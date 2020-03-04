Moody's assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-2

New York, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 33 classes of notes issued by New Residential
Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-2 ("NRMLT 2020-2"). New
Residential Mortgage Loan Trust (NRMLT) 2020-2 is a securitization
of seasoned performing and re-performing adjustable-rate
residential mortgage loans which the seller has previously purchased or
will purchase on the closing date. Most of the collateral was purchased
in connection with the termination of various securitization trusts.
The collateral pool is comprised of 4,296 mortgage loans with an
aggregate outstanding balance of $476,613,725 (excluding
deferred portion of $236,555). There is no PRA balance
for this pool.
As in other New Residential deals, the collateral is highly seasoned
with a significant history of loan performance. Weighted average
loan seasoning is 185 months, the weighted average updated FICO
score is 702 and the weighted average current loan to value (LTV) ratio
is 50.07%.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-2
Cl. A-1, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-5, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-6, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5A, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5B, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5C, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5D, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-7, Provisional Rating Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Our losses on the collateral pool equal 2.00% in an expected
scenario and reach 12.00% at a stress level consistent with
the Aaa ratings on the senior classes. We based our expected losses
for the pool on our estimates of (1) the default rate on the remaining
balance of the loans and (2) the principal recovery rate on the defaulted
balances. The final expected losses for the pool reflect the third-party
review (TPR) findings and our assessment of the representations and warranties
(R&Ws) framework for this transaction. Also, the transaction
contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise of which is
subject to potential conflicts of interest. As a result of this
provision, we increased our expected losses for the pool.
To estimate the losses on the pool, we used an approach similar
to our surveillance approach. Under this approach, we apply
expected annual delinquency rates, conditional prepayment rates
(CPRs), loss severity rates and other variables to estimate future
losses on the pool. Our assumptions on these variables are based
on the observed performance of seasoned modified and non-modified
loans, the collateral attributes of the pool including the percentage
of loans that were delinquent in the past 36 months. For this pool,
we used default burnout assumptions similar to those detailed in our "US
RMBS Surveillance Methodology" for Alt-A loans originated pre-2005.
We then aggregated the delinquencies and converted them to losses by applying
pool-specific lifetime default frequency and loss severity assumptions.
Collateral Description
NRMLT 2020-2 is a securitization of 4,296 seasoned performing
and re-performing fixed-rate residential mortgage loans
which the seller, NRZ Sponsor IX LLC, has purchased in connection
with the termination of various securitization trusts. Similar
to prior NRMLT transactions we have rated, nearly all of the collateral
was sourced from terminated securitizations. Approximately 4.9%
of the loans had previously been modified.
The updated value of properties in this pool were provided by a third-party
firm using a home data index (HDI) and/or an updated broker price opinion
(BPO). BPOs were provided for a sample of 682 out of the 4,296
properties contained within the securitization. HDI values were
provided for all properties contained within the securitization.
The weighted average updated LTV ratio on the collateral is 50.07%
(weighted average updated LTV ratio is calculated using the issuer provided
updated BPOs or haircutted HDI), implying an average of 49.93%
borrower equity in the properties.
Third-Party Review ("TPR") and Representations & Warranties
("R&W")
Two third-party due diligence providers, AMC and Recovco,
conducted a regulatory compliance review on a sample of 1,258 and
657 seasoned mortgage loans respectively for the initial due diligence
pool. The regulatory compliance review consisted of a review of
compliance with the federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as implemented
by Regulation Z, the federal Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act
(RESPA) as implemented by Regulation X, the disclosure requirements
and prohibitions of Section 50(a)(6), Article XVI of the Texas Constitution,
federal, state and local anti-predatory regulations,
federal and state specific late charge and prepayment penalty regulations,
and document review.
AMC found that 374 out of 1,258 loans had compliance exceptions
with rating agency grade C or D. Recovco reviewed 657 loans and
108 loans have ratings of C or D. Based on our analysis of the
TPR reports, we determined that a portion of the loans with some
cited violations are at enhanced risk of having violated TILA through
an under-disclosure of the finance charges or other disclosure
deficiencies. Although the TPR report indicated that the statute
of limitations for borrowers to rescind their loans has already passed,
borrowers can still raise these legal claims in defense against foreclosure
as a set off or recoupment and win damages that can reduce the amount
of the foreclosure proceeds. Such damages include up to $4,000
in statutory damages, borrowers' legal fees and other actual damages.
We increased our losses for these loans to account for such damages.
AMC and Recovco reviewed the findings of various title search reports
covering 436 and 293 mortgage loans respectively in the preliminary sample
population in order to confirm the first lien position of the related
mortgages. Overall, AMC's review confirmed that 434 mortgages
were in first lien position. For the two remaining loans reviewed
by AMC supplemental searches and the final title policy at loan origination
was accepted to be proof of a first lien position. Recovco reported
that the 293 out of 293 mortgage loans it reviewed were in first-lien
position.
The seller, NRZ Sponsor IX LLC, is providing a representation
and warranty for missing mortgage files. To the extent that the
master servicer, related servicer or depositor has actual knowledge,
or a responsible officer of the Indenture Trustee has received written
notice, of a defective or missing mortgage loan document or a breach
of a representation or warranty regarding the completeness of the mortgage
file or the accuracy of the mortgage loan documents, and such missing
document, defect or breach is preventing or materially delaying
the (a) realization against the related mortgaged property through foreclosure
or similar loss mitigation activity or (b) processing of any title claim
under the related title insurance policy, the party with such actual
knowledge will give written notice of such breach, defect or missing
document, as applicable, to the seller, indenture trustee,
depositor, master servicer and related servicer. Upon notification
of a missing or defective mortgage loan file, the seller will have
120 days from the date it receives such notification to deliver the missing
document or otherwise cure the defect or breach. If it is unable
to do so, the seller will be obligated to replace or repurchase
the mortgage loan.
