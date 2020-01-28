Moody's assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1

New York, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to 8 classes of notes issued by New Residential Mortgage
Loan Trust (NRMLT) 2020-RPL1. The NRMLT 2020-RPL1
transaction is a $1,188.8 million securitization of
6,884 first lien, seasoned performing and re-performing
mortgage loans with weighted average seasoning of 157 months, a
weighted average updated LTV ratio of 72.6% and a weighted
average non-zero updated FICO score of 611. Approximately
93.0% of the loans by unpaid principal balance have been
previously modified and about 99.5% are fixed-rate
mortgages including 3% step rate loans. Based on MBA methodology,
approximately 0.1% of the loans by unpaid principal balance
have been continuously current for the last 24 months. Shellpoint
Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint), Fay Servicing LLC (Fay) and Mr.
Cooper Group Inc. (Mr. Cooper) will act as the primary servicers
on 92.6%, 7.2% and 0.2%
of the loans by unpaid principal balance, respectively. Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar) will act as master servicer and successor servicer.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Cl. M-1, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. M-2, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Our losses on the collateral pool equal 12.0% in an expected
case and 36.0% at a stress level consistent with the Aaa
ratings. We based our expected losses for the pool on our estimates
of (1) the default rate on the remaining balance of the loans and (2)
the principal recovery rate on the defaulted balances. The final
expected losses for the pool reflect the third-party review (TPR)
findings and our assessment of the representations and warranties (R&Ws)
framework for this transaction. This pool contains a portion of
30 days OTS delinquent mortgage loans as of the cut-off date.
Additionally, the transaction contains sale provision, the
exercise of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest.
We took this into consideration when calculating the expected losses.
To estimate the losses on the pool, we used an approach similar
to our surveillance approach. Under this approach, we apply
expected annual delinquency rates, conditional prepayment rates
(CPRs), loss severity rates and other variables to estimate future
losses on the pool. Our assumptions for the expected annual delinquency
rate and CPR are based on the observed performance of agency-eligible
seasoned modified and non-modified loans and the collateral attributes
of the pool including the percentage of loans that were delinquent in
the past 36 months. Our expected loss severity rate is based on
the observed loss severity performance of seasoned modified and non-modified
loans. For this pool, we used default burnout assumptions
similar to those detailed in our "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" for
Alt-A loans originated pre-2005. We then aggregated
the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying pool-specific
lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions. Since
the overall profile of this pool is more similar to RPL pools, we
applied similar RPL loss assumptions to this pool to derive collateral
losses.
Collateral Description
NRMLT 2020-RPL1 is a securitization of 6,884 seasoned performing
and re-performing residential mortgage loans which the seller,
NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, acquired mostly via whole loan purchase.
Approximately 93.0% of the loans had previously been modified,
99.5% are fixed-rate mortgage loans, which
includes 3.6% fixed step-rate mortgage loans and
0.5% are adjustable-rate mortgage loans. Approximately
2.5% of the pool is 30 days OTS delinquent as of the cut-off
date and we incorporated this delinquency in our analysis.
The updated value of properties in this pool were provided by a third-party
firm using a home data index (HDI), Automated Valuation Model (AVM)
or an updated broker price opinion (BPO). BPOs were provided for
6,450 loans accounting for approximately 97.4% of
the aggregate pool balance, AVMs were provided for 1 loan and HDIs
were provided for the remaining 433 loans. In our analysis,
we calculated LTV ratios using the BPO in all cases where it is available
and applied a haircut to HDIs or AVMs in cases where a BPO is not available.
The weighted average updated LTV ratio on the collateral is 72.6%.
Third-Party Review (TPR) and Representations & Warranties (R&W)
One third party due diligence provider, AMC, conducted a compliance
review on 7,585 mortgage loans, data capture on 7,585
mortgage loans and payment history review on an initial population of
7,571 mortgage loans which included all but 78 mortgage loans in
the pool. The regulatory compliance review consisted of a review
of compliance with the federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as implemented
by Regulation Z, the federal Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act
(RESPA) as implemented by Regulation X, the disclosure requirements
and prohibitions of Section 50(a)(6), Article XVI of the Texas Constitution,
federal, state and local anti-predatory regulations,
federal and state specific late charge and prepayment penalty regulations,
and document review.
