal Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) as implemented
by Regulation X, the disclosure requirements and prohibitions of
Section 50(a)(6), Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, federal,
state and local anti-predatory regulations, federal and state
specific late charge and prepayment penalty regulations, and document
review.
AMC found that 33 out of 200 loans had compliance exceptions with rating
agency grade C or D. Recovco reviewed 1,401 loans and 344
loans have ratings of C or D. Based on our analysis of the TPR
reports, we determined that a portion of the loans with some cited
violations are at enhanced risk of having violated TILA through an under-disclosure
of the finance charges or other disclosure deficiencies. Although
the TPR report indicated that the statute of limitations for borrowers
to rescind their loans has already passed, borrowers can still raise
these legal claims in defense against foreclosure as a set off or recoupment
and win damages that can reduce the amount of the foreclosure proceeds.
Such damages include up to $4,000 in statutory damages,
borrowers' legal fees and other actual damages. We increased our
losses for these loans to account for such damages.
AMC and Recovco reviewed the findings of various title search reports
covering 137 and 786 mortgage loans respectively in the preliminary sample
population in order to confirm the first lien position of the related
mortgages. Overall, AMC's review confirmed that 86 mortgages
were in first lien position. For the 51 remaining loans reviewed
by AMC the final title policy at loan origination was accepted to be proof
of a first lien position. Recovco reported that the 785 out of
786 mortgage loans it reviewed were in first-lien position.
For one mortgage loans, the results were pending. The seller,
NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, is providing a representation and warranty
for missing mortgage files. To the extent that the master servicer,
related servicer or depositor has actual knowledge, or a responsible
officer of the Indenture Trustee has received written notice, of
a defective or missing mortgage loan document or a breach of a representation
or warranty regarding the completeness of the mortgage file or the accuracy
of the mortgage loan documents, and such missing document,
defect or breach is preventing or materially delaying the (a) realization
against the related mortgaged property through foreclosure or similar
loss mitigation activity or (b) processing of any title claim under the
related title insurance policy, the party with such actual knowledge
will give written notice of such breach, defect or missing document,
as applicable, to the seller, indenture trustee, depositor,
master servicer and related servicer. Upon notification of a missing
or defective mortgage loan file, the seller will have 120 days from
the date it receives such notification to deliver the missing document
or otherwise cure the defect or breach. If it is unable to do so,
the seller will be obligated to replace or repurchase the mortgage loan.
Trustee, Custodians, Paying Agent, Servicers,
Master Servicer, Successor Servicer and Special Servicer
The transaction indenture trustee is Wilmington Trust, National
Association. The custodian functions will be performed by Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A and U.S. Bank National Association.
The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank,
N.A. In addition, Nationstar, as master servicer,
is responsible for servicer oversight, termination of servicers,
and the appointment of successor servicers. Having Nationstar as
a master servicer mitigates servicing-related risk due to the performance
oversight that it will provide. Shellpoint will serve as the special
servicer and, as such, will be responsible for servicing mortgage
loans that become 60 or more days delinquent. Nationstar will serve
as the designated successor servicer.
Mr Cooper, PHH Mortgage FKA OCWEN, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
(SMS) and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS) are the
top four servicers who will service approximately 46.0%,
41.6%, 6.5% and 3.9% of
the loans (by scheduled balance), respectively. Nationstar
will act as master servicer and successor servicer and Shellpoint will
act as the special servicer.We consider the overall servicing arrangement
to be adequate.
Transaction Structure
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to increasingly receive principal prepayments after
an initial lock-out period of five years, provided two performance
tests are met. To pass the first test, the delinquent and
recently modified loan balance cannot exceed 50% of the subordinate
bonds outstanding. To pass the second test, cumulative losses
cannot exceed certain thresholds that gradually increase over time.
Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay
down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed
to tail risk, i.e., risk of back-ended
losses when fewer loans remain in the pool. The transaction provides
for a senior and subordination floor that helps to reduce this tail risk.
Specifically, the subordination floor prevents subordinate bonds
from receiving any principal if the amount of subordinate bonds outstanding
falls below 5.75% of the cut-off date principal balance.
There is also a provision that prevents subordinate bonds from receiving
principal if the credit enhancement for the Class A-1 note falls
below its percentage at closing, 26.00%. In
addition, there are provisions that "lock out" certain subordinate
bonds and allocate principal to more senior subordinate bonds if,
for a given class, credit enhancement levels decline below their
initial percentages or below 5.75% of the cut-off
date principal balance. These provisions have been incorporated
into our cash flow model and are reflected in our ratings
Other Considerations
The transaction contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise
of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest. The servicers
in the transaction may sell mortgage loans that become 60 or more days
delinquent according to the MBA methodology to any party in the secondary
market in an arms-length transaction and at a fair market value.
For such sale to take place, the related servicer must determine,
in its reasonable commercial judgment, that such sale would maximize
proceeds on a present value basis. If the sponsor or any of its
subsidiaries is the purchaser, the related servicer must obtain
at least two additional independent bids. The transaction documents
provide little detail on the method of receipt of bids and there is no
set minimum sale price. Such lack of detail creates a risk that
the independent bids could be weak bids from purchasers that do not actively
participate in the market. Furthermore, the transaction documents
provide little detail regarding how servicers should conduct present value
calculations when determining if a note sale should be pursued.
The special servicer, Shellpoint, is an affiliate of the sponsor.
The servicers in the transaction may have a commercial relationship with
the sponsor outside of the transaction. These business arrangements
could lead to conflicts of interest. We took this into account
and adjusted our losses accordingly.
When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure
to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties
due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the
risk that the indenture trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors
for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the seller.
We believe that NRMLT 2020-1 is adequately protected against such
risk primarily because the loans in this transaction are highly seasoned
with a weighted average seasoning of approximately 187 months.
Although some loans in the pool were previously delinquent and modified,
the loans all have a substantial history of payment performance.
This includes payment performance during the last recession. As
such, if loans in the pool were materially defective, such
issues would likely have been discovered prior to the securitization.
Furthermore, third party due diligence was conducted on a significant
random sample of the loans for issues such as data integrity, compliance,
and title. As such, we did not apply adjustments in this
transaction to account for indemnification payment risk.
In addition, prior to closing, the collateral pool has approximately
$2,421,859 of unreimbursed servicing advances such
as taxes and insurance. The mortgage borrower is responsible for
reimbursing the related servicer for the pre-existing servicing
advances. The related servicer may choose to set the pre-existing
advances as escrow to be repaid by the borrower as part of monthly mortgage
payments. However, in the event the borrower defaults on
the mortgage prior to fully repaying the pre-existing servicing
advances, the related servicer will recoup the outstanding amount
of pre-existing advances from the loan liquidation proceeds.
The amount of pre-existing servicing advances only represents approximately
46 basis points of total pool balance. As borrowers make monthly
mortgage payments, this amount would likely decrease. Moreover,
our loan loss severity assumption incorporates reimbursement of servicing
advances from liquidation proceeds.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result
of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of
the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a higher
number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged
property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Securitizations Backed by Non-Performing and Re-Performing
Loans" published in February 2019, and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology"
published in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
For further details on the transaction, please check Moody's pre-sale
report for this transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209078.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Siva Ranjani Mettapalayam Pannir Selvam
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653