Trustee, Custodians, Paying Agent, Servicers,
Master Servicer, Successor Servicer and Special Servicer
The transaction indenture trustee is Wilmington Trust, National
Association. The custodian functions will be performed by Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A and U.S. Bank National Association.
The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank,
N.A. In addition, Nationstar, as master servicer,
is responsible for servicer oversight, termination of servicers,
and the appointment of successor servicers. Having Nationstar as
a master servicer mitigates servicing-related risk due to the performance
oversight that it will provide. Shellpoint will serve as the special
servicer and, as such, will be responsible for servicing mortgage
loans that become 60 or more days delinquent. Nationstar will serve
as the designated successor servicer.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC, PHH Mortgage Corporation, Shellpoint
Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint), Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc (SPS) are the top five servicers
who will service approximately 49.4%, 37.2%,
7.2%, 4.1% and 2.1% of
the loans (by scheduled balance), respectively. Nationstar
will act as master servicer and successor servicer and Shellpoint will
act as the special servicer. We consider the overall servicing
arrangement to be adequate.
Transaction Structure
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to increasingly receive principal prepayments after
an initial lock-out period of five years, provided two performance
tests are met. To pass the first test, the delinquent and
recently modified loan balance cannot exceed 50% of the subordinate
bonds outstanding. To pass the second test, cumulative losses
cannot exceed certain thresholds that gradually increase over time.
Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay
down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed
to tail risk, i.e., risk of back-ended
losses when fewer loans remain in the pool. The transaction provides
for a senior and subordination floor that helps to reduce this tail risk.
Specifically, the subordination floor prevents subordinate bonds
from receiving any principal if the amount of subordinate bonds outstanding
falls below 2.75% of the cut-off date principal balance.
There is also a provision that prevents subordinate bonds from receiving
principal if the credit enhancement for the Class A-1 note falls
below its percentage at closing, 16.65%. In
addition, there are provisions that "lock out" certain subordinate
bonds and allocate principal to more senior subordinate bonds if,
for a given class, credit enhancement levels decline below their
initial percentages or below 2.75% of the cut-off
date principal balance. These provisions have been incorporated
into our cash flow model and are reflected in our ratings
Other Considerations
The transaction contains a mortgage loan sale provision, the exercise
of which is subject to potential conflicts of interest. The servicers
in the transaction may sell mortgage loans that become 60 or more days
delinquent according to the MBA methodology to any party in the secondary
market in an arms-length transaction and at a fair market value.
For such sale to take place, the related servicer must determine,
in its reasonable commercial judgment, that such sale would maximize
proceeds on a present value basis. If the sponsor or any of its
subsidiaries is the purchaser, the related servicer must obtain
at least two additional independent bids. The transaction documents
provide little detail on the method of receipt of bids and there is no
set minimum sale price. Such lack of detail creates a risk that
the independent bids could be weak bids from purchasers that do not actively
participate in the market. Furthermore, the transaction documents
provide little detail regarding how servicers should conduct present value
calculations when determining if a note sale should be pursued.
The special servicer, Shellpoint, is an affiliate of the sponsor.
The servicers in the transaction may have a commercial relationship with
the sponsor outside of the transaction. These business arrangements
could lead to conflicts of interest. We took this into account
and adjusted our losses accordingly.
When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure
to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties
due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the
risk that the indenture trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors
for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the seller.
We believe that NRMLT 2020-2 is adequately protected against such
risk primarily because the loans in this transaction are highly seasoned
with a weighted average seasoning of approximately 185 months.
Although some loans in the pool were previously delinquent and modified,
the loans all have a substantial history of payment performance.
This includes payment performance during the last recession. As
such, if loans in the pool were materially defective, such
issues would likely have been discovered prior to the securitization.
Furthermore, third party due diligence was conducted on a significant
random sample of the loans for issues such as data integrity, compliance,
and title. As such, we did not apply adjustments in this
transaction to account for indemnification payment risk.
In addition, prior to closing, the collateral pool has approximately
$1,360,875 of unreimbursed servicing advances such
as taxes and insurance. The mortgage borrower is responsible for
reimbursing the related servicer for the pre-existing servicing
advances. The related servicer may choose to set the pre-existing
advances as escrow to be repaid by the borrower as part of monthly mortgage
payments. However, in the event the borrower defaults on
the mortgage prior to fully repaying the pre-existing servicing
advances, the related servicer will recoup the outstanding amount
of pre-existing advances from the loan liquidation proceeds.
The amount of pre-existing servicing advances only represents approximately
29 basis points of total pool balance. As borrowers make monthly
mortgage payments, this amount would likely decrease. Moreover,
our loan loss severity assumption incorporates reimbursement of servicing
advances from liquidation proceeds.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from our original expectations as a result
of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of
the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above our original expectations as a result of a higher
number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged
property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and
Re-Performing Loans Securitizations Methodology" published in January
2020, and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
For further details on the transaction, please check Moody's pre-sale
report for this transaction.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1216930.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