AMC found that 6,321 out of the initial population of 7,585
loans had compliance exceptions with 773 loans receiving a rating agency
exception grade of C or D. Based on our analysis of the TPR reports,
we determined that a portion of the loans with some cited violations are
at enhanced risk of having violated TILA through an under-disclosure
of the finance charges or other disclosure deficiencies. Although
the TPR report indicated that the statute of limitations for borrowers
to rescind their loans has already passed, borrowers can still raise
these legal claims in defense against foreclosure as a set off or recoupment
and win damages that can reduce the amount of the foreclosure proceeds.
Such damages include up to $4,000 in statutory damages,
borrowers' legal fees and other actual damages. We increased our
losses for these loans to account for the risk of such damages.
AMC conducted a title review on 7,571 loans in the preliminary due
diligence population pool in order to confirm the first lien position
of the related mortgages. There were 346 mortgage loans that were
determined to have critical findings based on the scope of reviews set
forth herein. Of these mortgage loans, 282 mortgage loans
had a senior lien encumbrance recorded after the recordation of the subject
mortgage and could not be mitigated by reviewing schedule B of the related
title policy. 35 mortgage loans had a senior lien encumbrance recorded
after the recordation of the subject mortgage, which could not be
mitigated by reviewing schedule B of the related title policy, and
also had a senior lien encumbrance recorded before the recordation of
the subject mortgage for which the related title policy did not cite the
encumbrance on Schedule B. The remaining 444 first lien mortgage
loans had a senior lien encumbrance recorded before the recordation of
the subject mortgage, however for these mortgage loans did not cite
the encumbrance on Schedule B of the related title policy. AMC
determined from a review of the current owner's title search there were
no critical exceptions on the remaining 6,746 mortgage loans.
The sponsor makes a representation as to the validity and enforceability
of the mortgage loan as first lien on the related property, except
in the case of specified encumbrances as listed in the offering document.
We consider this representation to be a strong mitigating factor to the
critical findings of the title and lien review.
The seller, NRZ Sponsor VIII LLC, is providing a representation
and warranty for missing mortgage files. To the extent that the
master servicer, related servicer or depositor has actual knowledge,
or a responsible officer of the Indenture Trustee has received written
notice, of a defective or missing mortgage loan document or a breach
of a representation or warranty regarding the completeness of the mortgage
file or the accuracy of the mortgage loan documents, and such missing
document, defect or breach is preventing or materially delaying
the (a) realization against the related mortgaged property through foreclosure
or similar loss mitigation activity or (b) processing of any title claim
under the related title insurance policy, the party with such actual
knowledge will give written notice of such breach, defect or missing
document, as applicable, to the seller, indenture trustee,
depositor, master servicer and related servicer. Upon notification
of a missing or defective mortgage loan file, the seller will have
120 days from the date it receives such notification to deliver the missing
document or otherwise cure the defect or breach. If it is unable
to do so, the seller will be obligated to replace or repurchase
the mortgage loan.
Similar to the NRMLT 2019-RPL3 deal, the seller's obligation
to cure or repurchase any mortgage loan for which a material breach of
the R&Ws (other than those with respect to the REMIC reps) has occurred
is in effect for only twelve months after closing, after which the
only recourse available to noteholders upon the occurrence of a material
breach of the R&Ws will be funds in the breach reserve account.
The breach reserve account will have a balance of $0 at closing
and, for each payment date, will build to a target of the
sum of (i) 0.375% of the Class A-1 note balance,
(ii) 0.250% of the Class A-2 note balance,
(iii) 0.125% of the Class M-1 note balance,
and (iv) 0.050% and the Class M-2 note balance immediately
prior to each payment date. The initial target amount on the closing
date will be $3,128,070. We took the R&W
sunset provision into consideration in determining our expected loss on
the pool.
Trustee, Custodians, Paying Agent, Servicers,
Master Servicer, and Successor Servicer
The transaction indenture trustee is Wilmington Trust, National
Association. The custodian functions will be performed by Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A, U.S. Bank National Association,
and Deutsche Bank National Trust Company. The paying agent and
cash management functions will be performed by Citibank, N.A.
In addition, Nationstar, as master servicer, is responsible
for servicer oversight, termination of servicers, and the
appointment of successor servicers. Having Nationstar as a master
servicer mitigates servicing-related risk due to the performance
oversight that it will provide. Nationstar will serve as the designated
successor servicer for each of the servicers other than Nationstar.
Shellpoint, Fay and Mr. Cooper will act as the primary servicers
on 92.6%, 7.2% and 0.2%
of the loans by unpaid principal balance, respectively. We
consider the overall servicing arrangement to be adequate.
Transaction Structure
The transaction cash flows follow a sequential priority of payments,
in which a given class of notes can only receive principal payments once
all the classes of notes above it have been paid off. Losses will
be applied in reverse order of priority. Monthly available excess
spread can be used to pay principal on the notes sequentially.
We coded the transaction cash flows using our proprietary cashflow tool.
To assess the final ratings on the notes, we ran 96 different loss
and prepayment scenarios. The scenarios encompass six loss levels,
four loss timing curves, and four prepayment curves.
Other Considerations
The transaction contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise
of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest. The servicers
in the transaction may sell mortgage loans that become 60 or more days
delinquent according to the MBA methodology to any party in the secondary
market in an arms-length transaction and at a fair market value.
For such sale to take place, the related servicer must determine,
in its reasonable commercial judgment, that such sale would maximize
proceeds on a present value basis. If the sponsor or any of its
subsidiaries is the purchaser, the related servicer must obtain
at least two additional independent bids. The transaction documents
provide little detail on the method of receipt of bids and there is no
set minimum sale price. Such lack of detail creates a risk that
the independent bids could be weak bids from purchasers that do not actively
participate in the market. Furthermore, the transaction documents
provide little detail regarding how servicers should conduct present value
calculations when determining if a note sale should be pursued.
The servicer in the transaction, Nationstar, has a commercial
relationship with the sponsor outside of the transaction. These
business arrangements could lead to conflicts of interest. We took
this into account and adjusted our losses accordingly.
When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure
to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties
due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the
risk that the indenture trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors
for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the seller.
We believe that NRMLT 2020-RPL1 is adequately protected against
such risk primarily because the loans in this transaction are highly seasoned.
Although some loans in the pool were previously delinquent and modified,
the loans all have a substantial history of payment performance.
This includes payment performance during the recent recession.
As such, if loans in the pool were materially defective, such
issues would likely have been discovered prior to the securitization.
Furthermore, third-party due diligence was conducted on all
but 78 loans in the securitization pool for issues such as title and compliance
on all the loans. As such, we did not apply adjustments in
this transaction to account for indemnification payment risk.
In addition, prior to closing, the collateral pool has approximately
$4,761,655 of unreimbursed servicing advances such
as taxes and insurance. The mortgage borrower is responsible for
reimbursing the servicer for the pre-existing servicing advances.
The servicer may choose to set the pre-existing advances as escrow
to be repaid by the borrower as part of monthly mortgage payments.
However, in the event the borrower defaults on the mortgage prior
to fully repaying the pre-existing servicing advances, the
servicer will recoup the outstanding amount of pre-existing advances
from the loan liquidation proceeds. The amount of pre-existing
servicing advances represents approximately 0.4% of total
pool balance. As borrowers make monthly mortgage payments,
this amount would likely decrease. Moreover, our loan loss
severity assumption incorporates reimbursement of servicing advances from
liquidation proceeds.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result
of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of
the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a higher
number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged
property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and
Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published
in January 2020, and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published
in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
For further details on the transaction, please check Moody's pre-sale
report for this transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1212263.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
